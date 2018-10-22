Army of Central Americans pushes into Mexico headed for US border

The combined efforts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. were not enough to deter thousands of migrants who broke through barricades or swam into Mexico over the weekend, defying their home government’s calls for them to return and America’s warnings that their journey is futile.
Local leaders say hundreds of people who were part of the migrant caravan have given up their journey and are returning to their homes in Honduras and Guatemala. But perhaps 2,000 others entered Mexico illegally and vowed to cross that country, with the U.S. their goal.
Saying they weren’t content to wait for authorities to process and admit them in smaller groups, they overcame Mexican police who had been deployed to try to prevent the mass entry.
“We are going to reach the United States,” Erasmo Duarte, a migrant from Danli, Honduras, told The Associated Press. “We couldn’t wait because we had already waited too long and they only told us lies.”
Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018
Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018
Local news reports said once the migrants broke into Mexico, authorities there did not try to stop them. They left the migrants to prepare for the long journey across the country and to the U.S., where they plan to test the administration’s resolve.
President Trump on Sunday called the caravan a “disgrace” and blamed Democrats, federal courts and the migrants themselves.
“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our [southern] border,” he tweeted. “People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”
Earlier in the weekend, Mr. Trump told reporters that he would send the military — and not just the National Guard — to the border if need be.
That plan would create a number of legal entanglements, though the president’s suggestion of a military option served to underscore his frustration with the situation and the lack of tools the U.S. has to counter determined migrants willing to make the trip and prepared to demand asylum, whether deserving or not.
Mexican authorities have taken a firmer stand against this caravan than the one that traversed the country in the spring — partly at the urging of Mr. Trump, who threatened to cancel the trade deal he is planning with Mexico unless officials block entry.
The Mexican government said the migrants would have to apply for entry, and only those with passports would be granted travel permission. Others who had a case for asylum would be allowed to make it.
Those restrictions were too onerous for many migrants, for whom Mexico is a hurdle to be surmounted as they reach for their real goal of taking jobs in the U.S. or reuniting with family already in the country — usually illegally.
The caravan began in San Pedro Sula, a Honduran city known as one of the most violent places in the world. It grew steadily as it made its way through Honduras and Guatemala to as many as 5,000 people by some estimates.
Caravan members say they are fleeing gang violence at home and looking for jobs in the U.S. — neither of which has traditionally been enough reason to win asylum on its own.
But thanks to court rulings and generous U.S. laws, it’s easy to make an unworthy claim, and migrants making those claims are usually released into the interior of the U.S., where they disappear into the shadows with an estimated 11 million other illegal immigrants.
Mr. Trump has been complaining about that situation for months. His administration has suggested several changes, including holding illegal immigrants until they can be deported and allowing bogus asylum claims to be denied at a quicker pace.
Those proposals have not gotten traction among congressional Democrats, who view those changes as anti-immigrant.
Migration is just as controversial in Mexico, where President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will ask Mr. Trump to pony up more money to try to build Central American society and create jobs in Mexico, hoping to stem the flow of people to the U.S.
He said the migrants’ rights must be protected as they break into Mexico and head north.
Amnesty International also called on Latin American governments to let people enter and apply for protections.
“The Mexican government should put the human rights of the caravan members at the heart of the response and not let the U.S. Trump administration’s pressure prevent it from fulfilling its international obligations,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, the organization’s director for the region.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen warned Sunday that the illegal immigrant caravan could be exploited by the cartels that control most of the illegal flow of people through Latin America.
The ease of entering the U.S. is a selling point for the cartels, which control the drug and human smuggling routes and require payment of a “mafia fee” just to cross the U.S.-Mexico boundary line.
Court records show that fee typically runs from $1,000 to $2,000. That doesn’t include thousands of dollars in other fees that cover foot guides, drivers, stash houses and the rest of the illegal journey.
“While we closely monitor the caravan crisis, we must remain mindful of the transnational criminal organizations and other criminals that prey on the vulnerabilities of those undertaking the irregular migration journey,” Ms. Nielsen said in a statement Sunday.
She repeated U.S. backing for the governments that have tried to stem the flow.
“We fully support the efforts of Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, as they seek to address this critical situation and ensure a safer and more secure region,” the secretary said.
Mr. President, these animals have got to be stopped, as WELL all the ones that have started this whole mess. (Democrats) They are so mad that they lost that they will do anything, apparently!
and
[The combined efforts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. were not enough to deter thousands of migrants who broke through barricades or swam into Mexico over the weekend, defying their home government’s calls for them to return and America’s warnings that their journey is futile.]
WHEN those supposed security forces just STOOD BY AND WATCHED, of course they were ‘insufficient to stop this ARMY’s invasion.
If it had been Americans breaking across Mexico’s northern border, the Federales would have done a much better job of stopping them.
It is time that we as Americans stand up and fight for our country, we need to line the border and and fight these invaders, if we violence is to be used then so be it, they are an invading army, as an army they need to be stopped at any cost, but if violence is to be used then so be it we need to use any force that we need to.
This is a UN and George Soros invasion to stir up trouble in the US.LEFTIST in this nation will side with the invaders when americans stand against them and Trump places our military on the border to stop them….
I think when some step on mines and blow up or get shot at by our military and Border Guards, they won’t be alive to march in and invade our country. They are paid to march and invade but probably not told many would not be returning to their home country and lying dead on Mexican soil. This is WAR and they will be faced with fighting our military Border Guards and many weaponed Americans at the CA and AZ border and also covering those areas where there are not Border Guards and have been slipping in easily so military armed to the hilt from 100+ miles to each side of CA and AZ to catch them all and send them running back into Mexico. Many have suggested mines all along the whole border area and when they run and step and die on them, the others will turn around and run back to wherever. They think we won’t do this? Get a grip, ustedes van a morir si sigue pensando que pueden invadir mi pais.
The ONLY way to stop the invasion is with deadly force!!
This battle needs to occur ON MEXICAN TERRITORY, like when Democrat President Woodrow Wilson sent in our Troops after Poncho via. If the ranks of the marchers is rising it is because the ranks are being filled with Mexicans, many probably bearing Cartel drugs. Our troops can clean out Iraqi cites for terrorists, we can certainly have them clean out Nuevo Laredo or other Drug border towns in a border pincer movement that would trap them all in one swoop. After we leave the Mexicans may start to finally cleanup their own mess, and patrol their southern border as well as our own up north.
Pancho Villa! (Although it is pronounced like “poncho via.”)
I agree – Deadly force against the invaders before they cross into America.
Enough is enough, and we are way past that point.
This is WHY WE NEED that bloody wall.. NOW!
mobilize the military mr president and if mexico will not help cut them off financially.
MEX-EYE-SICKO’s already shown they are inept and unwilling to help. SO Cut all aid to the, immediately.
Including freezing any bank accounts that Mexico has in US banks.
This is an invasion and should be treated as such. The US Military is responsible to protect our borders from invasion and it seems that this is the only solution.
These people cannot be allowed to enter the USA. If this invasion is not stopped it will simply encourage additional invasion forces.
Do we have a country or don’t we?
BajaRon–you are absolutely right –line the border with armed soldiers and shoot the first ones that step over the border. I’ll bet the others will think twice about trying.
Please stop being foolish like Dems are. Illegal entry is not a death penalty. They should be trucked to Mexico city and dumped on the Mexican government that should have prevented their travel in the first place.
@ joegirl, that’s what I’ve been saying; it would only take one time, I’ll bet, for this to stop. They are getting bolder everytime. We Americans are sick and tired of it, and we’re going broke paying for it. The well is dry!
And to the one who says ‘illegal entry is not a death penalty’, maybe for one or a few it wouldn’t be, but this is an invading army whether or not they’re actually wearing uniforms.
Listenorleave. YES IT SHOULD BE a death sentence to invade our nation. AND THAT is what this is.
Article IV, section 4 of the US Constitution states that it IS the responsibility of the federal government to PROTECT the states from invasion!
Section 4 – Republican government
“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”
And they will not be stopped unless and until we use deadly firepower. Placing stationary tanks on the border won’t work. Ten thousand Marines as a “show of force” won’t work. Active firepower will work.
Right now, Trump needs to issue the order that all Americans depart Mexico immediately. I don’t want us shooting any Americans when the bullets start flying.
No bullets = no border. Kiss America goodbye.
ABSOLUTELY!! They must stop these invaders at the border.. if they get into our country, this invasion will NOT end, they will send thousands more of them and the tax payers will be footing the bill for them here… ALL FREE HANDOUTS TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS MUST BE STOPPED.. IF THEY CAN’T GET THE FREE HANDOUTS UPON ENTERING OUR COUNTRY, THERE WILL BE NO REASON FOR THEM TO COME… STOP ALL ANCHOR BABIES ALSO…
HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY.. OR WE WILL NOT HAVE A COUNTRY…
MR. PRESIDENT, GET THE MILITARY ON THE BORDER NOW!!!! PROTECT THIS COUNTRY FRO THIS INVASION NOW!!!
Two shots should stop them. First one is a warning shot over their heads to get there attention. The next shot, well stop them.
This is not going to go well if they get to our border.
We are being invaded by people that mean to do HARM to AMERICA.
I’m afraid that if they get pass our Borders then it will be stop at the Streets of America.
Aren’t we glad we still have our Second Amendment!!! ?
I wouldn’t bother with a warning shot.
Their “warning shot” happened in 2016 when we elected Donald Trump.
This is all on the leftist democrats. Don’t fool yourself, once these illegals get a driver’s license, they get a voter’s card & guess who they vote for. This is a no brainer as to why. The younger clueless generation better get it & vote right in the mid terms.If the dems take the house, bo bills will get passed, they will waste time trying to impeach Kavanaugh & The President. This will put our country at a standstill. Bill Koch Forest Hill,Md.
So take friends with you to the polls and vote GOP to stop the Dems ploy to replace American citizen voters they can no longer fool with their lies with illegals dependent on our tax dollars.
Here is a question. When do we cut off our $320 Million a year aid to Mexico for not enforcing its laws and stopping illegal caravans? I am tired of the Leftists stupid excuse that will help the drug cartels grow stronger. What do you think 250,000 illegals a Year at $7,000 each does? Wake up America!! Support our President and help him protect our borders and neighborhoods. Note most of the illegals come for economic opportunity with a handout on how to lie about needing amnesty. So, should we take over Guatemala and clean up their crime for them and install a Republic with opportunities like America has?
“So, should we take over Guatemala and clean up their crime for them and install a Republic with opportunities like America has?”
Maybe, if we STOPPED interfering in their government they might find the peace and prosperity in their own country they seek here
To jota..interfere? Like how, millions of dollars in aid? I think we should interfere them all right back where they came from.
So when do we cut off our aid to mexico
IMO NOT soon enough.
“… with illegals dependent on our tax dollars.”
I would state that another way, not the nice way. “… with illegal aliens who invaded the US with a plan to rob Americans and THEIR children.”
You WISH, listen or leave! That $7,000 figure was how much it would cost for each ONE of them to make this trip. Once they get IN here and start applying for all the FREE benefits at taxpayer expense that Obama and the conniving COMMUCRATS enacted to attract more “unregistered Democrats” to come and invade our country, the cost per person goes WAY up!
These are several thousand people marching behind the flags of foreign countries. These are not “migrants.” These are not “immigrants.” These are invaders. Stop them by any means necessary, if ANY of these people get across the border half the population of Central America will start north.
I spent a while the other night, daydreaming of blowing up that bridge all of them were crossing from Honduras into Mexico.. DO THAT TO EVERY OTHER bridge too!
Would that be “Bridge Over the River Cry”?
I had visions of it collapsing under the weight of that mob of invaders, but it didn’t happen.
This is a national security emergency! As commander in chief, the prez can invoke whatever measures necessary to stop this foreign invasion and arrest and prosecute any U.S. citizens involved in participating / organizing this outright sedition that jeopardizes our sovereignty and endangers the safety and civil rights of actual U.S. citizens.
All claims for amnesty / refugee status should be refused outright since we are overwhelmed already and cannot vet who are already here and we will STOP immediately allowing unknown people loose in our country to endanger our citizens.
The only thing that should be offered is a bus ticket back to where they came from to make their application for asylum / refugee there.
Or, they can be given contact numbers to call Soros and his many front groups and the anti American politicians like the FALN terrorist supporter Luis Guitterez and Clintons to demand cash for their travel home.
why should we have to pay for a bus ticket
Bus ticket is to be fair and humane in dispersing the mob away from border area instead of letting them “appear” to be a bunch of helpless mommies and babies huddled in misery along the border.
From what I’ve seen, a majority seem to be young and old men.
Regardless, there needs to be firm refusal to letting any of them into country and offering bus ticket home seems least violent option.
Most will likely accept ticket once they understand they are not going to be allowed entry under any circumstances whatsoever.
We cannot accept any more asylum / refugee claims until all the possibly millions of unknown, unidentified and un-vetted foreigners already roaming loose in the U.S. are located and properly vetted and determined eligible or not.
I certainly wouldn’t wanna pay for all their bus tickets. BUT IMO DOING so, is more preferable, than having to deal with the 1000s of them, if they get here.
We could be robbed blind paying for tens, hundreds of thousands – or more – tickets over years to come.
Have our military escort them back to their countries – military riding herd on them in vehicles (with food and water, so we aren’t MEAN) – and invaders on foot. They had no problem getting to Mexico on foot (allegedly – I don’t believe that myself) so they should do just fine in reverse.
They GOT here on their own, they can damned well get home the same way, truthteller! Tell them to hit up those guys that were moving down the lines of “poor” immigrants handing out the CASH Soros put up to FUND this media event, just in time for the mid-terms!
Article IV, section 4 of the US Constitution states that it IS the responsibility of the federal government to PROTECT the states from invasion!
That needs to be done, by deadly force if they don’t turn back on their own!
Add to my first comment:
If these people won’t leave the border to go back home immediately, they should be fingerprinted and advised that they will be permanently disqualified from ever being permitted entry to USA for any reason be it asylum, refugee, migrant or temp work permit and if caught on U.S. soil will be deported immediately without phony baloney appeals or court proceedings.
Finger printed, photographed and take a DNA sample. Then tell them They can NEVER set foot in the USA
I’d go so far as to expand that to ANY BLOOD RELATIVE too!
enough
time for military intervention; we are at war with our dems and illegal immigration.. time to recognize and deal with appropriately
at this point, every illegal should be deported.. worth the cost… and only legal immigrants should be recognized…… my daughter went to hospital this weekend, and she had 150 deductible.. hospital said it would have been free if she was illegal and the stupid taxpayers would pick up the tab
our resources need to be spent on our citizens…. roads…. not a damn dime should be spent on healthcare/education or anything for an illegal
How in the name of Cthulhu is that not blatantly discriminatory??
This is bad if you do not stop them there will be more.
The question is how to stop them
If people thought there was political outrage over housing arrangement just wait for a photo of a mother holding a dead child with blood streaming down her face.
The first thing is to put out caches of food, water and money to direct their migration.
Then others will see them as rich Americans and try to take it from them
If they want to be Americans they should know what it is like to be assaulted that way
Jota. IMO its because of people being squeamish like that, we’ve gotten into this state we are in..
WE NEED to stop worrying about outrage, and PROTECT our bloody borders.
Yep, they’re an Army and they’ve been invading our Republic by increments. Now it’s a full on invasion which should be treated as such. Open fire on them when they crash through the gates (invade) and make sure to film it and show it all over the Internet. “Listo, puntería, fuego!” through loudspeakers all at once over the whole border and cut loose. No one will know what section will be a free fire zone and anyone with a brain won’t want to be within 3-500 yards of the incoming. Shouldn’t take more than once or twice.
Nealstar, the way the conniving Commucrats and their subversion financier, SOROS have “upped the ante” on this foreign invader tactic just in time for the mid-term elections just shows you how DESPERATE they are to get their conniving CLAWS back into positions of power! They KNOW the ONLY way they are going to win elections is by IMPORTING a bunch of ignorant, gullible FOREIGNERS they can inveigle to vote for them. This just PROVES that they are hellbent on getting power and control over the rest of us, and they are NOT choosy about how they get it, nor do they care about these parasites they are luring to our border, or what effect they will have on our country.
And by “inveigle,” I mean BRIBING THEM with “free stuff” and programs at taxpayer expense to ILLEGALLY vote “Democrat.” And anybody who believes that illegals are not ALREADY voting in our elections, I’ve got some swell oceanfront property in Oklahoma I’ll let you have cheap! HOW do you think Hillary “won” the popular vote? ILLEGALS and DEAD PEOPLE voting–THAT’S how!
It is obvious that this entire mess is a Democrat plan to put Mr. Trump in an untenable situation. If he stands firm and uses the military to block the border the press will have a field day with any minor injury that occurs. The migrants will put children up front so that any attempt to block the caravan will affect children first. If he backs down to any degree the Republicans will look at the president as an empty suit.
It is important that Republicans vote out every Democrat in office and remind Americans that the government needs to start taking care of Americans first and not worry about immigrants. Theit plight may be tragic but every problem cannot be an American problem.
I have always believed if i am going to
A) Get demonized by the left for doing something, or
B) Demonized by the right if i DON’T do something, which is my voting base, i’d RATHER PEEVE OFF THE LEFT.
It is his duty to defend us. Whoever says whatever, his duty is to defend us.
I think he knows that very well.
Gary Burger, I agree with everything you said except about Republicans blaming Pres. Trump for this mess. We KNOW who instigated and organized this MASS INVASION, and we know WHY. We ALSO know that George SOROS is financing this BS. We saw the videos of men moving down the lines of “immigrants” in this “caravan” handing out cash. NONE of this was Pres. Trump’s fault–this is just MORE BS by the power-mad, conniving COMMUCRATS to get back the power we took AWAY from their sorry, America-hating, INCOMPETENT behinds in the 2016 elections!
It is an invasion.
AC-130 on the mobs.
Then completely seal the border and freeze all monetary transactions to Mexico.
Done.
Its gotten to the point, if adnd spells were real, i’d put up a permanent wall of force, going 1km down into the ground, 5k into the air. AND not have ANY OPENINGS IN IT coming our way.
I was of the C-47 era and thought that was the end all/be all. The first time I saw it, was a moonless night and I heard a sound like a window shade being torn. I turned around and saw what looked like a vague shadow of a the peeing a thin stream of orange soda on the ground in a slight arc. It took a minute because of the famed local agricultural product, but when I figured out that I was watching a whole buncha 7.62 tracers and thought it was the most magical thing I’d ever seen.
If there is such a law that requires USA to allow anyone claiming asylum / refugee status into country without U.S. having means to do thorough and proper vetting first, then Repubs need to stop everything and get Congress back to repeal that law.
Maybe Germany and EU wants to put up with millions of foreign speaking people invading their country without knowing who they are or anything about them, but I don’t see why USA has to do so, Amnesty Intl and UN be damned.
IMO ALL Asylum laws need major revamping.
IF YOU A) pass up going south to a safe country, or
B) Pass north through at least one other ‘safe country’ before coming to the country you wish to claim asylum in,
or C) wait to claim asylum till you are rounded up by ICE and are slated to get deported
THEN YOUR CLAIM FOR ASYLUM SHOULD be immediately denied.
The globalists use the materials at hand, aco522. Their attempts to flood the US with MUSLIMS like they did in Europe failed because they could not gather in mobs and physically storm our borders like they did in Europe–too geographically distant to make that work. So they’re using hordes of INVASIVE COCKROACHES from Central America, because, like the Muslims invading Europe, they are geographically in the “same neighborhood,” which makes it easier to stage MASS INVASIONS.
And never doubt for a SECOND that is what this is–a Globalist/Commucrat/Soros organized and FUNDED invasion intended to do to the USA EXACTLY what the Muslims have done to Europe!
i think best we do is to here Hungarians to deal whit this.
they obviously are good stopping all these people who wants to invide us.
Anyone who has been in the military knows how much time, money, logistics are needed to move a few thousand troops anywhere. This is an example of how much CASH the drug cartels have. They, along with democrat politicians in DC, and mid-east terrorist are involved in the planning and financing. Odd that this MOB will arrive on our border few days before our elections. They will put women, handicapped old people and children in front, and dare our troops to fire at them. This is an attack on the USA. There is no way to find mid-east or cartel operatives in that MOB. Who do you think is feeding 5k+ of people ? They will easily double the MOB size in mexico. Watch who stands behind this MOB at our border. It will be armed catel people, pointing guns at this MOB, forcing them to attack any troops opposite them, or be shot by the cartel agents. It is 2 thousand miles from guatamala to our border, how many of you can walk 2 thousand miles in less then 1 month ? You can’t do it unaided by vehicles. Remember these are NOT orphans and pregnant women storming our borders, it is drug cartels, mid-east terrorist, and criminals. Please try to ask “who is feeding, transporting, and funding this MOB”. Do not let who you are talking to change the subject of “WHO”.
Good points!! Great questions. Pretty sure it’s ugly, fat, nasty George Soros. Somebody PLEASE TAKE THAT DISGUSTING TRAITOR OUT!!!!
Nb, while I agree it is way PAST time for that evil old NAZI spider to take the long dirt nap, “taking him out” will accomplish NOTHING, unless we charge him with something that allows us to confiscate all his financial assets. Otherwise, his KIDS–who he has trained to carry on his globalist agenda, and who are JUST as EVIL as HE is–will simply carry on where he left off.
Time to DEPLOY THE TROOPS!!
Oh, please, some cartoonist draw a cartoon of the mob saying that only God can stop them, with the Category 5 Hurricane Wilma right behind them!
YESSSSS!!!!!
How many times are we going to put up with this sick scenario? These are nothing but well paid young, rowdy men looking for a lark, willing to be used by Soros and the radical left to create yet AGAIN chaos. They tried the “poor woman” hit bottom, now they’re trying the “immigration” hot bottom. They can’t use healthcare because that’s a losing propostion for them now as is the “poor black” issue as they are turning to Trump. Trump needs to meet this with full on force and STOP the ********.
An army of invaders is exactly what they are! Notice that virtually ALL of them are fighting-age men? Just like the Muslim “refugees” the globalists used to OVERRUN Europe! I’m sure they’re counting on THESE vermin to FIGHT for them when they finally get that civil war they’ve been trying so hard to start.
Mr. President, we all support your order to send in the military. Now, Sir….order them to SHOOT the first one to cross over our border. I know if you said anyone who opposes these indigents, reprobates, and parasites can go to the border and help the military, I am SURE you would have a whole army of US citizens right there waiting for these complete low-down beggars. Send in the military and send in the citizens with our guns. WE’LL TAKE CARE OF THEM. WE’LL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO TEACH THEM THE MEANING OF “NO! YOU CANNOT COME HERE! GO HOME!”
IT does NOT appear that these combined governments are stopping anyone.. these animals have beaten up Mexican police.. WHO is going to stop them.. they plan on invading the USA .. these are NOT migrants.. they ARE INVADERS, CARRYING THEIR COUNTRY’S FLAG FOR THE INVASION… HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY.. WE MUST PUT THE MILITARY ON THE BORDER AND STOP THEM FROM ENTERING WITH ALL MEANS NECESSARY.. THIS INVASION IS UNACCEPTABLE..
Either we have a country or we don’t and if we keep allowing this insanity to continue, we will NOT have a country.. if these people enter our country and are NOT stopped, this will NOT end, they will bring more and more people in to invade the country… they are NOT our responsibility.. STOP ALL FREE HANDOUTS TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS, NO MORE ANCHOR BABIES AND E-VERIFY 100% ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND THEY WILL HAVE NO REASON TO COME..
SAVE AMERICA AND VOTE REPUBLICAN … GET THESE LAWLESS DEMOCRATS OUT OF OFFICE BEFORE THEY TOTALLY DESTROY THIS COUNTRY
This invasion of America has been well planned in advance by this countries enemies just as all the previous invasions by immigrants have been organized by leftist groups as another way to overwhelm the will of the American citizens and its government The United Nations,” ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, Nations without borders, ” has played a major part in this leftist scheme to rule over all the world governments. George Soros and his many stealth organizations have instigated and promoted this massive immigrant invasion in their virulent hatred for this country. No one can believe that the flooding of the country with unskilled immigrants could do anything but bring about the dissolution of this country. A book titled,” THE STORY OF CIVILAZION,” VOL 3 Caesar And Christ, SImon & Schuster,1944 ‘If Rome had not engulfed so many men of Alien Blood in so brief a time, ….If she had occasionally closed her gates to let assimilation catch up with infiltration….she might have remained a Rome….” America, are you listening!