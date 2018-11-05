Armed with ‘assault’ rifles, Black Panthers march for Stacey Abrams

A day before the Black Panther march former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams wave to the crowd during a campaign rally at Morehouse College Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Members of the Black Panther Party marched through the city of Atlanta, strapped with assault rifles and brandishing Stacey Abrams campaign signs.

In a video posted on the group’s Facebook page on Saturday, members of the Black Panther Party are seen marching through the West End neighborhood of Atlanta in support of Stacey Abrams gubernatorial campaign. As they marched, the Black Panthers carried assault rifles and continually shouted slogans such as “black power” and “power to the people.”

