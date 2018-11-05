Loading posts...
Armed with ‘assault’ rifles, Black Panthers march for Stacey Abrams
A day before the Black Panther march former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams wave to the crowd during a campaign rally at Morehouse College Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Members of the Black Panther Party marched through the city of Atlanta, strapped with assault rifles and brandishing Stacey Abrams campaign signs.

In a video posted on the group’s Facebook page on Saturday, members of the Black Panther Party are seen marching through the West End neighborhood of Atlanta in support of Stacey Abrams gubernatorial campaign. As they marched, the Black Panthers carried assault rifles and continually shouted slogans such as “black power” and “power to the people.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Daily Caller.

  1. This is much different and less offensive than “Tea Party” marchers with flags. But darned if I can tell you why that would be.
    Good thing those aren’t school kids with Pop Tarts shaped like ….guns. And, I thought assault rifles were dangerous and scary. here these nice young sons of Barry are seeming to be right at home with them.
    I’m almost certain they all passed background checks before obtaining their illegal assault weapons.
    But, no one called the Police?

      • There are plenty of Muslim operated training camps within the United States.
        Barrak Hussein Obama (or whoever he really was), Eric Holder, Clapper all were and are aware of them. So is their pal Farrakhan.
        These guys can probably shoot.

      • Max daddy – Last figure I saw (some time ago) was 63 jihadist training camps in the US. It’s probably more now, unless Trump has been able to get rid of some of them, and we haven’t been told.

    • Since we no longer have holder. WILL spineless sessons do anything, to go after them for this WILLFUL Voter intimidation?

      And where was Hogg and the rest of his anti-gun nuts, ranting about “HOW DARE they walk around with their evil assault rifles”??!

  3. One more time now and everyone please pay attention even though what I’m going to say is contrary to the Leftist Hoplophobic narrative. An Ar-15 is NOT an “Assault Weapon” or “Assault Rifle”, it’s merely a semi-automatic, shoulder fired, gas operated, magazine fed, medium powered carbine. The German Sturmgewehr-44 (StG-44) was an “Assault Rifle” which was defined by its ability to fire full automatic which means that as long as the trigger is depressed the weapon will fire until the trigger is released or it runs out of ammo. The AR-15 requires one to pull the trigger each time a shot is fired, just like Roy Rogers’ 6-shooter.

  7. This is out of control. This from the same party who wants gun control? And Obama is supporting this? Figures!!!!!!! MAGA AND RED WAVE

  8. Unlike Obama’s lawless Blacks I am a law abiding citizen and with thugs like this marching in our country supporting a racist black communist Muslim like Obama I am glad I own several guns that are locked and loaded. If they step on my land and threaten me and my family there will be a few less of them.

  9. My take away from this is that liberals are just fine with guns as long as they are in the hands of those who support liberal causes. This is frighteningly near to what we saw in Nazi Germany and we know how well that ended for those who weren’t in political power. And, there is something intrinsically wrong when ‘the people’ that a candidate works for are only those who happen to have the same skin color…no matter what color that skin happens to be.

    • What irks ME more, is you see how the left is always swift to condemn anything we republicans do, to make voting harder on illegals, or to weed out fakes, as being ‘voter disenfranchisement/intimidation”. BUT THE sheer hypocrisy of them having black panthers walk through the streets holding ARs, while chanting “BLACK POWER” is never seen that way.

    • Yes. The problem useful white idiots have is that when these racists, that they have enabled and covered for, start shooting the only good honkie will be a dead one.
      Like the good German Jews who at first supported Hitler’s positive nationalist ideas and thus supported him until he offered them all free transportation.

  10. I’m as good a conservative as any but i do object to calling these weapons “assault rifles”. We don’t know whether or not they have full automatic fire capability and one of our issues has been the left mislabeling the weapons. Shouldn’t we refer to them as “strapped with firearms or rifles” and leave it at that?

    • They could have said “armed with rifles”. The point is the hypocrisy.
      I only call them that because the LEFT insists on calling them that when a law abiding citizen owns one or their kid gnaws one out of a Pop Tart, getting himself suspended from school.. Then when their uniformed troops openly march the streets with them un-slung, well, that’s no story at all.
      It really doesn’t matter if you call a billy club a night stick if the intent is to bludgeon someone with it. They are doing it to intimidate voters. To cause them terror at the thought of confrontation at the voting booth…..Like they have done before.

  12. More Demorats looking for control. They may be Black Panthers, but they vote Demorat, so they are Demorats acting like thugs. What else is new. Hussein Obuma, these are his kind of people.

  13. I guess these “Panthers” don’t realize Abrams wants to ban–even confiscate–the very guns they’re toting here. News travels slowly in some communities.

  15. In Georgia Stacy Abrams has been running a negative Brian Kemp ad, showing Kemp sitting in his living room with a rifle in hand while having a chat with a young man wanting to date his daughter. It was done in humor.

    The message from Stacy’s camp? How horrible Kemp would be for governor!

  16. It’s unfortunate that these guys are so blinded by racism that they are willing to ignore the Progressive Left’s intentions to disarm Americans. You’d think the example of Chicago would be reason enough for them to support politicians that believe in gun ownership for all law-abiding Americans.

