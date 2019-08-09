Armed off-duty firefighter halts armed suspect at Walmart store in Missouri, police say

An armed man reportedly wearing body armor and pushing a shopping cart at a Walmart store in Missouri on Thursday led a store manager to pull the fire alarm and sent customers fleeing — but an armed off-duty firefighter was able to detain the man until police officers arrived, Springfield police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was carrying loaded tactical weapons, according to reports. He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, however, police didn’t immediately say what charges he was arrested on.

This is an excerpt from Fox News. Read more at the link.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)