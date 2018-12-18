Arizona governor names Martha McSally to McCain Senate seat

PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor has named Rep. Martha McSally to replace U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl in the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to Sen. John McCain.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that McSally will take over after Kyl’s resignation becomes effective Dec. 31. McSally lost the Senate race to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
McSally will serve until the 2020 election, when voters will elect someone to serve the final two years of McCain’s term.
Kyl was appointed after McCain’s death from brain cancer in August. He previously served in the Senate for Arizona and had said he would only commit to serving until the end of 2018.
She lost but got a Senate seat anyway. Now I wonder, if the election fraud investigation shows that she actually won, will she get the six year seat or will she have to run again in 2020?
Well, I hope I’m wrong, but she does not look like a match for the seasoned Senate weasels. Was she the best Gov. Ducey had?
This lady is a retired Colonel in the Air Force. Go ahead. Make her day. In comparison to the big Flake, this lady will run rings around their fake news leaders.
LETS Hope. From all i’ve heard though, she’s just another RINO Like flake was.
Being a retired AF colonel doesn’t make one a winner in negotiations with the weasels. Do you think she is going to outsmart Shumers and Schiffs? I see no evidence she is.
I’ve been in her congressional district for four years and I can assure you she is NOT a conservative. She’ll continue to be a knife in Trump’s back and is very wishy-washy on illegal immigration. Ducey had a wealth of conservatives to choose from and this is what he picked when either Joe Arpaio or Jan Brewer among many others would have been good fill-ins for the next two years and helped the President pass his agenda. The fact that McSally was defeated by Sinema wasn’t a surprise or even too much of a disappointment as they will probably vote like twins.