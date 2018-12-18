Arizona governor names Martha McSally to McCain Senate seat

PHOENIX — Arizona’s governor has named Rep. Martha McSally to replace U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl in the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to Sen. John McCain.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that McSally will take over after Kyl’s resignation becomes effective Dec. 31. McSally lost the Senate race to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

McSally will serve until the 2020 election, when voters will elect someone to serve the final two years of McCain’s term.

Kyl was appointed after McCain’s death from brain cancer in August. He previously served in the Senate for Arizona and had said he would only commit to serving until the end of 2018.

