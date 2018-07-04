Are you tired of winning yet?

Remember when President Trump said we were going to win so much that we are going to get tired of it? That’s exactly how it felt this past month. But I’m not tired. Far from it.

The Supreme Court has been delivering, big time, on Mr. Trump’s promise to restore the rule of law. And the Left is showing America its profoundly un-American and uncivil face every single day.

On June 4, the Court upheld the right of Christian baker Jack Phillips in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission not to be forced to help facilitate a same-sex “wedding.” (Read story)

Although Justice Anthony Kennedy did his best to narrow the 7-2 ruling by focusing on the civil rights panel’s animus toward Mr. Philips’ Christian beliefs, the Court applied the opinion on June 25 in the case of Washington State florist Barronelle Stutzman. (Read story)

The Christian grandmother had been convicted under a state law for not servicing a gay “wedding.” The Supremes vacated the ruling and ordered the Washington Supreme Court to reexamine it in light of Masterpiece.

In both cases, it was the “expressive” nature of the event at issue, not the customers, whom both vendors had served routinely and regarded as friends. The media utterly ignore that crucial distinction.

On June 11, in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute, Justice Samuel Alito’s majority 5-4 opinion said that Ohio’s process to remove voters using change-of-residence grounds didn’t violate the National Voter Registration Act. That was a blow to progressives who are working to weaken electoral safeguards. (Read story)

On June 26, in Trump v. Hawaii, Chief Justice John Roberts smacked federal judges who had decided that they, not the president, were in charge of determining who could enter the United States. In upholding the “travel ban” on terror-prone nations, the Court’s 5-4 ruling restored rightful executive authority. (Read story)

Also, on June 26, in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, in a 5-4 ruling written by Clarence Thomas, the Court struck down a California law requiring crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortion services for violating the First Amendment. (Read story)

It should have been unanimous. Think of Alcoholics Anonymous being forced to post directions to the nearest bar or liquor store. Still, it was a huge, pro-life win for free speech.

On June 27, in Janus v. American Federation, in a 5-4 majority opinion by Justice Alito, the Court ruled that public employees couldn’t be forced to pay dues to unions that they didn’t want to join. This is a major blow to the Left, which has extracted hundreds of millions of dollars from unwilling participants. (Read story)

Finally, “swing vote” Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, paving the way for another conservative in the mold of Neil Gorsuch. Justice Kennedy voted to uphold Roe v. Wadein 1992 in Planned Parenthood v. Casey and wrote all four major LGBT rulings up to and including the Obergefell opinion in 2015 that imposed same-sex “marriage” on all 50 states. (Read story)

These and other developments may turn the allegedly inevitable “blue wave” into a red tide. The liberal media’s relentless, over-the-top propaganda blaming Mr. Trump for the separation of children from their illegal immigrant parents at the border, which began under President Obama, makes it appear that illegal immigrants are the only people worth covering.

Nobody else in America matters. Your heart can go out to these families without buying the Democrats’ radical, open borders solutions.

And there’s this: You’ve heard how the progressive owner of the Red Hen, a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant, kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on June 22 at the request of gay employees. But did you know that after Mrs. Sanders’ party went to a nearby eatery, the Red Hen owner organized a protest mob to scream at them? This does not play well with most folks. (Read story)

Other Trump officials or supporters are also being harassed. The new face of Democrat “tolerance” is Rep. Maxine Waters of California. At a Los Angeles rally on June 23, she called for more:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Antifa is back in the news, building a tent city illegally at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Oregon, and attacking ICE agents where they find them.

In New York, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset House Democratic Caucus Chairman New York Rep. Joe Crowley in last Tuesday’s primary. An acolyte of Bernie Sanders, she calls for socialist healthcare, free college tuition, and abolishing ICE.

That would mean tens of millions flooding across the border to replace the current electorate, which would pick up the tab for it all. Do “everyday Americans,” as Hillary Clinton calls them, want this?

Can you imagine being one of those ten Democratic U.S. senators facing re-election in states that Mr. Trump won by wide margins? They have to pretend their party is moderate, reasonable and sane, a daunting task.

Anyone tired of winning, yet?

Robert Knight is a Washington Times contributor and the author of “A Strong Constitution: What Would America Look Like if We Followed the Law”” (djkm.org, May 2018). This column first appeared on The Washington Times’ website.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

