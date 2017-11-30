Are we headed to war? Lindsey Graham thinks so

After North Korea launched a new, long-range missile this week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warns that “we’re headed to a war if things don’t change.”
Graham told CNN Wednesday the latest missile launch from North Korea could bring the so-called “Hermit Kingdom” into conflict with the United States.
“I don’t want a war. (President Donald Trump) doesn’t want a war,” Graham said. “But we’re not going to let this crazy man in North Korea have the capability to hit the homeland.”
On Tuesday, North Korea launched what it said was its longest-range missile yet, stoking fears the country is getting closer to a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead as far as the U.S. mainland.
Graham said he would prefer to avoid a war. But, paraphrasing President Trump, he said if North Korea continues with its missile program, “We’ll take care of it.”
“If we have to go to war to stop this, we will,” Graham said Tuesday. “If there’s a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself, and we’re headed to a war if things don’t change.”
U.S. relations with Pyongyang always have been been fraught, but the Trump administration has taken a combative tone toward North Korea. In August, Trump threatened to respond with “fire and fury” after an earlier missile test. He also has taken to referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man.”
In response to Tuesday’s test, the United States says it is considering new sanctions on North Korea. Earlier, the U.S. placed North Korea back on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
bill clinton gave NK $5 billion dollars to sort of put off their ravings for a while. I’m still wondering if Congress approved the $5B. All clinton did was stoke the fire in NK with the money. Also, NK is doing some of it’s missile research for Iran who will probably get a long-range missile from NK… What do we think Iran will do with a long-range missile…?!!! What do we think NK will do with a long-range missile..?! Between clinton and obama, two arms of the ‘Axis of Evil” will eventually get nuclear arms and long-range missiles..!! clinton and obama are both traitors to America..!!
A friend of the other brainless leftist McCain. They both would love war because they are not for America but for overthrowing America. Graham, resign, go home and shut up! You have never offered anything of value and still amazes me why anyone voted for you. Or maybe like McCain
you bought your election.
It has yet be proven that Lindsey Graham thinks.
This is what you get when you only do the job half way.
Just as in WWII, we should have kept going and taken Moscow….we should have also taken care of NK in the early 1950’s. I guess it was easier to just call it a tie when NK wasn’t really much of a threat to anyone but SK…but that is no longer the case. We now face a nuclear NK.
We also know that North Vietnam was on the brink of surrender… if we had just kept it up. Again, this is what you get when you only do the job half way.
Think of what the world might be like if there had been a free Soviet Union, North Korea and Vietnam?
Yeah, I know, what I’m suggesting is / was…easier said than done. I get that. I really do,
NK is NOT going to stop with their nuke program. Anyone who believes they are is delusional. As such, we are going to be forced to take action. The price we will pay today is far higher today than what it would have been if we had just done the job right the first time.