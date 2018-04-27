Are schools responsible for children who attend political protests during class time?

The family of the 11-year-old El Paso boy killed during last week’s school gun control walkout has called out the school district, saying school officials bear responsibility for enabling the protest.
Johnathan Alexander Benko, whose funeral service was held Wednesday, was struck by a truck as he and several other students crossed a four-lane freeway after filing out of class Friday at Parkland Middle School for the National School Walkout.
“We are aggrieved to know the school refuses to take any responsibility in protecting an 11-year-old child in a walkout that they sanctioned,” Michael Benko, Johnathan’s uncle, told the El Paso Times.
Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Xavier De La Torre denied that the district supported the walkout, held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine mass shooting.
“I know the family is going through a lot, and I don’t want to be indelicate, [but] that’s the distortion of the truth,” Mr. De La Torre told The Times. “The district and the school did not endorse, sponsor or promote the walkout.”
Thousands of students have participated in national walkouts calling for gun control held March 14 and April 20, which were spurred by the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Schools have been accused of promoting the protests by working with students to organize events, while educators argue that their participation has been necessary to prevent the walkouts from spiraling out of control.
Parkland Middle School established a designated gathering spot on the football field for the walkout, and about nine staff members oversaw the roughly 400 students who gathered on the field for about 15 minutes before returning to class.
While initial reports said that 12 to 15 kids left campus, district officials now say that 22 students crossed Loop 375, which runs adjacent to the campus, in order to reach a park on the other side.
“Somehow, the school lost count of a large group of children,” Mr. Benko said.
Mr. De La Torre said those who left campus without permission were marked truant.
No teachers, administrators or support staff are facing disciplinary action for the incident, and police have not charged the driver, 61-year-old Jesus Diaz, who told officers he was unable to avoid hitting the boy after he ran into the truck’s path.
The El Paso Police Department report said that Johnathan “was taking part in a school organized ‘walk out.’ ”
“During the walk out, Johnathan and several other students left the designated walk out area,” said the report.
Johnathan died at the University Medical Center of El Paso about an hour after the accident.
“My family expresses our deepest gratitude to the community, the emergency responders, University Medical Center staff and UMC Foundation,” Michael Benko said. “In losing Johnathan, we as a city and community have suffered a horrible loss.”
School-systems should not encourage truancy — so Benko does have some basis.
It legally boils down to this: If the schools allowed the students to be excused they are responsible for their well being.
A: the schools ARE RESPONSIBLE for the safety and well-being of ALL STUDENTS during normal school hours.
The school has no ‘authority’ to ALLOW any type of POLITICAL PROTEST on school property, nor are they allowed to let students walk out of the classrooms or the buildings to attend ANY POLITICAL PROTEST.
B: “Somehow, the school lost count of a large group of children,” Mr. Benko said.
Somehow it seems that Mr. De La Torre has ‘lost track of’ a large number of his brain cells.
C: “I know the family is going through a lot, and I don’t want to be indelicate, [but] that’s the distortion of the truth,” Mr. De La Torre told The Times. “The district and the school did not endorse, sponsor or promote the walkout.”
UMMMM, why yes Mr. De La Torre, I do believe that the school had a great deal to do with the promotion and ‘endorsement’.
IF not, then WHY were the Students allowed out of class?
Purely POLITICAL REASONS!
Schools are not prisons during class times, but during the time spent in school they are responsible for the child’s safety. Children and parents should be held responsible for the child’s behavior/actions outside of the school property.
Liberal’s and Snowflakes are not taught and do not believe that they are accountable for their own actions. The schools, Adult Liberals and the Liberal Democrats have taught the children that they are NOT responsible for their own actions, there is always somebody or something else to be blamed for their actions.
This is sad!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
Parkland Middle School established a designated gathering spot on the football field for the walkout, and about nine staff members oversaw the roughly 400 students who gathered on the field for about 15 minutes before returning to class.
The above paragraph from the story shows that the school did authorize a protest and did fail to control the students that they took outside to protest. I think that El Paso is going to be making a very big taxpayer funded contribution to the parents of this boy.
I’d hope that the lawsuit would name each and every individual involved in either: allowing the teachers to perform this “protest” field trip, teacher participate in it, or even merely encouraging it. Request a civil trial by jury, with damages in the hundreds of thousands against each individual defendant. If the teachers’ union wishes to fund the damages, request a trebeling of them since there is an obvious willful act on the part of their organization’s members.
If an organized field trip to the science museum was set up, parental permission slips including some transfer of liability from the school to the approving parents would have been executed in order for students’ participation. If no parental permission was asked for; much less required, then the teachers and administrators were certainly guilty of willful actions.
I totally agree with you, just a bunch of teachers that trying to put their own political views directed towards their students, this isn’t good at all for the students -I would call it Brain Washing myself.
The school is not responsible if it advised students not to leave the premise during classes. Students exiting to protest are then in defiance and on their own. If the school neglected to tell the students they may not leave, simply permitting them to leave and protest, the responsibility is on the school. Protests by students must be on their time, not on school time.
Not in the district I am employed by. The district is responsible for every student, unless a release note is signed by parent or legal guardian. Period.
J,
the school cannot have it both ways. They cannot support the assertion that they did not sponsor or approve tha walkout.
They told students of a place to go and had school staff at that place.
The school adm is lying.
The school IS responsible
This ‘event’ is PURE POLITICAL INDOCTRINATION and nothing else.
As a public institution, a freedom of information act request should allow the family to review all correspondence within the school as to their knowledge of and participation in the event. I suspect that would uncover a lot of #metoo in the participation staff and administration.
The schools encouraged participation in the anti-gun rally. Those students who did not attend the rally were herded into one room, and treated like lesser students. School teachers advocated participation in the rally, so with school encouragement students left school to rally. Even with less than a constitutionalist judge, there should be some liability for the school. The judge may rule that the adults on the scene (teachers and school administrators) did not exercise the proper control and decorum, nor provide the proper oversight.
To make these idiotic “protests” stop, we need to hold each and every INDIVIDUAL personally financially accountable for the negative outcomes. Unless we make the involved persons dig into their OWN assets to PAY for the damages; this insanity will continue. When a few individuals lose their homes and real property to the damaged plaintiffs, most will realize that these aren’t good ideas after all. EXAMPLES NEED TO BE MADE, AND SOON.
11 year old kid, just walks out of school?
Schools are legally responsible for a student from the time they arrive at school until the time they are supposed to leave school UNLESS released with a note signed by a parent or legal guardian.
This school is responsible for the death of this child.
The same people who want to hold the NRA and law abiding citizens who own guns accountable for criminals, who break the law with guns, do not want to be held accountable for students who left the premises at a school function they helped organized. What hypocrites and these are the people responsible for educating our children. Hummmmm let’s make it simple what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
First off I am terribly sorry for the loss of this young boy and his grieving family. Outside of their loss they have done what every parent has done since the inception of the “public educational system” has been put into place. Trusted the government to teach and protect the most valuable resource this nation has, our “children”. For almost 400 years. Parents gave up the right to over see their childrens education and then those same educational centers turned from educating to indoctrinating and thats how its been for quite some time now. Parents let this be a lesson for you. If your child had been home where they were taught and instructed by you then you will have done your best to teach them in the ways you felt were the most important to ensure they were successful in this journey we call life. That is your responsibility, not some dufis communistic indoctrinated moron at some stupid public schools. I would remove my children from these cesspools before they becoome victims of this suicidal influencing indoctrinational places called “public Schools”.
You left out the part that 60% of the public school teachers came from the BOTTOM 40% of their graduation class. (Grace Commission- Reagan Era)
That means the 60% of the time, your children are being taught by less than a 100 IQ, and probably in the IQ 90 range.
No person can ‘teach’ above their own ability to COMPREHEND the subject matter.
From the article:
“Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Xavier De La Torre denied that the district supported the walkout.”
“Parkland Middle School established a designated gathering spot on the football field for the walkout, and about nine staff members oversaw the roughly 400 students who gathered on the field for about 15 minutes before returning to class.”
The SCHOOL established a gathering spot…
The SCHOOL provided 9 staff member to oversee the walkout…
Therefore, the SCHOOL and the DISTRICT are responsible.
The life of your child is at stake. Parents, stop sending your children to government run indoctrination centers.
Parents who can’t home school their children or send them to private schools, and who don’t want them involved in protests should object immediately and in writing. That letter should be sent certified, return receipt requested so that the school can’t later say that they never saw the letter.
Having the objection on record would make it plain that the school defied the parents’ instructions, with the result that the child was hurt or killed. This would make the parents’ position stronger in any legal action.
But more importantly, the existence of written objections might cause the school district’s attorney to advise that the school disallow student protests, and disallow the use of school property for anything connected to protests.
From the article above: “Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Xavier De La Torre denied that the district supported the walkout, held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine mass shooting.” Hey Xavier, if your district did not support the walkout, how were the kids allowed to walk out? Nice try, Xavier!
I’m a little surprised that the driver was not charged with anything:
* how fast was he going?
* in Pennsylvania, at least, many schools are in a school “speed zone” where speeds are limited (usually to 15 mph)
* also, at least in Pennsylvania, there is a doctrine that a driver must keep proper control of his vehicle, including adjusting speed for conditions (of all sorts, including the presence of a school, of pedestrians, or school children). (One example of this is that, in Pennsylvania, if you rear end another vehicle, it is almost always your legal fault / responsibility.)
Loop 375 appears to be a high speed multi-lane freeway. Roads like that don’t usually permit pedestrians. I sincerely doubt that it has a school speed zone.
yeah, your plan has no where to go.
IF it is not morning arrivals, of afternoon releasing of students, the flashing light thingie doesn’t control much because they are turned off.
And the kid ran out in front of him, leaving no time or distance to maneuver to avoid.
42 years in education in two states as a teacher/coach/administrator, NO WAY the school is not responsible for the death of this child. Most states have a codicil called “En Loco Parentus” for “In Place of the Parent” we ARE responsible and when a school sponsored activity is inadequately supervised (as this appears to have been, an 11 year old leaving?) they are negligent. It is schools like this one and the policies at a place like MSHS that give those of us trying our best in public education a bad name. It will never replace the child, but the family will win if they sue.
My kids school district here in the Peoples Republic of California sent out letters saying that any absences for the protests would be unexcused and that if kids wished to leave, they would need their parents to sign them out.
If the parents signed a permission slip for a child to attend anything away from school, then I don’t think the school is responsible. However, if no parental slip is gotten, then the school is definitely responsible.
If the parents signed a permission slip this only allows the school to remove the student from the school grounds. The school is still responsible for the safety of the student.
Spin however you want, in my mind the school teachers and administrators were derelict in their student responsibility by sponsoring or encouraging walk out or modifying class curriculum.
Uhhhhmmmm. The child was 11.
Not old enough to take care of himself, nor old enough to have the right to walk out of school. Parents of 11 year olds have been arrested for allowing children to walk alone.
I can see it now…picking up your kid at the end of the day from kindergarten.. ” oh little Johnny decided he wanted to leave, I dont know where he could be. What do I look like? A parent?”
Did the school require permission slips for the kids to attend the walkout? If not, the school is at fault for the childs death. THe kid would not have died had he been in class learning something useful like the meanings of the Bill of Rights.
I’m very sorry for the parents of the child, However this would not have happened if the Teacher just do ther job. that is “TEACH” the children.