Are Republicans Born Wimps?

Republican leaders are “a bunch of wimps,” said Jerry Falwell Jr.
Conservatives and Christians need to stop electing “nice guys.”
“The US needs street fighters like Donald Trump at every level of government because the liberal fascists Dems are playing for keeps.”
So tweeted the son and namesake of the founder of the Moral Majority, and he has here a self-evident point.
Thursday, 11 GOP senators on the judiciary committee freely forfeited to a female prosecutor their right to cross-examine Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
The Republicans feared that televised images of 11 white men, sharply questioning the credibility of Ford’s claim to be a victim of Kavanaugh’s sexual assault, would be politically lethal.
So, while the Republicans mutely abstained from challenging her, Ford was treated by the Democrats as the reincarnation of Joan of Arc, though not a single witness has corroborated her story.
Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake caved to Democratic demands for another weeklong FBI investigation of the judge. The Republicans, egg visible on their faces, endorsed their colleague’s capitulation.
Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham had been the Republican lion of the hearing, indicting Democrats for the moral atrocity they had deceitfully and dishonorably perpetrated against the judge.
By Friday, our Cicero was reaching out in collegiality to the same senators he was castigating 24 hours before.
Falwell’s point: Democrats fight savagely and for keeps, while Republicans — street-fighter Trump excepted — are wimps, often bewailing any loss of camaraderie with their colleagues across the aisle.
As my late friend Sam Francis said in the title of his book, many Republicans are perfectly content with being “Beautiful Losers.”
Yet the stakes here are immense. Consider how the Supreme Court has remade the America we grew up in.
Since World War II, the court has de-Christianized all public schools and the public life of a land Woodrow Wilson and Harry Truman called a “Christian nation.” It has established secularism as our state religion.
Despite civil right laws declaring race discrimination illegal, the court has given its blessing to affirmative action, deliberate discrimination in favor of peoples of color against white men in the name of diversity and equality.
The court has declared that what were once crimes, abortion and homosexuality, are now constitutional rights all Americans must respect.
These changes were not legislated democratically, but imposed dictatorially by the high court. While a Senate confirmation of Kavanaugh would not reverse these mandated changes, it might halt any further imposition of this radical social revolution by unelected judges.
But while the Democratic left, understanding the stakes, is fighting bare-fisted, Republicans are sparring with 14-ounce gloves and seeking to observe Marquess of Queensberry Rules.
In other ways as well America has been remade.
Not only has Christianity, and all its symbols and expressions of faith and belief, been removed, but also a purge is underway of monuments and statues of the explorers, colonists and statesmen who, believing in the superiority of their religion, culture and civilization, set out to create the county we inherited.
And William Frey, resident demographer at the Brookings Institution, writes about how America is being changed — without the consent of the people.
“Since 2000, the white population under the age of 18 has shrunk by seven million, and declines are projected among white 20-somethings and 30-somethings over the next two decades and beyond. This is … a trend that is not likely to change despite Mr. Trump’s wish for more immigrants from Norway.
“The likely source of future gains among the nation’s population of children, teenagers and young working adults is minorities — Hispanics, Asians, blacks and others.”
When we are all minorities, and all behave as minorities, making our separate demands upon the country, what then holds America together?
In Federalist 2, John Jay famously wrote:
“Providence has been pleased to give this one connected country to one united people — a people descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion … very similar in their manners and customs…
“This country and this people seem to have been made for each other, and it appears as if it was the design of Providence, that an inheritance so proper and convenient for a band of brethren, united to each other by the strongest ties, should never be split into a number of unsocial, jealous, and alien sovereignties.”
Yet, each decade, less and less are we descended from the same ancestors. Less and less do we speak the same language, profess the same religion, share the same manners, customs, traditions, history, heroes and holidays.
Does America look today like the “band of brethren united to each other” of which Jay wrote, and we seemed to be as late as 1960?
Or does not the acrimony attendant to the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh suggest that we have already become a land “split into a number of unsocial, jealous and alien sovereignties.”
With all our new diversity, whatever became of our unity?
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
No — unfortunately, the “big tent” accomodations of Newtie eroded the spines of the strong ones, and allowed in much junk such as Flakey and Collins!
Are Republicans born and bred Wimps you ask? No, just emasculated and politically mind molested media neutered men who like our women, often get mind-molested, emasculated then used by the media just like many innocent women get molested not only in mind, but in body by sexually enabling and sexually confusing Liberals. In some cases in self-defense many women actually then MASCULATE themselves to acquire what they think is protecting POWER, but often turns out to only mimic the worst examples set by the very mind and morality corrupted molesting men who created them in the initial molestations. Enter the extreme side of the METOO movement, Enter a few mind molested women who sit on the Democrat side of the Judicial nomination committee along with the worst case mind molesting examples of the American male gender.
I AGREE. They are not born this way, but are Emasculated, and neutered the day they swear into office it seems.
They are also too concerned about appearing to be “statesman-like” to get down in the dirt and do what is necessary.
When forced into a mud fight you hire a mid wrestler to protect you, not a polite deferring Casper Milktoast.
The republicans have been spineless ever since I can remember and still are today. They challenge nothing the crooked democrats do and if they had we wouldn’t have the troubles we do today.
Are they whimps? Yes. We didn’t elect them to hem and haw around, evade the issue, pass the buck, we elected them to lead and to push the Republican/Conservative agenda and to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!! Every time they give an inch the dimwit democrats take a mile then demand more.
We need, hell, we WANT more out of our leaders. Stop with this “give in” business to every last ridiculous demand made by the left and get on with this. Kavenaugh should have been selected days ago and this so-called doctor should have been shown the back door. “Senator” feinstein should have been put in her place when she comes up with this last minute information that is nothing but bull, and then the Republicans should have never given in to more than a casual to this 36 year old fantasy.
GET ON with it for God’s sake and get this nomination to vote.
So true. I am sick of their mantra of “BUT we must negotiate, and compromise with the dems”> W HEN THE DEMS DO NOT COMPROMISE BACK. IMO a compromise is where BOTH SIDES GIVE for the benefit of all. BUT WHEN ONE SIDE REFUSES TO GIVE UP anything, its no longer a compromise.
Ituser, the DEMented DEMocrat DEMons have become SO deranged and evil that it is no longer POSSIBLE to “compromise” with them, because in trying to “compromise” with EVIL, you only become COMPLICIT in it!
republicans always bring a knife to a gunfight. We hear them constantly claiming friendship with their “friends” across the isle. When will they realize that democrats are not their friends? democrats are the enemy of the United States of America.
A great example of this was John McCain, who bragged about his friendship with scumbag, girl-drowning, drunkard Ted Kennedy, and others “across the aisle”. When McCain ran for president in 2008, what happened to his “friends”? They rushed out to slime him and raise money for the Kenyan Fraud.
With “Friends like that” who needs enemies.
So what do we do about it? If we get pissed and vote dem? independent? Calling and telling them to grow a pair and act like leaders doesn’t seem to help?
Primary the RINO’s and vote for Conservatives. A vote for a dem or independent is a vote for the destruction of the U.S.
BUT how can we primary out these RINOS< and vote in true conservatives, WHEN THE GOP ITSELF< is the one who keeps giving us these rinos to vote for… which puts us between voting for a known RINO< or not voting and letting the dems win?
Well, sadly, artw45, the nomination/election process is rigged in such a way to favor the “establishment” candidates of BOTH parties. So WHATEVER spineless WORM the Republicans are running, we will likely have to hold our noses and VOTE FOR IT, because the alternative–allowing the power-mad, conniving COMMUCRATS to get back in power–is UNTHINKABLE, if we want to survive as a free Republic! Voting for Independents is dangerous–at least the way things are set up now–because it SPLITS the Republican votes, while the conniving DEMS will and always HAVE voted as a BLOC. Not only that, but a good number of those “independents” are Leftist LOONS in sheep’s clothing!
Maybe that’s why these “Republican” SOBs are such do-nothing, SPINELESS WORMS–because they KNOW we have NO alternative we can elect INSTEAD, and more or less HAVE to vote for them, not because THEY are what we want to represent us, but to keep the damned Commucrats OUT, because if they get back into power, they will take a WRECKING BALL to the Constitution and our liberties!
Our ONLY hope is to find viable CONSERVATIVE candidates, get them on the primary ballot, then PRIMARY the RINO incumbent to elect him/her. “Primarying” is the surest way to eliminate a USELESS INCUMBENT.
Teabag, maybe that is WHY THEY KEEP running such spineless wastes of oxygen. BECAUSE they know people would rather “Hold their nose and vote for that useless fleck, over allowing the dems to win the seat”..
And if that is the case, then the more we keep PLAYING THEIR GAME< the more they will keep running it on us.
* That psycho blabber, christy blah blah ford, is no saint. After the alleged incident [ which was so damn frightening, ACCORDING TO HER ], did she stop going to parties at least for a month, did she stop chasing boys at least for a month, did she stop seducing boys at least for a month, ….? The answer is a BIG NO.* She made the second front door of her house the centerpiece of her testimony. The second front door that was fitted long before 2012 [ in 2008 or earlier ]. She lied stating that said second front door was meant to be an escape door. In fact, said second front door was meant to be used by the google interns to whom she had rented out a portion of her house, to be used for her home-based business that was registered at that address, etc etc etc. The FBI needs to go to the Palo Alto township office and get hold of all the permits pertaining to said house and expose her lies.
Are they born wimps? Apparently so, the way they crumple and run whimpering to their respective corners every time the conniving, DEMented DEMocrat DEMons throw a HISSY FIT about something they KNOW they ought to do, but are AFRAID to because the DDDs might not “like” it! The hard truth is, if they had the political will and the SPINE, they could use the “nuclear option” and OTHER rule changes the DDDs so thoughtfully GAVE them during Harry Reid’s corrupt and destructive reign in Congress to accomplish most ANYTHING they want to do, and LET the damned Commucrats scream and have hissy fits, which they WILL, no matter WHAT they do!
We gave them the Presidency and a majority in BOTH houses of Congress, and they apparently have NO CLUE what to do with it, as they’ve certainly done PRECIOUS LITTLE with it since we gave it to them! One thing they assuredly have NOT done is keep all the PROMISES they made while they were pretending to be CONSERVATIVES to get our votes prior to the 2016 elections. A GREAT deal of the HARM the damned Commucrats have been able to do during Obama’s TRAINWRECK of a Presidency–and since Pres. Trump was elected–can be attributed DIRECTLY to the COWARDICE of the Congressional RINOS. The question is, WHY are they trying so DESPERATELY to please people who would happily KILL them if they could, and certainly will NEVER vote for them?
Well said. THEY WHINED about ‘but we can’t do x, we need the house. Then it became “BUT we need the senate too.. Then it morphed into ‘but we also need the presidency’.. WE GAVE THEM ALL THEY ASKED for, yet they still seem to not be able to push OUR WILL.. Makes you wonder, WHY WE DID IT.
Republicans are not whimp only after acting tough and promising everything but then once elected they fold. They talk tough when on FOX then then they may as well wear their pussy hats when back with the dems. When was the last time a dem turned on his fellow dems NEVER! not even when colluding with fellow sexual predators or murderers.
The only reason the Republicans aren’t voted out of office is because the alternative is much worse. Basically, we’re d**n’d if we do, and d**n’d if we don’t .
Like i keep saying we are caught between a rock and a hard case!
>> Republicans are sparring with 14-ounce gloves and seeking to observe Marquess of Queensberry Rules. <<
Interesting analogy. I've been saying for years, here and elsewhere, that Democrats come to the fight with bats and chains, while Republicans show up with boxing gloves, a copy of those rules, and a pitcher of iced tea. Not accusing Buchanan of stealing that, it's an obvious comparison and, unfortunately for the nation, all too true.
The job of the republicans is to always lose to the democrats by the slimmest margin possible to keep us thinking that they are still “for us”. Even most of these “conservatives” are actually big government socialists/fascists in sheep’s clothing. Even if we filled both houses with republicans, they would still find a way to lose by one vote. It’s all spelled out in the Hegelian Dialectic.