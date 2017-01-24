Are John McCain and Lindsey Graham the 'loyal opposition'?

Lindsey Graham: I don’t know what America first means

“To the president, if America first is a throwback to the 20’sand 30’s isolationism when it was first used as a phrase, the world would deteriorate even quicker, if it is a new way of Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength I would like to work with him. I don’t know what America first means,” Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

John McCain: I Worry Under Donald Trump As I Worried Under Barack Obama |

