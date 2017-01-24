Home Fresh Ink Are John McCain and Lindsey Graham the 'loyal opposition'?

Are John McCain and Lindsey Graham the 'loyal opposition'?

January 24, 2017
Lindsey Graham: I don’t know what America first means

“To the president, if America first is a throwback to the 20’sand 30’s isolationism when it was first used as a phrase, the world would deteriorate even quicker, if it is a new way of Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength I would like to work with him. I don’t know what America first means,” Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

John McCain: I Worry Under Donald Trump As I Worried Under Barack Obama |

11 Comments

  1. Shirley Cuthbertson Passey January 24, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    I think it would be a good idea for Lindsey Graham & John McCain to talk to their president to find out what he means rather than going on public t v to broadcast their concerns and cause trouble for the President which I believe is their real goal. Are they true statesmen or rinos?

  2. Bobinms January 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    There is nothing we can do about Grahams stupidity.

    • ltuser
      ltuser January 24, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Yes we can. Its called a RECALL of a sitting senator..
      We need to boot BOTH out of congress for good.

  3. Jan Williams January 24, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Lindsey Graham is living in a “bubble” because he has been in office too long, way past the age of feeling, reasoning and remembering the plight of the middle class.

  4. pappap42 January 24, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Dumb and dumber. Just a pair of fools.

    • ltuser
      ltuser January 24, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Harry and Lloyd from the D&D films resent that comparison.. At least they were dumb cause the SCRIPT called for it…
      THESE 2 are dumb just cause they are brain dead liberals in disguise..

  5. judithdiva January 24, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    It’s okay, Lindsay. The rest of us understand exactly what it means. Not only do we understand it, we approve.

  6. tyrone williams January 24, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    McCain and Graham are the poster imbeciles for enforcing Term Limits. CNN and MSNBC are fake news broadcasters and need to have their licenses permanently revoked.

  7. southernpatriot January 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    If Grahamnesty spent as much time making an appointment and then being on time and speaking directly with President Trump, he would have his answers and not need to spend all that time appeasing Corrupt News Network.

  8. columba January 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I would ask why these spoilers don’t just change parties, but it’s pretty obvious that the answer is that they ARE spoilers; i.e., they know they can do more damage to conservatives by pretending to be Republicans.

    Oh, and as for McCain’s “worries” about Trump and Obama…. The only thing McCain ever worried about with Obama was whether he could kiss Obama’s feet often enough. (Yes, I’ve cleaned up what I was originally going to say.)

  9. Keith Richardson January 24, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    McCain needs to go back to AZ and fix the border problem instead of investigating drugs in baseball. I don’t know how he keeps getting re-elected. If someone would please run against Madamoiselle Graham….He does not represent South Carolina.

