Are Dems trying to stick it to Bernie Sanders again? AOC in hot water with Democrat bosses

Are the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi trying to stick it to Bernie Sanders again? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is causing major headaches for the Democrat leadership, and there is absolute silence coming from the left regarding the protesters in Iran. All that and more on today’s show!

An interesting theory was proposed over the weekend by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. It is well known that Democrat leaders manipulated the system to favor Hillary Clinton over Sanders in the 2016 presidential race. Now, McCarthy suggests Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats may be doing it again.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in hot water with the Democrat leadership, because she is refusing to pay her dues to the DCCC — the branch of the Democrat Party in charge of getting Democrats elected to the House of Representatives. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez is doing her own fundraising and even helping candidates take on incumbent Democrats.

