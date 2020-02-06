Are Democrats ready to give up investigations?

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that the chamber’s Democrats may subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton after the Trump impeachment trial concludes.

The New York Democrat told reporters it was “likely” that one of the investigating committees would bring Mr. Bolton to testify about “everything,” suggesting they’d continue several of the investigations they launched last year, not just on Ukraine.

He didn’t offer a timeline of when the testimony might happen.

“When you have a lawless president you have to spotlight that, you have to protect the Constitution,” Mr. Nadler said of continuing investigations in an election year.

Mr. Bolton was at the center of the Democrats’ unsuccessful push for more witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial last week.

Revelations reportedly detailed in his unpublished manuscript include President Trump personally asking him to call Ukraine’s president and demand investigations and that top officials such as acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were in the room. The book also reportedly details that the president planned to withhold military aid for Ukraine until the investigations were secured.

The impeachment trial will likely conclude early Wednesday evening, with Mr. Trump almost assured to be acquitted.

