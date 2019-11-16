Arby’s apologizes for ‘insensitive’ sign asking parents to control their children

Arby’s says it has disciplined a franchise owner and staff at a Minnesota location after putting up an unofficial sign asking parents to keep control of their children while inside the restaurant.

The controversy started last week after Christine Hemsworth, a mother of five, noticed the sign at the Arby’s in Elk River.

“Notice,” the sign read. “Only well behaved children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave. Thanks.”

Ms. Hemsworth said she was “shocked” by the sign.

“It is a fast-food restaurant, it’s not something with white tablecloths,” she told a local NBC affiliate. “It’s supposed to be family-oriented as far as I knew.”

Ms. Hemsworth said her family had an “uncomfortable and stressful meal” that night because of her fear of being reprimanded by the restaurant, although she said they got through their meal and left without any issue.

Arby’s issued a statement saying the sign had since been removed and disciplinary action taken against the franchise owner and staff.

“We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive,” the company said. “We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant. It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants.”

