April Ryan: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘should have to pay’ for my bodyguard

Veteran White House reporter April Ryan accused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders of escalating President Trump’s war on the press, suggesting that she “should have to pay” for the press pool’s security detail due to recent threats.
“She should be ashamed of herself for going out there, saying some of the things that she’s said,” Ms. Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday. “She tries to insult my intelligence. And not just my intelligence, the world’s intelligence.”
Ms. Ryan said the president’s attacks against the media have left her feeling targeted, so she hired a bodyguard to protect her.
“Oh, I get approached a lot, when I’m walking from my car, when I’m walking to my car, when I eat. Anywhere I go. I mean, they have put a target on my head, and I don’t know who’s who sometimes. It’s an interesting dynamic,” she said. “I’ve had some people wait for me outside the White House. … There is a concern now. I mean, I’ve had death threats, I’ve had craziness, so I have a real concern.
“Do I have a bodyguard? Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Mrs. Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss. … I did not sign up for this. I was just doing a job.”
Ms. Ryan claimed that she’s been blacklisted by the White House, along with CNN’s Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins, because of questions she’s asked in the briefing room.
“What’s happening is unprecedented,” she said. “I’m giving you the whole thing. … The way they’ve treated me for asking questions that are fair and logical. They’re still very angry at me for asking the question, ‘Mr. President, are you a racist?’ And that’s why I’m on a list.
“The blacklist. The White House blacklist,” she clarified. “Me, Jim Acosta. We’re on the blacklist. Kaitlan Collins. People they don’t like.”
Ms. Ryan said she and Ms. Sanders recently sat down after the infamous pie incident in an effort to understand one another, but “it just went downhill.” She said she talks about the encounter in her new book, “Under Fire: Reporting From the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” which releases on Sept. 1.
April Ryan should look at a mirror!! It’s the press hateful attacks on Trump dating back to 2015 when he announced for the job that has created the current state of events. April Ryan is not a journalist, she is a biased antiTrump political hack. She should thank Sanders and Trump that she still has a seat at the WH briefing!!
TYPICAL they always want “SOMEONE” else to pay for their choices. Doesn’t surprise me in the least. She is one of the most hateful people in the room. Her innuendos are disgusting and I have no doubt A class act Like Sarah could have a hard time finding “Common Ground” with someone like her
let this affirmative action superstar reporter cover a beat in chicagos hood.
If it wasn’t sooo obvious that the intent of Ryan’s and others questions is to “get” President Trump and make him look bad, then maybe she wouldn’t have these safety concerns. I mean really!?! How is Sarah supposed to answer a stupid a$$ question like “Is Trump a racist?”.
it is so obvious that they are consumed with hate for President Trump and will do anything they can to destroy him… They continue to ask stupid ignorant questions.. they continue to report their lies and attack President Trump .. It’s appalling what they are doing… Never in my life, have I seen so many lies and so much hate being spread through this country since their corrupt candidate lost the election… Heaven help this country.. God bless President Trump for all the hard work he is doing FOR the country and the American people… The Democrats, Rinos, and MSM have failed the American people in their quest to destroy this country
Oh cry me a river! Go whine to Maxine Waters and then, shut up.
Sorry April.
Did someone spoil your dinner or softball practice?
STUPID WOMAN… look in the mirror… the media is causing their own problems.. if they would report the truth, STOP the hate and lies about President Trump… it is non-stop with them.. Sarah Sanders has caused NONE of your problems April… stop your disgusting whining…
Do you think maybe YOU”RE getting targeted because YOU’RE AN IGNORANT RACIST *****? It’s OK for you and your ilk to suggest people should publicly assault ANY member of this administration, but it’s not OK when YOU are treated the same way? Too bad. We should feel sorry for you? Well- sympathy is in the dictionary, between **** and SYPHILIS- look it up!
Demanding free $h!t..What a surprise.
You and your kind have made your beds, now you have to learn to lie in it. I think the protection you need is from the left and not the right.
April Ryan’s mugshot reminds me of a comic character, but I cannot think of the its name. Help me out. What was Shrek’s girlfriend’s name?
April Ryan is the poster child for the axioms:
1. feminism gave ugly women access to the mainstream.
2. Stupid is what looks smart to a liberal
April, are you a mind numbed idiot? Your own darling Maxie has been ranting and raving for people to attack Trump administration personnel in restaurants and anywhere they go, and they have. Should you, the lying media, complicit with the leftist demented Democrats, pay for all the body guards of the Trump administration?
She is not worth protecting!
Karma is a b!tch
What else does these deceiving liars in the media want, to be spoon feed. Not that she looks like she needs it. Tell the truth and quit pleasuring the news for status and your Democratic cause. Normal people will leave you alone. You are suppose to be non partisan and tell the truth, both sides. Right now you need to be hounded when out to eat like the Republicans are.
” “She tries to insult my intelligence….” Impossible, April. You have none to insult.
News Flash,
I was going to comment but actually not worth my time.
Just VOTE in 76 days.
The phrase coined by Michael Savage, “liberalism is a mental disorder”, could never be more true than it is these days!
Ryan–and most of the MSM–are committed advocates for illegal immigration, open borders, sanctuary cities, etc., all of which increase the threat of violence to me and everyone else because the more criminals we import and protect in the country, the more likely it’ll be that one of them will shoot or stab me, hit me on the road as a DUI, or rape my wife.
So logically, she–and the whole of the MSM–should have to pay the freight for the importation, upkeep, and criminal consequences of all illegals. And if I’m ever killed by an illegal, they should have to provide my family with financial compensation for the rest of their lives.