April Ryan: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘should have to pay’ for my bodyguard

Veteran White House reporter April Ryan accused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders of escalating President Trump’s war on the press, suggesting that she “should have to pay” for the press pool’s security detail due to recent threats.

“She should be ashamed of herself for going out there, saying some of the things that she’s said,” Ms. Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday. “She tries to insult my intelligence. And not just my intelligence, the world’s intelligence.”

Ms. Ryan said the president’s attacks against the media have left her feeling targeted, so she hired a bodyguard to protect her.

“Oh, I get approached a lot, when I’m walking from my car, when I’m walking to my car, when I eat. Anywhere I go. I mean, they have put a target on my head, and I don’t know who’s who sometimes. It’s an interesting dynamic,” she said. “I’ve had some people wait for me outside the White House. … There is a concern now. I mean, I’ve had death threats, I’ve had craziness, so I have a real concern.

“Do I have a bodyguard? Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Mrs. Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss. … I did not sign up for this. I was just doing a job.”

Ms. Ryan claimed that she’s been blacklisted by the White House, along with CNN’s Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins, because of questions she’s asked in the briefing room.

“What’s happening is unprecedented,” she said. “I’m giving you the whole thing. … The way they’ve treated me for asking questions that are fair and logical. They’re still very angry at me for asking the question, ‘Mr. President, are you a racist?’ And that’s why I’m on a list.

“The blacklist. The White House blacklist,” she clarified. “Me, Jim Acosta. We’re on the blacklist. Kaitlan Collins. People they don’t like.”

Ms. Ryan said she and Ms. Sanders recently sat down after the infamous pie incident in an effort to understand one another, but “it just went downhill.” She said she talks about the encounter in her new book, “Under Fire: Reporting From the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” which releases on Sept. 1.

