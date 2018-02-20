Apple Removes Easter from iPhone Calendar — What’s Next?

In a move that is gathering attention, especially in light of the wave of Christian bashing that is spreading throughout the media, Apple has removed the Easter holiday from its calendar. It was there before, but now it’s gone, and according to one report, the Apple software update is not a glitch.

First, it’s helpful to set the stage of what’s currently going on in this country. For the left, diversity and inclusion do not apply to Christians and Christianity. ABC’s “The View” is once again under fire for attacking Vice President Pence because of his Christian faith. As reported by Fox News, ABC has been “flooded with more than 25,000 phone calls” complaining about the incident.

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell published an open letter to ABC News after the controversial comments, calling for an apology for the “anti-Christian remarks.” ABC News received 25,363 calls as of early Monday morning from people complaining about the comments made by “The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, according to the MRC.

Yes, this is absolutely outrageous, but we all know that this is nothing new. It’s just another incident of a growing problem. Christians, and conservatives in general, are feeling that free speech does not apply to them, that their views are not part of the “diverse opinions” that the left says it believes in, that to speak one’s Christian beliefs is a recipe for attack.

The Daily Caller reports how a number of workers are starting to flee the Silicon Valley area (hello Apple), because of “discomfort stemming from a uniform way of thinking in the industry and region.”

A large majority of conservatives said they are in some way uneasy in the area due to their political and personal beliefs, according to a study published earlier in the month by the Lincoln Network. Roughly 89 percent and 74 percent of people who identified as “very conservative” or “conservative,” respectively, said they are hesitant of being themselves while working in Silicon Valley. Additionally, more than two-thirds of libertarians, which were the largest portion of respondents in the survey, said the same. Only 30 percent and 36 percent of Silicon Valley employees who identify as “very liberal” or “liberal” are reluctant to be their true selves, according to the study.

And this now brings us to Apple. The removal of the Easter holiday may just now be getting larger media attention, but the problem has actually been occurring for several months. In January, a user posted on the Apple Support Community and asked about the missing holiday.

I’m looking for Easter Sunday on my calendar and it’s not there. I am subscribed to the US Holidays calendar. I can see easy checkbox options to add Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic holidays but not Christian holidays? Is Apple anti-Christian? As a side note… Easter is still included as a US Holiday on the Microsoft calendar. You’ve got “Juneteenth” but no Easter? Really?

Similarly, a user posted on December 11, 2017 regarding the missing Christian holiday.

According to Breitbart.com, users of Apple’s iOS version 11.2.2 were able to see the Easter holiday on their iPhone calendars but the feature disappeared in version 11.2.5 (version 11.2.6 was just released this week). However, I have a second iPhone that has version 11.1.2 which is a November, 2017 release, and it does not have Easter either. It seems like there might be some internal debate within the Apple team as to whether the most importan Christian holiday deserves to be included.

There is no doubt that older version of the iPhone software included Easter. I have an iPhone 4 that has iOS 7.1.2 on it. Here are some comparison pictures for several key dates:

First, let’s take a look at Easter 2017. Here’s the comparison of iOS 7.1.2 and 11.2.5

And now here’s Easter 2018 using the same two phones:

Apple did find it “helpful” to update this coming October 8 as well:

According to the Breitbart story, Apple was contacted regarding the issue. The reply received was “the calendar is as it should be.”

The calendar definitely is NOT as it should be. Several Jewish holidays were also left out, and so the question is why? The largest religion in the entire world is trying to be purged from society one step at a time, and it has to stop!

Please comment below and let Apple know that you do NOT agree with this move.

