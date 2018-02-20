Apple Removes Easter from iPhone Calendar — What’s Next?

In a move that is gathering attention, especially in light of the wave of Christian bashing that is spreading throughout the media, Apple has removed the Easter holiday from its calendar. It was there before, but now it’s gone, and according to one report, the Apple software update is not a glitch.
First, it’s helpful to set the stage of what’s currently going on in this country. For the left, diversity and inclusion do not apply to Christians and Christianity. ABC’s “The View” is once again under fire for attacking Vice President Pence because of his Christian faith. As reported by Fox News, ABC has been “flooded with more than 25,000 phone calls” complaining about the incident.
Media Research Center President Brent Bozell published an open letter to ABC News after the controversial comments, calling for an apology for the “anti-Christian remarks.” ABC News received 25,363 calls as of early Monday morning from people complaining about the comments made by “The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, according to the MRC.
Yes, this is absolutely outrageous, but we all know that this is nothing new. It’s just another incident of a growing problem. Christians, and conservatives in general, are feeling that free speech does not apply to them, that their views are not part of the “diverse opinions” that the left says it believes in, that to speak one’s Christian beliefs is a recipe for attack.
The Daily Caller reports how a number of workers are starting to flee the Silicon Valley area (hello Apple), because of “discomfort stemming from a uniform way of thinking in the industry and region.”
A large majority of conservatives said they are in some way uneasy in the area due to their political and personal beliefs, according to a study published earlier in the month by the Lincoln Network. Roughly 89 percent and 74 percent of people who identified as “very conservative” or “conservative,” respectively, said they are hesitant of being themselves while working in Silicon Valley. Additionally, more than two-thirds of libertarians, which were the largest portion of respondents in the survey, said the same.
Only 30 percent and 36 percent of Silicon Valley employees who identify as “very liberal” or “liberal” are reluctant to be their true selves, according to the study.
And this now brings us to Apple. The removal of the Easter holiday may just now be getting larger media attention, but the problem has actually been occurring for several months. In January, a user posted on the Apple Support Community and asked about the missing holiday.
I’m looking for Easter Sunday on my calendar and it’s not there. I am subscribed to the US Holidays calendar. I can see easy checkbox options to add Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic holidays but not Christian holidays? Is Apple anti-Christian? As a side note… Easter is still included as a US Holiday on the Microsoft calendar. You’ve got “Juneteenth” but no Easter? Really?
Similarly, a user posted on December 11, 2017 regarding the missing Christian holiday.
According to Breitbart.com, users of Apple’s iOS version 11.2.2 were able to see the Easter holiday on their iPhone calendars but the feature disappeared in version 11.2.5 (version 11.2.6 was just released this week). However, I have a second iPhone that has version 11.1.2 which is a November, 2017 release, and it does not have Easter either. It seems like there might be some internal debate within the Apple team as to whether the most importan Christian holiday deserves to be included.
There is no doubt that older version of the iPhone software included Easter. I have an iPhone 4 that has iOS 7.1.2 on it. Here are some comparison pictures for several key dates:
First, let’s take a look at Easter 2017. Here’s the comparison of iOS 7.1.2 and 11.2.5
And now here’s Easter 2018 using the same two phones:
Apple did find it “helpful” to update this coming October 8 as well:
According to the Breitbart story, Apple was contacted regarding the issue. The reply received was “the calendar is as it should be.”
The calendar definitely is NOT as it should be. Several Jewish holidays were also left out, and so the question is why? The largest religion in the entire world is trying to be purged from society one step at a time, and it has to stop!
Please comment below and let Apple know that you do NOT agree with this move.
#1. STOP BUYING ANY APPLE PRODUCTS!
Tim Cook Owns 950,767 Shares. Tim Cook currently serves as Apple’s CEO.
If you want Liberals to continue to erode our national heritage, our beliefs, our morality and our religious freedom.
Than continue to support these demonic control fools.
If not then do not buy or in any way support the products that they represent.
Just look at the behavior change in the NFL when the public condemned their actions.
Never apple for me. That is a slap on our Christian faith.
Times to discard the iPhone for a Samsung!!
What a shame when a company loses respect for a majority of their clients and bows to the minority. Too bad Apple that you have to lick the booties of the lost souls.
Apple IS IN the minority. They refuse to bow to the majority because they not only have no respect for us, but actively hate and fear us (that’s why they import non-whites to do work that plenty of Americans can do).
Thats OK apple……I removed Apple from our entire Family..Now working on the relatives/neighbors/& those I don’t know..
Funny how liberals call conservatives Nazis. When in fact they are going down that road themselves. What’s next, rounding up the Christians and Jews into FEMA concentration camps?
BOY! that’s the truth!
One of the reasons I use a printed wall-calendar with verses for each month and each day (edit — only holidays it marks are Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter and Christmas; no country’s holidays, including those of Britainistan, where it’s printed), and don’t glance at the one on my mobile (Samsung Android, just for info).
Erase all history of our Judeo / Christian roots. I would love to see Conservatives boycott Apple. The communists at work!
Talk about educated fools! It’s incredible that they can’t seem to see beyond their ideology. Wonder how they’ll feel when it’s the evil world according to George Soros, et al. The mindlessness of this movement is staggering.
When a growing minority do not see religion as a positive force in our society, I agree with the decision to remove religious holidays from the calendar.
As part of a growing minority that is not religious, I find it inconvenient for me and petty on Apple’s part. While I don’t care about Easter, friends and relatives do and plan events around it that time of year, so I plan time off around it to spend extra time with them.
Easter is complex In the orthodox Church it is the sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox but not before passover (which seems also to be missing on the apple calendar) In the western church it is the sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. See the difference. “Not before passover” So maybe it was too hard for Apple to compute. Is Ramadan on it? Did they leave Christmas? I noticed Columbus Day (a day to celebrate immigrants) and a national holiday is equal to a populist indigenous people day. IPD is a fiction. Not a real thing at all. just there to protest immigrants. Like since My Mac SE I have never purchased Apple products so I don’t know. Actually, it doesn’t matter. I don’t buy their stuff anyway. Too expensive for what you get. The Google Calendar still has Easter.
I doubt anyone from Apple is reading this, due to the extreme liberal makeup of their company, and if they are they probably would just laugh. But when it’s time for me to replace my Iphone I’m not buying another one. I’ll go back to Samsung instead.
Spread this message everywhere you can now! If the left is allowed they WILL change our world and not for the good!
I have been an IPhone user for many years……..with this move by Apple I will never buy another IPhone, nor will any of my relatives when they see this. 100+ in the immediate family…..imagine how much business Apple will loose if those married into my family spread the word to their side…….exponential……
Bet they didn’t delete any Islamic holidays.
I’m certain their rationale is that it’s a worldwide phone, but much of the world is not Christian.
As long as they don’t go adding any other religion’s holidays… It’d be grossly hypocritical to remove a Christian holiday, but then add a bunch of non-Christian holidays. Remove all religious holidays if you want, but don’t pick and choose one religion over another.
I’m running version 11.2.5(15D60) on my AT&T iPhone 8 Plus and Easter is on the calendar. I checked in case I needed to put it there manually. It’s there. So I’m confused?
The article explained that some phones had it in the software; others did not. The main point is that someone is manipulating what is being offered on the phones.
I used to like Apple. I don’t anymore.
Was Ramadan also removed?
This is nonsense.
I’m using iPhone 6+ with iOS 11.2.5 and my calendar clearly has “Easter Day United States” right next to April Fools’ Day on April 1st of this year (2018).
Absent from my iPad mini. Adding it now.
Can’t you just add it to the calendar yourself?
Why should u have to?
My iPhone and my wife’s iPhone are running 11.2.6. My phone shows Easter on April 1 after the iOS update this morning, whereas her’s does not. A workaround is to subscribe to a calendar server (outside Apple’s control) such as the following: https://www.calendarlabs.com/ical-calendar/religious/christian-holidays-41/. Doing so corrected the problem on my wife’s phone and my copy of iCal on my MacBook.
Apple still needs to be what they are, a supplier of hardware and software instead of arbiters of proper social or religious conduct or practice.
It’s really more of an inconvenience to me, because I’m smart enough and healthy enough to add it myself. Besides, I’ve never had an Apple phone, since I’ve always liked the Samsung with Android. Always thought they were too expensive and always laugh at fools that sit out on a side walk in the freezing cold to get iPhones newest version.
I have an iPhone 7 on 11.2.5. Easter is still on my calendar included with US Holidays.
Left wing atheists, disproportionately young are completely ignorant of how Christianity is a founding pillar of the society they enjoy. It is not mere coincidence that the most decent countries in the world with the best human rights are ALL Christian founded (or lessoned into decency by Christians as in Japan post WWII) whereas all 57 Muslim ruled countries for instance are far back in human rights, no matter how oil rich.
The Soviet Union and Mao’s China with their total of a hundred million slaughtered within living memory are what states founded on atheism do.
Today’s atheists who keep pushing Christianity out of public space (while incoherently lavishing praise on the most killing belief system Islam) are like roosters who think their crowing makes the sun rise. Whatever decency and morality remain in our society are from the fumes of dying Christianity, not from atheist materialism.
Just sell phones and iPad !! Fricken idiots !!
I have purchased my LAST apple product – removing Easter & some Jewish holidays is totally unacceptable!
Terrible, even for dum dems!
We have just tossed our Apple iPhones in the trash after we smashed them up! It is high time that these big companies are put in their place. If they go bankrupt because of their own stupidity, so be it! These companies and government cannot regulate the way we think or what we believe! They are in for a rude awakening and war if they continue down this road!
I have resisted switching to Apple for quite a while, and definitely won’t now, although in the grand scheme of things I don’t know that Microsoft Co is any better. But I did double check my Google calendar and Easter Sunday is still listed, and Columbus Day is still listed as Columbus Day. Pray for the buyers and voters in this country, that they would wake up.