Apple CEO Tim Cook thanks God for making him gay

Apple CEO Tim Cook — who is worth nearly $800 million — calls being gay the best thing that ever happened to him.
“I’m very proud of it,” he told CNN. Cook called his sexual orientation “God’s greatest gift to me.”
Following much speculation, Cook, 57, divulged he was homosexual four years ago. The tech innovator was motivated to come out by emails and letter from kids who were struggling with being gay and wanted to know if he identified with them.
It made him feel “selfish” to remain private about his life while people in less fortunate positions needed support. His message to those kids is that being gay shouldn’t stop them from getting “some big jobs in life.”
Cook is thought to be the first openly gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company. He credits that experience for helping him understand how people think.
“The feeling of being in a minority gives you a level of empathy for other people who are not in the majority,” he said.
Cook, a notoriously private person, made headlines this week at the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, where he challenged American companies to follow Apple’s lead by protecting their costumers’ personal data.
“We shouldn’t sugarcoat the consequences,” he said, seeming to implicate Google and Facebook without mentioning them by name. “This is surveillance.”
Cook was born in highly conservative Mobile, Ala. A 2017 Public Religion Research Institute poll found Alabama to be the only state in the U.S. where same sex marriage is opposed by the majority of the population.
He attended Auburn University before finally leaving Alabama to attend grad school at Duke University in North Carolina. In 2011, Cook became Apple’s CEO.
While we humans are born into a sin-filled environment, with certain of the myriad of attractions/proclivities for doing wrong being stronger for some more than others,…. the temptations for doing wrong are to be overcome, not embraced. We all have ‘issues’ to overcome. It has been my experience over the 40+ years since accepting Jesus as my Lord and Savior,…and following the instructions found within His Word…., many wrongdoings within my life prior to and during that time period that seemed mountainous in the past have been reduced to molehills (completion forthcoming),…and some are no more.
Certain victory to overcome can be found in Him for those who truly wish it so.
This. Exactly. God loves you just as you are, but also loves you too much to leave you that way. Adam and Eve were created perfect. Since then, none of us are.
We’re all born “natural men”. We’re born sinners (psalm 58:3). Nobody is “born gay” but we’re all born evil and perverted. People aren’t naturally monogamous heterosexuals. That’s why real marriage is holy. It reflects God’s faithfulness. TC has become conformed to this world.
We’re born sinners but then we must be born again of the Spirit, and put on the new man. Only then can we overcome evil, supernaturally. The Holy Spirit will teach us the hidden things of God. The natural man can’t understand them (1 Cor 2:14). Over time, God conforms us into the image of His Son. This is called Sanctification.
TC is settling for crumbs. God has greater things in store for him if he would bend the knee and name the Name of Jesus.
Romans: 26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.
