Appeals court: Trump can’t delay car efficiency penalties

(UPI) — A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation can’t delay a rule to toughen penalties for automakers that violate fuel efficiency standards.
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said the Trump administration can’t indefinitely delay the increase of penalties under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy program. The higher fines were supposed to go into effect in July 2017 and would’ve raised the penalty by $8.50 for every tenth of a mile per gallon a new car goes above the minimum fuel standard.
“The fuel efficiency standards penalty rule is a common sense measure that would protect consumers’ pocketbooks while reducing the carbon emissions that harm our health and drive climate change,” said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was among the plaintiffs in the case.
The states of New York, California, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Vermont and the National Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit against the Transportation Department, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA acting Deputy Administrator Jack Danielson and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The attempt to delay the penalty increase is one of a number attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the previous administration’s environmental regulations. In August, a federal court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce a methane pollution regulation challenged by President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the administration was working to set “more appropriate” greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for the automotive industry.
“Today’s court order is a big win for New Yorkers’ and all Americans’ health and environment. As we’ve proven again and again, when the Trump administration puts special interests before public health and our environment, we’ll take them to court — and we will win,” Schneiderman said.
Since when does a Federal Court have jurisdiction over the operations of an Executive Branch Agency? Nowhere in The Constitution of The United States is the Judicial Branch given the ability to do other than insure the enforcment of laws passed by the Congressional Branch and signed into effect by the Executive. Seems that there is NO seperation of powers any longer.
Since when do these libtard courts care what the constitution says their power is??
Since Trump got into the Office! That’s when!!
Where in the Constitution does the Executive Branch, specifically the EPA, have the authority to pass random “standards” or “penalties” and force people or companies to follow them?
Executive Orders can only legally be used to affect policy within the Executive Branch itself. The Prez can’t make a (legal) EO that forces kids to eat apples at lunch, for example.
There are so many layers of abuse here. The appeals court is obviously packed with Clinton- and Obama-appointees and should be shut down. The EPA is unlawfully exercising Article I powers by making laws for car companies to follow. Obama’s executive orders were an extension of that unlawful Article I authority being abused.
As for school lunches, the States and/or the People are perfectly capable of running schools without federal involvement. Therefore all fed involvement in schools is a violation of the 10th Amendment.
Most of what govt does violates the 10th Amendment and should be pruned. The fed govt should be about 2% the size it currently is.
They should just ignore the courts same as Obama did.
The best way to stop this nonsense would be for Trump to rescind the EO, signed by Richard Nixon, which created the Enviornmental Protection AGENCY. It’s an AGENCY, has no basis for it’s existance except the EO, and although treated by the congress as if it were a Constitutionally created Department; never was and therefore, can and should be shut down. Long past time. Let the House impeach Trump for exercising his Constitutional authority, and see if there are enough Senators willing to remove him from office. If they did, then we’d get Mike Pence and whoever he decides to nominate as his VP.
BTW, if Trump can’t rescind the EO, then ALL EOs are unconstutional, most especially those which were put into place by his predecessors. Probably the best thing which could happen to our Republic.
You can bet if he tried, liberal courts would do all they can to stop him..
Wait a minute here. An EO can be used to raise standards, but it can’t be used to rescinded, or can’t be canceled? Since when? And how does this ‘save’ the consumer money? It costs money for a manufacturer to engineer in efficiently, which gets passed on to the consumer. And where does this tax money go? To me, BHO made unrealistic goals for CAFE ratings, thus costing the consumer more for vehicles they don’t necessarily want or need! If consumers want them, they will buy them, if the consumer doesn’t want these products, then they won’t buy them. Let the market decide, as it should be!
President Trump should just announce that according to the Constitution, the Federal Courts have no jurisdiction in this matter and that he is therefore ignoring them. It will be fun to watch the Democrats and their water boys in the news media go crazy. Just ignore them.