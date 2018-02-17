Appeals court said Trump travel ban ‘tainted with animus toward Islam’

Yet another federal appeals court ruled Thursday against President Trump’s revised travel ban, saying it is “unconstitutionally tainted with animus toward Islam.”
The 9-4 decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia, is the second appeals ruling to spank the president, saying his third attempt to try to block dangerous visitors from terrorism hot spots is still illegal.
The issue is already before the Supreme Court based on previous rulings.
But Thursday’s decision adds more legal weight to the opposition to Mr. Trump, with the 4th Circuit, ruling en banc, saying the president’s statements about Muslims, from the campaign and up into his time in office, show a bigotry that cannot be ignored.
“An objective observer could conclude that the President’s repeated statements convey the primary purpose of the Proclamation — to exclude Muslims from the United States,” wrote Judge Roger Gregory, first nominated to the court by President Clinton.
“In fact, it is hard to imagine how an objective observer could come to any other conclusion when the president’s own deputy press secretary made this connection express,” Judge Gregory wrote.
Mr. Trump first issued his travel ban in January 2017, proposing a blunt halt to all arrivals from seven majority-Muslim countries identified by Congress and the Obama administration as terrorism threats.
After courts struck that down he returned with a narrower plan aimed at six countries, and that allowed some citizens of those countries to come under certain circumstances. That plan, too, was rejected by federal courts — though the Supreme Court reversed them and allowed it to take partial effect.
After a long global review of countries’ cooperation, Mr. Trump released a third version of the travel ban last fall, identifying a broader set of countries — including several nonmajority Muslim ones — that earned restrictions. Still, the most severe restrictions were chiefly imposed on majority-Muslim countries.
The court battle over the three orders has been fierce — and deeply partisan.
Nearly every judge who ruled against Mr. Trump was nominated by a Democratic president, while nearly every GOP appointee has ruled in favor of Mr. Trump.
Thursday’s ruling was no different, with all nine of the judges who said the president was anti-Muslim having been appointed by either Mr. Clinton or President Obama.
Still, one Democratic appointee — Judge William Traxler Jr. — sided with Mr. Trump this time, even though he’d ruled against the travel ban in a previous go-around.
He said that while the first two policies were tainted by animus, this one didn’t appear to be.
The three GOP-appointed judges who dissented Thursday said courts have gone too far in trying to stop Mr. Trump, at times “substituting judicial judgment for that of elected representatives.”
“It appears that the temptation may have blinded some Article III courts, including the district court and perhaps the majority of this court, to these obligations, risking erosion of the public’s trust and respect, as well as our long-established constitutional structure,” wrote Judge Paul V. Niemeyer.
If you are anti-Muslim then you ban ALL Muslims. Trump did NOT ban all Muslims. If you are anti-Islamo-Fascist just like America was anti-Euro-Nazi-Fascist when we banned those fascists During WWII, and even hung some, their banning should be allowed. When the Germans began to behave we allowed them equal rights. When the Miscreant Muslim countries begin to behave, they will EARN equal treatment. But don’t hold your breath.
If they can’t beat us, the Despicables, at the ballot box they will make law from the bench. With Socialist Progressives teaching nearly 80% of all classes in universities it isn’t too surprising that our millennials believe that America is bad, all borders should be open, any fake religion who hates us must be free to come to America, the first Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished, all homosexuals want is someone to love, making religion stay in their churches is a great idea as long as it is only the Christians who this applies to, Obama’s usurpation of the civil rights of all of us was necessary because we are the haters, and on and on. This judge is not a judge. He is a political hack who was put in office to do exactly what he is doing, screwing the Conservatives.
Obama and Clinton spent 16 YEARS packing the lower courts with these “progressive” activist judges who care nothing for the Constitution. Bush spent 8 years putting centrists on benches as he tried to prove that he was everyone’s president (and the left hated him and called him Hitler anyway). Sooner or later, patriots are going to have to take action, or the entire country will end up looking like California–and not long thereafter, we will become a 3rd-world SHlTHOLE country.
Bombing and killing dozens of innocent civilians at a time, that’s called terrorism. We don’t want people from those countries, regardless of which weirdo religion they adhere to.
Those judges are getting it wrong. It doesn’t matter what President Trump’s opinion on Muslims or any other race or religion is. The only thing they should be ruling on is whether or not the order is constitutional or not. They are allowing their own bias to show when they rule that because they deem he dislikes Muslims the action isn’t legal. And they are wrong. The constitution clearly allows the President to determine who is allowed to enter and who isn’t on a temporary basis.
Not only the Constitution, but clearly worded law from the EARLY 1950s defines the Executive Branch as the SOLE arbiter of Immigration Rules. It’s obvious we need to remove a bunch of Federal Judges because they are NO LONGER ABLE TO READ!
The only people I see trying to Kill Americans are Muslims who follow Islam. What the hell is it going to take to see the light. Another 9/11. Oh I am sorry, I forgot, The Liberals will blame President Trump.
These judges are complete fools. The animus is toward those who want to come here and kill us. Wouldn’t it be poetic justice of one of these judges or one of their family members were murdered by a Muslim yelling Allah Akbar? Just saying.