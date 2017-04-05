Appeals Court: Civil Rights Act covers LGBT workplace bias

A federal court in Chicago on Tuesday became the first U.S. appellate court in the nation to rule that LGBT employees are protected from workplace discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sends the case involving Kim Hively, a former Indiana community college teacher who claims she was denied promotions and let go from her job because she is a lesbian, back to a federal district court in Indiana.
“It’s really good to know that it’s making some headway,” said Hively, who now works as a high school math teacher in Indiana. “I always thought there was a big disconnect when they legalized gay marriage but didn’t extend any protections against workplace or housing discrimination. What they’re doing is allowing people to lose jobs and homes just because they fell in love.”
Eight judges on the Chicago appellate court agreed that workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Three judges wrote dissenting opinions.
“Viewed through the lens of the gender non-conformity line of cases, Hively represents the ultimate case of failure to conform to the female stereotype,” chief judge Diane P. Wood wrote for the majority. “Hively’s claim is no different from the claims brought by women who were rejected for jobs in traditionally male workplaces, such as fire departments, construction, and policing.”
The ruling comes just three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled that employers aren’t prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.
The Hively case stems from an incident in 2009, when someone reported seeing the adjunct teacher at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana in South Bend kiss her girlfriend goodbye in a car in the campus parking lot. The next day, Hively said, an administrator reprimanded her for “sucking face” and chastised her unprofessional behavior.
In the following five years, Hively was not granted full-time status despite multiple applications and was let go in 2014. She sued the community college herself in 2013, claiming she was “blocked from fulltime employment without just cause,” specifically her sexual preference.
Hively was represented by lawyers with LGBT advocacy group Lambda Legal in her appeals. Gregory Nevins, Lambda’s counsel and employment fairness project director, who has argued prejudice against gender and sexual orientation are the same thing, called Tuesday’s ruling a “game changer” for the LGBT community.
“Now that we see this in the right light, I think we’ll see a domino effect (court by court),” Nevins said. “All of those cases ruled in the last 15 or 30 years, that’s a moot point. It’s a new day.”
Tuesday’s ruling creates a precedent for lower courts in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin to follow. Hively’s case, Nevins said, will return to the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Indiana, which previously had sided with Ivy Tech and dismissed Hively’s case with prejudice.
“It means Kim Hively will have her day in court,” Nevins said. “It’s a process that takes time. You want protections right away, but this will go a long way in courts across the country. It’s only a matter of time our courts see the light too.”
Saying that the college will not seek Supreme Court review, Ivy Tech spokesman Jeff Fanter said the college “denies that it discriminated against the plaintiff on the basis of her sex or sexual orientation and will defend the plaintiff’s claims on the merits in the trial court.”
The entire federal appeals court reheard oral arguments on the case in November. The focus of the discussion was on the meaning of the word “sex” in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the provision that bans workplace bias based on race, religion, national origin or sex.
Judges directed the toughest questions at John Maley, a lawyer for Ivy Tech, who argued only Congress could extend the protections in the act. Multiple court rulings back Maley’s contention that Congress meant for the word to refer only to whether a worker was male or female. Given that, he said it would be wrong to stretch the meaning of “sex” in the statute to also include sexual orientation. He conceded the law is imprecise, but added: “That makes it an issue for Congress.”
But aggressive questions from the federal judges suggested the court might be willing to expand the 53-year-old landmark law.
Judge Richard Posner asked Maley: “Who will be hurt if gays and lesbians have a little more job protection?” When Maley said he couldn’t think of anyone who would be harmed, Posner shot back, “So, what’s the big deal?” Posner also said it was wrong to say a decades-old statute is “frozen” on the day it passed and that courts can never broaden its scope.
Nevins’ argument that “sex” and “sexual orientation” discrimination were synonymous was rejected by the three dissenting judges, including Judge Diane S. Sykes, who wrote in her dissent that the 1964 federal statue was quite literal.
“Title VII does not define discrimination ‘because of sex,'” Sykes said. “In common, ordinary usage in 1964 — and now, for that matter — the word ‘sex’ means biologically male or female; it does not also refer to sexual orientation.”
Sykes prefaced her dissent by writing, “Any case heard by the full court is important. This one is momentous.”
The ruling comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has begun setting its own policies on LGBT rights. In late January, the White House said an Obama administration order barring companies that do federal work from workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual identity would no longer be enforced. In February, it revoked guidance on transgender students’ use of public school bathrooms, deferring to states.
___
(c)2017 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Appeals Court: Civil Rights Act covers LGBT workplace bias,
The entire civil rights act of 1964 should be repealed in it’s entirety. Any law giving protection to any specific race or creed is unconstitutional. I would have a hard time referring to those on the 7th. US circuit court of appeals as “judges”. They like most in this nation with the title of “judge” are anarchists. A true judge enforces true law and seeks true justice. The 7th is promoting a social agenda designed to bring down this nation.
just more nails in americas coffin.
If anything i thought it ould have been Commifornia that did this.. And i agree, this is yet another nail in the coffin.. OF COMMON sense..
Did the Judges even read the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Does it not say, “SEC. 2000e-1. [Section 702]
(a) Inapplicability of subchapter to certain aliens and employees of religious entities
This subchapter shall not apply to an employer with respect to the employment of aliens outside any State, to a religious corporation, association, educational institution, or society with respect to the employment of individuals of a particular religion to perform work connected with the carrying on by such corporation, association, educational institution, or society of its activities.”
Nope. Reading it would have gotten in the way of pushing their liberal agenda!
Judge Richard Posner asked Maley: “Who will be hurt if gays and lesbians have a little more job protection?”
Duhhhh!
Christians everywhere will now have to accept LGBTrangenders with open arms. This includes in Sunday School and Prayer Meeting. If you aren’t fondling a lesbie then you will be violating the Civil Rights Act!
These snake-demons-Judges have redefined the 1964 term: “sex”! The old term was defined as: “(k) The terms “because of sex” or “on the basis of sex” include, but are not limited to, because of or on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; and women affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions shall be treated the same for all employment-related purposes,…” (See beginning of Act in the definition section)
They now have magically included the new definition of 1964 sex as: “lesbian, gay, transgender, etc…” Where do they have the right to re-legislate a new meaning and a new definition of the “1964 Civil Rights of women?”
They don’t.. They just keep finding libtard judges who rule in their favor thus MAKING them think they do..
Read the 1964 Civil Rights Act for yourself. We now have the internet and we can check it out for ourselves.
The words “gay, lesbian, transgenders” cannot be found anywhere in the act in anyway, manner or form (or even implied). Do your homework judges!
See: https://www.eeoc.gov/laws/statutes/titlevii.cfm
Edward C. Noonan
Retired Computer Tech Guy
Retired Computer Store owner
Retired N. CA Internet Pioneer
(530) 777-3474
2002 Winner AIP Primary – CA Secretary of State
2006 Winner AIP Primary – CA Governor
2006-2008 CA State Party Chairman American Independent Party
2010 Winner AIP Primary – CA US Senate
2012 Winner AIP Primary – President of the United States
2016 Write In Candidate – President of the United States
2012-2016 Founder & National Committee Chairman:
American Resistance Party
http://www.americanresistanceparty.org
Wow, seriously putting your phone number in your comments?
Not wise.
The 1964 Civil Rights Act enumerated specifically, “race, color, religion or national origin” as protected classes. No where does it say anything remotely adherent to “sexual orientation”.
This is yet another example of Judges overstepping their bounds and legislating “New Law” from the bench.
Of course, this case doesn’t even address whether the lesbianism was the cause for the school’s actions. According to the article, the administration’s rebuke about her kissing her girlfriend in the parking lot was about a public display of affection, without regard to the sex of the participants. But then again, as usual we don’t have enough information to make that call, or to determine whether her performance and/or the school’s needs, rather than her sexual proclivities, had anything to do with her being denied full-time status. Unfortunately, the court doesn’t seem to care.