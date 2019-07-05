AOC’s OUTRAGEOUS border crisis plan! Is she serious? Trump 4th of July speech scores big!

President Trump gave a rousing speech to celebrate Independence Day, while the Democrats kept doing what they do. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually tweeted a plan to address the crisis at the border, and you won’t believe what she is proposing. The left chases another voice away from social media, while one Democrat wants to make it a crime to make fun of members of Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gained so much attention with her comments about the border crisis. She has compared the detention centers to concentration camps, and she has claimed that detainees were “forced” to drink water from toilets. All this criticism, but never a plan. Now she has one, and it’s as bad as you think.

The little girl known as “Mini AOC” for her parody videos will no longer be producing new content according to her parents. She has been chased off of social media by radical leftwingers who are harassing the family and leaving death threats. Check out today’s show for all the details.

