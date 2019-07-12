AOC’s *new* comments start WAR with Nancy Pelosi! Dems warn illegals on pending ICE raids

If you thought things were going to simmer down in the battle between the Democrat leadership and the progressive freshmen, think again. Welcome to Round #2 of Nancy Pelosi vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! ICE deportation raids are set to begin on Sunday, and guess who is actually helping the law breakers. Plus, a city council in Ilhan Omar’s district voted to get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance, and the backlash is intense.

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing feud between her and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The speaker might have thought the issue was resolved, but Ocasio-Cortez spoke out again, and threw some jabs of her own.

Also, ICE deportation raids are expected to begin on Sunday, and Ilhan Omar and other progressives are actually helping the lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have had their day in court and have been told to leave. However, they have ignored such notices, and now ICE is stepping up to get them out. Check out today’s show for all the details.

