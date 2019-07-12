AOC’s *new* comments start WAR with Nancy Pelosi! Dems warn illegals on pending ICE raids
If you thought things were going to simmer down in the battle between the Democrat leadership and the progressive freshmen, think again. Welcome to Round #2 of Nancy Pelosi vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! ICE deportation raids are set to begin on Sunday, and guess who is actually helping the law breakers. Plus, a city council in Ilhan Omar’s district voted to get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance, and the backlash is intense.
During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing feud between her and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The speaker might have thought the issue was resolved, but Ocasio-Cortez spoke out again, and threw some jabs of her own.
Also, ICE deportation raids are expected to begin on Sunday, and Ilhan Omar and other progressives are actually helping the lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have had their day in court and have been told to leave. However, they have ignored such notices, and now ICE is stepping up to get them out. Check out today’s show for all the details.
If the Democrats of Congress have no respect for their own laws and encourage the breaking of our laws, then they need to be removed from office and charged with aiding and abetting criminals.
Aiding and Abetting. The inchoate crime of aiding and abetting applies to an individual who assists in a crime, but does not commit the crime himself. This person is also known as an “accessory to the crime.”
Harboring a fugitive refers to the crime of knowingly hiding a wanted criminal from the authorities. Federal and state laws, which vary by state, govern the crime of harboring a fugitive.
A person who learns of the crime after it is committed and helps the criminal to conceal it, or aids the criminal in escaping, or simply fails to report the crime, is known as an “accessory after the fact”.
HOW MANY LAWS DO THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TO BREAK BEFORE THEY ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE??