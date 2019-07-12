Home » 13-Minute News Hour

AOC’s *new* comments start WAR with Nancy Pelosi! Dems warn illegals on pending ICE raids

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm July 12, 2019
5

If you thought things were going to simmer down in the battle between the Democrat leadership and the progressive freshmen, think again. Welcome to Round #2 of Nancy Pelosi vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! ICE deportation raids are set to begin on Sunday, and guess who is actually helping the law breakers. Plus, a city council in Ilhan Omar’s district voted to get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance, and the backlash is intense.

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing feud between her and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The speaker might have thought the issue was resolved, but Ocasio-Cortez spoke out again, and threw some jabs of her own.

Also, ICE deportation raids are expected to begin on Sunday, and Ilhan Omar and other progressives are actually helping the lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have had their day in court and have been told to leave. However, they have ignored such notices, and now ICE is stepping up to get them out. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
1:19 pm July 12, 2019 at 1:19 pm

If the Democrats of Congress have no respect for their own laws and encourage the breaking of our laws, then they need to be removed from office and charged with aiding and abetting criminals.

Aiding and Abetting. The inchoate crime of aiding and abetting applies to an individual who assists in a crime, but does not commit the crime himself. This person is also known as an “accessory to the crime.”

Harboring a fugitive refers to the crime of knowingly hiding a wanted criminal from the authorities. Federal and state laws, which vary by state, govern the crime of harboring a fugitive.

A person who learns of the crime after it is committed and helps the criminal to conceal it, or aids the criminal in escaping, or simply fails to report the crime, is known as an “accessory after the fact”.

HOW MANY LAWS DO THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TO BREAK BEFORE THEY ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE??

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:08 pm July 12, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    And if we are not going to ENFORCE the laws we have, what is the bloody point in HAVING those laws?

Wilddog
Wilddog
2:04 pm July 12, 2019 at 2:04 pm

This is an example of modern day treason. Drag all dems who participated in this crap and put them in front of a firing squad armed with .50cal machine guns. And make the others watch. It’s time to make an example out of these puke faces. Hillary should get the electric chair.

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
2:14 pm July 12, 2019 at 2:14 pm

Every time I think I can’t get more angry at what the Democrats say or do, they prove me wrong. These so called congress representative, are elected and paid by American tax dollars. If, they want to live off illegals, and advocate for them, against the American people then let the illegals pay their way. Democrats are nothing but a growing cancer, and the sooner they are voted and booted out, the better.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
2:15 pm July 12, 2019 at 2:15 pm

How about NOT giving “advance notice” of these raids? That just enables the illegals to hide out until AFTER ICE has done their “sweep,” and ALERTS the lawless Dems to start issuing “how to avoid ICE” advice to the illegals, to aid and abet their remaining in our country after they’ve been told by a judge their asylum is denied and they must leave! They’ve had their day in court, and DID NOT COMPLY with the judge’s order, making them FAIR GAME for arrest and deportation WITHOUT further “due process.” For that matter, I don’t understand why that person is not taken into custody right AFTER that “day in court” and turned over to ICE for deportation. The judge orders them to leave the country, then they are just TURNED LOOSE to DISAPPEAR? What kind of idiotic idea is THAT?

If an American citizen does something that lands him in front of a judge, and the judge sets conditions for him remaining free which he REFUSES to obey, a warrant would be issued for his arrest, and he is subject to be hauled in and put in JAIL, WITHOUT any further “due process” or court hearings. WHY should somebody who is here ILLEGALLY get better treatment in court than a CITIZEN?

The conniving Demmunists are demanding a WHOLE NEW SET of legal procedures and hearings for these parasites. They would not comply with that, any more than they complied with the last one–why waste everybody’s time and taxpayer money repeating it? This is just a DELAYING/OBSTRUCTION tactic by the conniving Demmunists to keep them HERE so they can ILLEGALLY VOTE in 2020.

