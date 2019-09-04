AOC, Squad are fundraising… for ANTIFA! Whoopi Goldberg speaks out FOR President Trump?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her buddy Ayanna Pressley are actually trying to raise money for members of Antifa. Some Hollywood celebrities like Debra Messing are taking heat for wanting to dox Trump contributors, and you’ll never guess who the mayor of Chicago is blaming for the city’s violence.

Boston’s “straight pride” parade which was held on Saturday brought out the leftwing extremists. Members of Antifa showed up and clashed with police. Arrests were made, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to raise money to get these people out of jail.

Whoopi Goldberg spoke out against “Will and Grace” stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing for their suggestion that Trump contributors should be outed and black listed. The outrage has been so intense, that the Hollywood leftists actually had to “clarify” their statements.

++ Related story: Whoopi Goldberg slams Debra Messing’s ‘list’ idea for Trump backers: ‘We don’t go after people’

Plus, Chicago saw more deaths and injuries than the shootings in Midland/Odessa, but the media won’t talk about it. Chicago’s mayor spoke out about the violence and blamed… Republicans! Check out today’s show for all the details.

++ Related story: Lightfoot rips Ted Cruz, ‘coward Republicans’ for shootings in Chicago: ‘Keep our name out of your mouth’

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









