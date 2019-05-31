AOC plays ‘victim’ card in Memorial Day controversy. Washington Post: People must be fired!

A Memorial Day tribute video labeled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an “enemy of freedom,” and all hell has broken loose. Ocasio-Cortez played the victim card, the Washington Post called for people to be fired, and Sun-Maid raisins dropped their sponsorship of the “offending” baseball team. The Democrat presidential primary debates start in less than a month. We’ll look at who’s in, who’s out, and who’s upset.

The fallout from the Memorial Day video that I covered on Wednesday’s show is growing and getting more intense. Apparently, you can’t even display a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and reference her as an “enemy of freedom” (which she is) without the left screaming and considering it “hate speech.”

Now, sponsors are leaving the team, and the Washington Post wants people to be fired, because “hate speech” like this can “incite violence.” Give me a break!

The Democrat presidential primary debates begin in a few weeks, and some of the candidates, won’t even make it to the first one. Check out today’s show for all the details.

