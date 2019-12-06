AOC: My family would have starved under Trump’s plan! Joe Biden calls man a ‘damn liar’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her family would have starved under President Trump’s new food stamp rules. Joe Biden calls a man a liar and challenges him to a push-up contest, and Nancy Pelosi pushes forward on articles of impeachment. All that and more on today’s show!

With all the talk of impeachment, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was apparently feeling left out, so she decided to attack President Trump Thursday evening over his changes to the food stamp program. Ocasio-Cortez wrote that had Trump’s policies been in effect in 2008, her family “might have just starved.”

Nancy Pelosi pushes forward with impeachment saying that she was “sad” and reluctant to do so. Pelosi added that she has “love in her heart” and wishes impeachment were not necessary. Are you buying any of that??

Joe Biden challenges a voter to pushups and an IQ test, because the voter questioned Biden on his age and Ukraine.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

