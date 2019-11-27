AOC Meltdown: ‘Don’t call it FREE STUFF!’ Democrats losing independents over impeachment

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fired up, because she doesn’t like it when people say she wants to give away “free stuff.” Impeachment has the Democrats so crazy that some are starting to crack, and President Donald Trump rallies the crowd from his new home state. All that and more on today’s show!

Although Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants free healthcare for all and free tuition for all and free public housing, she doesn’t want you to call it “free stuff.” In fact, she’s upset that people say she wants to give away “free stuff.” According to AOC, her ideas represent “public goods” that people “deserve.”

President Trump held a rally in Florida — his new home state — and blasted the Democrats and media over a host of issues. The president noted how the entire impeachment process has actually driven more people to his side.

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are in trouble with the black community for not supporting charter schools.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

