AOC: Let’s go back to the Stone Age! Bernie insults Warren by calling her a capitalist?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants us to go back to the stone age to solve the “climate crisis.” Democrat Adam Schiff is suddenly NOT excited about having the Ukraine whistleblower testify, and socialist Bernie Sanders says America needs a political revolution. All that and more on today’s show!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at a conference and said that the Bahamas lie in a “climate crisis path.” That’s how she explains the damage from Hurricane Dorian. Isn’t the damage due to the fact that the Bahamas sit in the PATH of a hurricane?

Adam Schiff no longer wants the whistleblower to testify. It’s funny how his opinion changed after it was revealed that his team coached the whistleblower before the complaint was even filed.

Berine Sanders called Elizabeth Warren a most horrible name: capitalist. This what leftwing Democrats and socialist now consider to be an insult. Check out today’s show for all the details.

