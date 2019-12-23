Home » 13-Minute News Hour

AOC claims America is becoming fascist country? De Niro says Trump should be hit in face

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm December 23, 2019
12

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that America is turning into a fascist country. Nancy Pelosi tries to exert leverage that she doesn’t have regarding the Democrats’ impeachment case, and Michael Moore and Robert De Niro talk filmmaking? Of course not… they got together to bash the president. All that and more on today’s show!

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at a Bernie Sanders rally over the weekend and said America is becoming a fascist country. She also added that the country needs a “radical realignment” (doesn’t that sound scary) and other leftwing ideas.

Nancy Pelosi continues to think she has the upper hand regarding impeachment. Meanwhile, President Trump’s approval rating continues to go up, and support for impeachment continues to go down.

Robert De Niro joined Michael Moore on Moore’s Friday podcast to bash President Trump. De Niro said Trump should be hit in the face with a bag of excrement.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

12 Comments

darby
darby
12:36 pm December 23, 2019 at 12:36 pm

AOC’s election proves her point that some parts of America are leaning fascist . Her “radical realignment” would only guarantee the country moves in the direction.

ARMADILLO
ARMADILLO
12:55 pm December 23, 2019 at 12:55 pm

De Niro’s dumb as a stump. At least AOC can plead she doesn’t really know any better (than what she’s been spoon fed by the left since birth).

Roger Collins
Roger Collins
1:05 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Jump right in there has-been. Nothing to stop you but space and a couple of secret service agents. Friggin electronic ninja, step up be a man.

Wesley Aarum
Wesley Aarum
1:18 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Don’t you love these ‘movie actors?’ Poor De Niro had all that adulation when in the movies, now he’s a has been and to get attention he has to show the world how filthy he actually is. Of course he is joined by other has been’s like Moore etc. Pity them because they have no idea how terrific our President is. The accomplishments are almost unbelievable. They try desperately to destroy him and he just keeps rolling along doing the things he promised. They have no idea how to handle him. I like that.

James Manor
James Manor
1:20 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:20 pm

COMMUNIST *****.

FloridaGuy
FloridaGuy
1:21 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:21 pm

“Radical realignment” and “fascist country”?

I would think the “radical realignment” needed would be to turn from left-wing lunacy and a return to the Constitutional principals as established by our brilliant Founders.

As to “fascist country”? I totally understand her on this one. The antifa hoodlums look and act like hitler’s brown shirts. They make our nation appear to be quite fascist.

FloridaGuy
FloridaGuy
1:27 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:27 pm

Just one more …. Deniro has made so many tough guy movies that he mistakenly believes that:

A. He is smart
B. He is a tough guy in real life

Diniro should debate Trump on a grand stage. Afterwards, they should jump in the ring together. My money would be on Trump in both contests.

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
1:30 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm

I looked up the definition of: Fascist:

fas·​cism | \ ˈfa-ˌshi-zəm also ˈfa-ˌsi- \
Definition of fascism
1: often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
2: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control
early instances of army fascism and brutality
— J. W. Aldridge

This does not sound like the Conservatives I know, unless you count national Pride.
However, other than National Pride, it does sound like almost every Leftist I know. In a heartbeat they would take away your rights, as in Free Speech, Gun Control, etc!

geoinsd
geoinsd
1:31 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:31 pm

Obama would often strike that particular pose of Mussolini’s during speeches. BUT, I am not accusing Obama of being a fascist. Communist, yes, but not a fascist.

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
1:34 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:34 pm

Leftists are fascist….enough said.

geoinsd
geoinsd
1:36 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm

When a Leftist calls their opponent Hitler, fascist, racist, other *ist, or says “save the planet”, or “it is for the children”, you know they have no cogent arguments. Save yourself time and energy. Once they say one of those things, declare victory and move on to something productive.

tom Tolan
spaceswimmer
1:37 pm December 23, 2019 at 1:37 pm

Of course the country is turning more fascist, thanks to the democratic party. The D party platform is completely fascist! Abortion for the undesirables, antisemitic foreign policy, Bureaucratic control over the means of production, location slavery (want to maintain your government provided benefits, better not move!), and propaganda control.

