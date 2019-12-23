AOC claims America is becoming fascist country? De Niro says Trump should be hit in face

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that America is turning into a fascist country. Nancy Pelosi tries to exert leverage that she doesn’t have regarding the Democrats’ impeachment case, and Michael Moore and Robert De Niro talk filmmaking? Of course not… they got together to bash the president. All that and more on today’s show!

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at a Bernie Sanders rally over the weekend and said America is becoming a fascist country. She also added that the country needs a “radical realignment” (doesn’t that sound scary) and other leftwing ideas.

Nancy Pelosi continues to think she has the upper hand regarding impeachment. Meanwhile, President Trump’s approval rating continues to go up, and support for impeachment continues to go down.

Robert De Niro joined Michael Moore on Moore’s Friday podcast to bash President Trump. De Niro said Trump should be hit in the face with a bag of excrement.

