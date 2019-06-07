AOC challenged to debate Medicare-for-all; Her response is priceless! Biden gaffes again?

No sooner did I mention that Joe Biden is a gaffe machine than he did it again… in a big way. Just like in his first presidential run, the Biden campaign is once again accused of plagiarism. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Democrat presidential candidate John Delaney for not supporting Medicare-for-all. So, he challenged her to debate the issue. Guess what she said? Plus, another store gives a law enforcement officer the cold shoulder. All that and more on today’s show!

Democrat presidential candidate John Delaney was booed at the California Democrat convention for saying that Medicare-for-all was a bad idea. This brought out criticism from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, so Delaney challenged her to a debate. How do you think she responded?

Joe Biden is facing plagiarism accusations… AGAIN! When will he ever learn? Plus, a manager at a Kay Jewelers store refused to help a sheriff’s deputy. Check out today’s show for all the details.

