AOC challenged to debate Medicare-for-all; Her response is priceless! Biden gaffes again?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm June 7, 2019
5

No sooner did I mention that Joe Biden is a gaffe machine than he did it again… in a big way. Just like in his first presidential run, the Biden campaign is once again accused of plagiarism. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Democrat presidential candidate John Delaney for not supporting Medicare-for-all. So, he challenged her to debate the issue. Guess what she said? Plus, another store gives a law enforcement officer the cold shoulder. All that and more on today’s show!

Democrat presidential candidate John Delaney was booed at the California Democrat convention for saying that Medicare-for-all was a bad idea. This brought out criticism from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, so Delaney challenged her to a debate. How do you think she responded?

Joe Biden is facing plagiarism accusations… AGAIN! When will he ever learn? Plus, a manager at a Kay Jewelers store refused to help a sheriff’s deputy. Check out today’s show for all the details.

5 Comments

art4536
art4536
12:57 pm June 7, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Well, if the day comes that the store needs help from the police because of a robbery perhaps the police should give them the cold shoulder.! sounds only fair to respond in kindness…

geoinsd
geoinsd
1:01 pm June 7, 2019 at 1:01 pm

When will Biden learn? He has already learned that plagiarism doesn’t noticeably hurt him. Honor is not a good enough reason for him apparently.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
1:14 pm June 7, 2019 at 1:14 pm

I’d love to see AOC in a debate with anybody about ANYTHING! That would be the MOST entertaining thing on TV all year! I’m betting she said NO! Even as DUMB as she is, I’m pretty sure she’s smart enough to know she could not do anything but look STUPID in ANY debate! 😀

Dido
Dido
1:15 pm June 7, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Bravo. Great commentary!

jjb54
jjb54
1:44 pm June 7, 2019 at 1:44 pm

I’m not on TwItTeR … but IF I were:
# AOC is a coward to debate.

She likes HIT & RUN Tweets instead of actual 1 on 1 dialog / debate.

As I like to post her Initials: A oO C

#AOC is a coward to debate.

