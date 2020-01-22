Home » 13-Minute News Hour

AOC blasts billionaires in epic rant! Democrats say impeachment trial isn’t fair to them

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:11 pm January 22, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes off the deep end regarding those evil billionaires. The Senate rules are now set for President Trump’s impeachment trial, and Hillary Clinton gets bashed for bashing Bernie Sanders. All that and more on today’s show!

Billionaires are evil. They exploit black and brown people. They exploit single mothers. That’s what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this week. It’s just mind blowing what comes out of her mouth.

Hillary Clinton got called out this week for implying that she might not support Bernie Sanders if he were to be the Democrat nominee. After social media backlash, Clinton stepped back and adopted the party line about “all in this together.”

Democrats are crying over impeachment, even though the same rules are being used for President Trump as were used for President Clinton.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

