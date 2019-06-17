AOC attacks Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for ‘Starvation Wages’; Cory Booker joins McDonald’s strike

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was featured for the first time on one of the Sunday shows, and it was a doozie. Not only did she push for impeachment, but she also blasted Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for paying “starvation wages.” The field is set for the first round of the Democrat presidential debates. Beto O’Rourke wants reparations, and Cory Booker supports a strike against McDonald’s.

ABC News gave Ocasio-Cortez her time on center stage, and she produced a large dose of false statements and full-blown socialism. She accused President Trump of impeachable offenses including his hypothetical response to a question about political dirt. Then, Ocasio-Cortez went on to list the conditions in which billionaire Jeff Bezos “might” be “allowed” to stay a billionaire in her socialist world.

Twenty Democrats will be participating in the first round of debates later this month. Ten will debate on June 26th, and the other ten will debate on June 27th. Check out today’s show for all the details.

