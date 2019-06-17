Home » 13-Minute News Hour

AOC attacks Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for ‘Starvation Wages’; Cory Booker joins McDonald’s strike

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm June 17, 2019
9

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was featured for the first time on one of the Sunday shows, and it was a doozie. Not only did she push for impeachment, but she also blasted Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for paying “starvation wages.” The field is set for the first round of the Democrat presidential debates. Beto O’Rourke wants reparations, and Cory Booker supports a strike against McDonald’s.

ABC News gave Ocasio-Cortez her time on center stage, and she produced a large dose of false statements and full-blown socialism. She accused President Trump of impeachable offenses including his hypothetical response to a question about political dirt. Then, Ocasio-Cortez went on to list the conditions in which billionaire Jeff Bezos “might” be “allowed” to stay a billionaire in her socialist world.

Twenty Democrats will be participating in the first round of debates later this month. Ten will debate on June 26th, and the other ten will debate on June 27th. Check out today’s show for all the details.

9 Comments

UMCane9536
UMCane9536
12:56 pm June 17, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Why does the MSM give so much room for AOC (All Out Crazy) Ocasio Cortes to tell her lies and suppositions?? This crazy and ignorant woman accused Amazon of not offering medical coverage to its employees which is a FLAT OUT lie!! There are 435 members of Congress, and dozens of new ones, yet All Out Crazy AOC gets all the attention and ***** up all the oxygen in the room!! Another incredible disservice of the MSM!! They should at least expose her blatant lies!!

    mrp15
    mrp15
    1:56 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Fake news media and dumb dems are salivating because they think that Hillary hack little wise guy George whom she berated and pushed around constantly when she was first lady got a gotcha on our president. They fail to realize that although President Trump responded to a hypothetical with words, crooked Hillary actually acted for a fact. And actions speak louder than words, so the hypocrites should go after the real criminals.

pitter
pitter
1:12 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:12 pm

The press love her because she is entertainment. She is so dumb that she makes Bernie look good. Both of them should head to live in under socialist, they act like they would be bosses, but they would just be one of many losers.

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
1:35 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Finally, finally, finally . . . I finally agree with something Occasional Cortex says . . . . Bezos should be ashamed, but, since he’s a Socialist of the Communist genetic pool, which means, “he buys his way to get his way” its just normal for him to not care about his employees.

Definitely, a ***, but quite rich. Now, if we could only get him to pay his taxes.

http://fortune.com/2019/02/14/amazon-doesnt-pay-federal-taxes-2019/

Oscar Pearson
Oscar Pearson
1:52 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Word of advise to McD’s – terminate every employee that feels they need to follow Booker. He could care less about them and if they don’t want to work bye-bye.

rockthistown
rockthistown
2:16 pm June 17, 2019 at 2:16 pm

” . . . but she also blasted Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for paying “starvation wages.”

Just who is holding a gun on these people forcing them to work for Bezos? Let’s find & arrest them forthwith!

