AOC accused President Trump of WHAT?!?! FBI Stats: Knives and Hammers and Fists… Oh my!

Considering she has friends like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made some stunning accusations against President Trump over the weekend. Mitt Romney has stepped up his attacks against the president, and the September jobs report shows that, unlike Mitt Romney, President Trump is actually doing his job.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually accused President Trump of being anti-Semitic. Seriously? Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib make anti-Semitic comments all the time, and Ocasio-Cortez never says anything. President Trump is one of the strongest advocates of Israel and the Jewish community, and yet he’s the one who is anti-Semitic?

Mitt Romney is at it again! Rather than going after Joe Biden or other Democrats, Romney is spending his time attacking President Trump. It’s pathetic, and yet he keeps doing it. What is he trying to accomplish?

++ Related Story: Trump Takes On the ‘Pompous Ass’

Statistics from the FBI reveal that not only is a person more likely to be killed by a knife than an AR-15, but a person is also more likely to be killed by a fist than an AR-15. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









