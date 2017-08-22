Antifa rise after Charlottesville alarms Free-speech advocates

Even those who despise neo-Nazis are worried about the rise of the “antifa,” the masked protesters whose stock rose after they took on white supremacists at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The antifa, which stands for “anti-fascists,” may be the sworn enemies of Nazism and racism, but the radical left-wing protesters also aren’t fans of the First Amendment, having shut down scheduled speeches by conservatives Milo Yiannapoulos and Ann Coulter earlier this year in Berkeley, California.
That’s by design. The guiding principle behind the movement, which has its roots in prewar Europe, is to defeat “fascists” before they can gain a foothold in government and society in order to avoid another Nazi Germany.
If that means using threats, intimidation and even violence to muzzle so-called “fascists,” then so be it, said Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” which is scheduled for release Sept. 12.
“Antifa are anarchists and communists and socialists who are revolutionaries and don’t have any inherent regard for the law,” said Mr. Bray, a visiting scholar at the Gender Research Institute at Dartmouth College. “To try to put it within that framework is kind of missing the fact that they don’t really care.”
He pointed to the “millions of deaths” throughout history from fascist groups, saying that members of antifa consider their efforts to be “self-defense” against Nazis.
Critics of antifa describe the movement as fascist in its own right given its disregard for the First Amendment and willingness to use mobs and the “heckler’s veto” to shush dissenting voices.
“It is important for the public to understand that the so-called antifa are not well-intentioned bystanders engaged in civil discourse, but armed thugs intent on silencing their opponents,” said Mark Pulliam, a lawyer and contributor to conservative publications. “The First Amendment was intended to protect debate and the ‘free market of ideas,’ not to give a weapon to one side to suppress the other.”
Even Richard Cohen, president of the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center, which routinely lists mainstream conservative groups alongside the Ku Klux Klan on its “hate map,” has raised alarm about the antifa.
“I think it’s a spectacularly bad idea to give one group of people the right to silence another group of people,” Mr. Cohen said Sunday on “Meet the Press.” “It’s contrary to our values embodied in the First Amendment. It’s likely to drive the people they are trying to censor underground, where they may resort to illegal means to express themselves like bombs.”
In the wake of World War II, however, Mr. Bray said one of the lessons was that fascists could have been stopped if more people had resisted them early on.
“The anti-fascist side is to look at how it was that fascist and Nazi groups gained power back in the ’20s and ’30s, and one of the lessons they’ve taken out of it is that a lot of people weren’t sufficiently alarmed early enough — they weren’t taken seriously enough until it was too late,” Mr. Bray said. “And so the argument [is] that you don’t let them take that first step toward being normalized.”
You also don’t have to be a card-carrying Nazi to be considered a fascist. Anyone who falls to the right of the political spectrum is apparently fair game, including the Multnomah County Republican Party, which was threatened by antifa rioting that ultimately forced the cancellation of the annual rose parade in April.
“Anti-fascists aren’t only against fascists,” Mr. Bray said. “They’re basically against the far right in general.”
Does the antifa consider President Trump a fascist? “Some would say yes and some would say no, but there is a sort of broad agreement that he enables them [fascists], and that he has fascistic qualities,” Mr. Bray said.
“And he definitely does, from my perspective, have fascistic qualities, even though I wouldn’t consider him a fascist in the full sense,” he said.
What about Hillary Clinton?
“They’re opposed to her, too. But it’s not like they apply the same tactics to a Democratic Party event as they would to a Traditionalist Worker Party event, which is a fascist group,” Mr. Bray said.
A former Occupy Wall Street organizer, Mr. Bray said he isn’t part of the antifa movement, but he was able to conduct extensive interviews with anonymous antifa activists by agreeing to speak to them by phone or on encrypted message boards.
“The only reason I managed to get any interviews is I have a lot of connections through doing left-radical work for 15 years, and even with that, there are groups where no one would talk to me because there’s a high level of paranoia about law enforcement and fascist backlash,” he said. “They just don’t want information out there that can be used against them or [to uncover] their identity.”
Antifa protesters resist being interviewed during protests, avoiding or ignoring reporters who try to interview them. One antifa activist was accused of punching Taylor Lorenz, a reporter for The Hill newspaper, during the Charlottesville melee after she refused to stop recording the event.
David Horowitz, conservative author and expert on left-wing movements, said one problem with the reasoning behind antifa is that actual American fascists such as neo-Nazis are negligible, irrelevant groups on the political scene whose membership has been in decline for years.
In Charlottesville more than 1,000 protesters, including the antifa, turned out to counter a Unite the Right crowd estimated at 250 to 500.
The antifa “is a real threat. This alt-right crap — at a national gathering they had 500 people. That’s nothing. It’s laughable,” Mr. Horowitz said. “It’s a bogeyman invented by the left to justify its anti-democratic agenda. … And people are too intimidated.”
The problem, Mr. Bray said, is that sometimes fascists don’t always disappear. “Certainly you can ignore them, and sometimes they go away, but the fact that sometimes they don’t is the concern,” he said, citing the recent rise of fascism in Greece.
Certainly the antifa won the public relations battle in Charlottesville. Not only was an alleged neo-Nazi arrested for driving into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring at least 19, but prominent left-wing academic Cornel West later credited the antifa with saving him and others.
“The police, for the most part, pulled back,” Mr. West told Democracy Now! “The next day, for example, those 20 of us who were standing, many of them clergy, we would have been crushed like cockroaches if it were not for the anarchists and the anti-fascists who approached over 300, 350 anti-fascists. We just had 20.”
After Charlottesville, Mr. Bray said, “the threat that fascists and neo-Nazis pose is a lot more evident to people than it was previously, albeit for tragic reasons.
“I think people are really mad and frustrated and more sympathetic toward these confrontational tactics and dealing with them [fascists],” Mr. Bray said, “so I think, in that sense, it’s opened more space for people to consider it or at least understand it.”
Mr. Horowitz warned people to beware the antifa movement. “They are the fascists. What other group in America is running around trying to shut down people from speaking by violent methods and defaming them at the same time?” he asked. “That’s what fascism is.”
Antifa is a typical liberal hate group. Their name is the opposite of what they do. (like the “Affordable” Care Act). I was at a march for Trump rally and Antifa was there. The Antifa tried to incite violence, but unlike Charlottesville, the police intervened and stopped it immediately. They were very careful to keep the groups separated.
The difference in the two groups was quite stark. The Trump supporters were sensible, polite citizens who gathered to peacefully show support for America and our president. The Antifa crowd was loud, boisterous, and looking to start trouble. They had one clown with a megaphone leading chants and trying to antagonize the Trump supporters. I looked at them in awe at how ignorant and brain-washed they truly were. I’m sure it never occurred to any of them how fascistic their own behavior was. I watched them for a few minutes, then walked away shaking my head. They are truly what are known as useful idiots.
teapartyproud, you hit the nail on the head. The antifa are nothing but communists and anarchists, with the goal of destroying free speech and destroying the fabric of our society.
Will agree with anarchist, or useful idiots, even fascists, but not communists. For communism is an economic theory, a system that is beyond the understanding of these thugs. No, I do not subscribe to communism, or socialism, which are essentially two sides of the same coin.
Actually to ME they are terrorists, like ISIS< using violence to SILENCE and push a political agenda…
Antifa – “Anti fascists”. Every subversive group adopts names that sound patriotic and or imply patriotism . The ACLU was founded by Roger Baldwin (1935) a subversive socialist in the intentionally chose a patriotic sounding name name to promote the socialist agenda . Thru 1940-50’s the Pro-German and the Pro-Communist groups did exactly e same to disguise their anti American agenda. That process continues today with Antifa, BLM and most of the Trump resistance groups. Do not let these nice sounding group names fool you as they are all wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Antifa is the darling of the politically correct media, all Democrats everywhere and the RINO establishment.
At some point we’re going to have some very red faced RINOs. I’m saving quotes to mail to my GOP senator and representative and to add to letters to the editor. I can assure them that they will never again receive my vote and I’m sure there will be many other conservatives who agree that it is time for them to go support Antifa from the private sector.
Since they are being funded by George Soros, they are already getting supported by the “Private sector”..
Then we have
House Speaker Paul Ryan saying “Monday he will not support a resolution to censure President Donald Trump over his comments following the white supremacist march in Virginia, even though he believes Trump “messed up” by saying “both sides” were to blame for violence”
The Antifa show up in masks because they don’t want to be seen as individuals but as a group, to threaten individuals who would speak in their own name, in a place they had gotten a permit to speak, for the sole purpose of preventing these individuals words from being heard and they used any and all means necessary to accomplish it.
And Ryan has a hard time seeing this as violence?
It looks like Ryan is trying to appease the alligators in the swamp, in the hope they will eat him last
What makes me laugh about that Ryan comment, is its laughable since HE NEVER once said “we will censure Obama” during his tenure.. Even though OBAMA Had a lot more stuff worthy of Censure compared to what little wrong trump has done..
Yes, I marked ‘like’ to all the above. The very ‘label anti-fascist’ is a lesson from those who are called ‘liberal’. A totally oxymoronic label.
Since they took the hemorrhoids out Ryan’s mouth, he no longer stutters, no longer slurs his words and is still a RINO. Wait!!!!! which end did they work on?????????
The wrong one obviously!
Here’s what the president had to say:
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence that’s on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country.”
And now perhaps you begin to understand why Trump’s response has failed to satisfy the mainstream media.
It goes beyond their demonstrated hatred for the president. Liberals are unhappy that Trump condemned EVERYONE involved in Charlottesville, not just the alt-right white supre
You see, many of the media reports floating around out there have failed to sufficiently inform readers that there were two sides of violent agitators involved in Charlottesville, the other being liberal groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
And Trump called them ALL out.
Still, many, including many on the Right, were upset that Trump didn’t specifically name the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists in his response.macists.
That is cause the libtard media sees NOTHING wrong with the violence by the leftist agitators, like yu never once saw them condemn any of the attacks on ANY Trump supporter during the elections..
In obamma land my friend.
When it’s the antifa vs. the KKK, it actually two factions of the democratic party fighting each other. Just let them go at each other.