Antifa mob chants threats outside Tucker Carlson’s DC home

Antifa group, Smash Racism, D.C., outside the home of Tucker Carlson.

A self-described left-wing Antifa group posted videos of a mob outside the Washington, D.C., home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening, chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.”

The now-deleted (from Twitter) video was posted on social media by Smash Racism, D.C. The same group made headlines in September after activists confronted Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife inside a restaurant during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

BREAKING: A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a "racist scumbag." "Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either" Tucker has 4 children. The Left is sick.https://t.co/rXs8pUmhxu pic.twitter.com/1R9O9UcTYM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2018

The host said activists rang his doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb.

This is revolting, and frightening. https://t.co/LotbWuwB5L — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 8, 2018

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

