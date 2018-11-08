Antifa mob chants threats outside Tucker Carlson’s DC home

A self-described left-wing Antifa group posted videos of a mob outside the Washington, D.C., home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening, chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.”
The now-deleted (from Twitter) video was posted on social media by Smash Racism, D.C. The same group made headlines in September after activists confronted Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife inside a restaurant during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a "racist scumbag."
"Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either"
Tucker has 4 children.
The host said activists rang his doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb.
Disorderly conduct, creating a disturbance, personal threats and harassment are illegal acts… where are the police?
Maybe WE should take Hillary’s advice and stop being civil with these people. Perhaps it’s time that we start taking the fight to them.
And when arrested they should be thrown into a darkened cell with an unlucky 13 amount of MS13 gangbangers to learn the true meaning of getting gangbanged and internally invaded by foreign objects and people, then let them see if Tucker lied on Fox news about Caravans and Trump.
“For in that sleep of death what dreams may come, When we have shuffled off this mortal coil, Must give us pause.” ,,,,,,we know where they sleep too so they better pause.
OBVIOUSLY, Every neighbor in an 8 block area need to file a Class Action lawsuit against the local police departments for AT LEAST a Million dollars PER DAY that the LAWS ARE NOT ENFORCED in their area and FORCING the Residents to LIVE IN FEAR FOR THEIR LIVES AND PROPERTIES DUE ENTIRELY TO LAX ENFORCEMENT.
The Million per day goes to the Citizens that live there.
The cost of a PRIVATE POLICE FORCE would be an additional amount.
Grand idea, but it wouldn’t fly. SCOTUS has already ruled several times that law enforcement has NO Constitutional duty to protect. Also, sadly when you sue the government, you are suing yourself and your neighbors (as a tax payers). This is why it is important to be armed and prepared to do what you have to do to protect yourself and family.
Two words…private security.
Many security firms hire active and former law-enforcement officers. The ANTIFA crowd are largely cowards and punks who use the crowd environment to anonymously do what they lack the courage to do by themselves.
I believe that a private security firm would add an entirely new dimension…regardless of the city policy of ignoring leftist mobs, police would not ignore a request for assistance from retired or off-duty cops…especially in dealing with a mob…one famously known for their acts of violence.
Likewise, publishing the mug-shots of arrested ANTIFA “protestors,” …lets the rest of the cowards know that their days of anonymous harassment are over once their arrest is entered into the public record.
Doug V – I don’t know about you, but I certainly could not afford to hire private security. Possibly with the neighbors pitching in it could be done. I can, however, afford to buy ammo for the guns I already own and have the skill and training to protect myself and my family.
In these Democrat controlled cities the police are told to stand down when these idiot varmints show up. I say call the cops give them a chance to clean it up and if they don’t lay hold of a Louisville Slugger and go full bore Ray Donovan on them. The orthopedic surgeons will appreciate the work. Just hope old Geo. Soros paid up the punks group Obamacare.
One Louisville slugger vs. a similarly armed mob, in the dark? You were brave, while you were among us.
I call my Desert Storm era Army surplus .50 cal machine gun the “Louisville Slugger”. Does that count?
And when they circle your house wearing the equivalent of KKK masks, how hard would it be to prove self-defense in a court of law? Don’t reason with mobs. Shoot them.
Hmmm…Hillary and the other Democrat Politicians said they can’t be Civil unless/until they retake the House of Representatives. Well, the Democrats will now control the House which was their goal. So…when are they going to start being Civil? When are they going to control their AntiFa Thug Army? I bet that, going on past history, the Democrats are going to continue their Un-Civil behavior since Honesty and Keeping Pledges aren’t normal traits for them.
this can not be allowed
if these terrorist libs are allowed to do things like this then we need to label them as terrorists and confront….
it is time to deal w these people and to deal with them forcefully
if they invade his property is he allowed to shoot them.. they do appear to be a threat….. similar to the people attacking the guys car in portland… can we not run these people over and deal w them legally?
if we don’t treat these anarchists correctly and w force now there things are going to get real ugly….
hang in there mr carlson.. please
I don’t think you can own guns in DC. Is this the Domestic Army Obama called for in 2008? He said he wanted a domestic army as strong as the national army. Why? To impose his socialist policies on unwilling citizens? Mob rule started with Occupy Wall Street and conservatives have been under attack since then. Remember Bernie Bros attacked people attempting to attend a Trump rally in Chicago, inaugural ball attendees were pelted with eggs, GOP baseball players were shot, GOP offices have been attacked, GOP politicians and members of the administration have been harassed (Thanks Maxine Waters), private citizens have been attacked for supporting Trump. Community organizers have unleashed an uncivil war.
This has been going on for 2 years…not one word of condemnation from ANY ‘crat…
…this is the ‘crat-type civility that the beast of Benghazi promised?
When does the senile pelosi tell her brown-shirts that they got control of the house, so it’s time to behave like rational human beings? I’m not holding my breath.
Will the criminal cretins network and the other ‘crat networks even report this obscenity…or will they be high-fiving and celebrating it…?
It is long past time that normal, sane REAL Americans started pushing back.
Well Mr Tucker its time to use your 2nd Amendment rights as millions of Americans will do if this occurs to any of us at our home. Won’t give a warning just do whatever to stop them and it isn’t to hurt them but to not ever let them do it again. Take that the way you want.
They would arrest Tucker if he chose to use his Second Amendment rights and the democrats would destroy his career. Then, again…….
“When a man with a gun says he’s going to kill you – believe him.”
— Primo Levi when asked what he had learned from the Holocaust
“When someone says they want to kill you, believe them.”
–Elie Wiesel, holocaust survivor and Nobel prize winner
Listo, punteria, fuego!
We face a chronic subclinical war….. Its a revolution of loser-malcontents seeking a host to suck the life out of. The swamp over the years has produced diseased minds. They need to be sprayed and saturated with a silver solution. We need a true spiritual revival in this country. Not the traditional emotional religious clap trap we always get handed in the name of God. We need truth that we did not know existed. We wrestle not against flesh and blood. Political correctness is the enemy of Truth.
Every Democrat who does not call this out and denounce it is complicit. If a rightist group did this to, say, Don Lemon and his family I would be furious, sickened, appalled and disgusted.
“rang his doorbell”
Time to electrify the doorbell
These are coward thugs, they need to be ID’d, in case of an act of dire violence, look them up, charge them, book them. They cover their faces, why? Why not show who they are? They’re a menace to society, take it to them…
Antifa are Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi people. You never heard Chuck or Nancy calling for Antifa to back off. Antifa hates the hates the conservatives. So add these up and that leads you to Chuck – Nancy – Democrats. All these scumbags together It probably is time to stop treating Antifa with any kind of anything but their own violence. They need it and they deserve it and they don’t know any kind of other treatment.
And they were all arrested, right?
Those domestic terrorists should have been looking down the barrel of a shotgun. If you are told to leave and you don’t, you are now trespassing.
The Antifa mob that chanted threats outside of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home has demonstrated that the left’s campaign of publically confronting and harassing political opponents is being expanded to include members of the media who do not support their progressive agenda. This attempt to intimidate and silence media critics is a dangerous development that reveals the left’s ultimate goal of imposing censorship on anyone who dares to critique their radical policies. Every American should be alarmed by this outrageous attack on free speech.
Antifa must be opposed by anti-mask laws. They were used against the KKK. Such laws should be applied more broadly than ever before.
These Antifa mobs are what the Democrats think are CIVIL ? Is that what civility looks like ? To ME, these Liberal Loonies should all go home and look up the real meaning of RACIST ! Mr Tucker is NOT a racist, and these morons have NO right to disturb this man, and his family at their home.