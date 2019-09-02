Home » News

Antifa, LGBTQ… attacks straight pride parade in Boston

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 11:50 am September 2, 2019
Chants of hatred and disgust were tossed across police barricades between protesters and supporters of the Straight Pride Parade on Saturday which ended in 36 arrests and 4 injured officers, according to Boston police.

Tensions flared in the crowd of about 200 people which was composed mostly of counterprotesters and peppered with far left groups like Antifa. The controversial parade garnered national attention since its inception in June.

“We’re covered in black so when we attack these guys we can’t be prosecuted,” said Jon Crowley, an Antifa member who told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade, which went from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza. “They are fascists, 100%. How else are you going to get them to shut up?”

March organizer John Hugo said, “Why is it that other people can have a pride parade and it’s considered OK, and they have about 2,000 LGBTQ events every year, but we want a few hours and they all get out and protest and give us the finger and swear at us? Give me a break.”

Hugo said the motivation behind the parade was to take a stand for free speech and demonstrate that the “oppressed majority” of straight Americans have just as much right to celebrate their sexuality as does the LGBTQ community.

“The people who demand tolerance are the most intolerant. That’s hypocrisy,” he said.

Many of the few hundred marchers said they shared that sentiment, including Dre Cron, a gay man from North Carolina who traveled to Boston this weekend to attend the march.

“I just wanted to exercise my free speech. We do gay pride a lot, if people want to have a straight pride parade, by all means have it. You love being straight? Just do it,” Cron said. “Maybe this will be a historic moment, when I can hopefully give more people on the left some options other than being leftist.”

Despite the organizers’ and marchers’ denials that the parade promoted bigotry or white supremacy, counterprotesters said that the event was inherently discriminatory and undermined the injustices that members of the LGBTQ community have experienced.

“Nobody has legal cases to try to fire people for being straight. No one has legal cases to try to prevent straight people from adopting children,” said Arlington resident Molly Eskridge. “And free speech, from the First Amendment perspective, is about being protected from government punishment for what you say. It doesn’t mean people can’t ostracize you.”

Eskridge added that the march went beyond simply celebrating heterosexuality, as marchers waved “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “Build the wall.”

“It’s not just about straight pride. This is provocation,” she said.

Boston Pride tweeted a statement about the parade, writing in part, “It has become increasingly clear that the Straight Pride Parade is organized by a group of white supremacists and is an attempt to bait the Boston LGBTQ community, as well as racial and ethnic minority communities in Boston. It’s a trolling event, designed to get a rise out of vulnerable communities.”

Solidarity Against Hate, who calls themselves an anti-fascist group, issued a statement questioning why the permit for the parade was approved in the first place, especially on the weekend when Boston’s college students return to the city. “Is this the first impression we want said students to have of our city? We must wonder how much taxpayers’ money was spent to bring in law enforcement officials from as far away as Amesbury, as well as overtime for local police officers.” Boston police refused to divulge how many officers they had at the event.

As the marchers gathered at City Hall Plaza to host several public speakers, hundreds of counterprotesters convened on Congress Street, yelling “Nazis go home,” and “(Expletive) straight pride.”

“They have a right to do this, but I think they’re just making fools of themselves, like they think they are an endangered species or they’ve been disenfranchised somehow,” said Revere resident Kevin Doherty. “They’re like slave owners complaining that they don’t have enough rights.”

Among the speakers was Milo Yiannopoulos, a former editor for Breitbart News and well-known conservative commentator. Yiannopoulos is gay.

“I think this is a wonderful little first nudge backwards against this idea that people with average sexualities should be pushed into agreeing with things that most people don’t agree with,” Yiannopoulos said. “I will stand for freedom, I will stand for your traditional Christian family values, even if I don’t always fit them myself.”

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:33 pm September 2, 2019 at 12:33 pm

"It's not just about straight pride. This is provocation," she said.

And Gay pride parades are not?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:03 pm September 2, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    According to the commucrats and the LGBTQ Nazis, yes gay pride parades are not…

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Donl
Donl
1:31 pm September 2, 2019 at 1:31 pm

They can parade their Sick, Queer, Demented ways but we straight "Normal" people cannot? They are indeed some sick sucking people.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:04 pm September 2, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Yes, that's how they demand things be.. SHOWING just how intolerant the left is..

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
historybuff
historybuff
1:52 pm September 2, 2019 at 1:52 pm

"We're covered in black so when we attack these guys we can't be prosecuted," said Jon Crowley, an Antifa member who told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade, which went from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza. "They are fascists, 100%. How else are you going to get them to shut up?"

Echoes of the 1930s.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)

laserk
laserk
2:01 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:01 pm

"We're covered in black so when we attack these guys we can't be prosecuted," said Jon Crowley, an Antifa member who told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade. This is evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit violence. What is needed is a law against carrying weapons, which Antifa does, without a face. Anti-masking laws need to be enacted and enforced whether or not weapons are carried.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (7 votes cast)

disqus_YEAICLb3UW
disqus_YEAICLb3UW
2:24 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:24 pm

We've had enough of gay and lesbian propaganda shoved down our throats. If I was of the small group of dysfunctional and delusional members of the lgbtqrstfz group in America I'd start watching my back and shutting the heck up. We the American people are tired of ya!!!!!!!!!!!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)

DrBarbara
DrBarbara
2:44 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:44 pm

Wow, it's about time that straight men (and women) stand up for themselves and show the country that they are not going to be maligned for being straight any more! I've been saying it for years~~ Conservatives of all colors and sexual orientation are not the ones doing violence. It's the loony liberals who are perpetrating violence and it's time the shoe was on the other foot!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:06 pm September 2, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    A You-tuber, known as Sydney watson, did a clip, on one of these events that was held in Australia, and HOW IT GOT bashed by the media for 'pushing hate etc'.. THAT IS WHAT THE LEFT DOES. BASH everything not like them.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
MyronJPoltroonian
MyronJPoltroonian
2:55 pm September 2, 2019 at 2:55 pm

Logic, Truth and Facts. Three things the professorate have successfully expunged from the minds full of mush they seemingly matriculate. "'We're covered in black so when we attack these guys we can't be prosecuted,' said Jon Crowley, an Antifa member who told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade." Really? You're wearing black and covering your face so you cannot be identified and yet, by doing so, you identify your intentions? You idiot. "BOLO [Be On Look Out]: Violence prone idiots, possibly armed, wearing black clothing and face masks, intent on harming those with whom they disagree" is what you're advertising. I have a bit of a reality check for you; there's a whole generation of ex-military that are getting fed up with your tactics and "Calls To Action", who earned battle ribbons and Medals of Valor by shooting at people dressed in black who were trying to harm them. Quit trying to piss them off. After all, as the old PSA says: "The life you save may be your own".

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)

Pat Altentaler
Pat
3:00 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm

These liberal weenie snowflakes can't make up their minds. They want majority rules, as in, Hillary won the popular vote, but want minority (less than .01%) rule on anything queer!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

genemz
genemz
3:14 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:14 pm

As they judge? So shall they be judged. From here on in, they warrant the same treatment. For they have judged themselves by not allowing the same freedom that they impose and demand from others. They know damn well that being gay is confusing, repulsive, and perplexing to normal people. Yet, act like its not the case and demand through intimidation that you must do likewise. Its establishing an artificial norm through bully-ism. Anyone who says the Emperor is naked will be boycotted and mocked!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (2 votes cast)

fredk
fredk
3:20 pm September 2, 2019 at 3:20 pm

The “Bigots in Black” are the true fascists. Just like the browncoats in Germany.

Antifa

A agitating
N nefarious
T trolls
I Inciting
F fascist
A aggresson

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Leave a Reply