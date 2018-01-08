Antifa leader ordered to pay ex-UC Berkeley College Republicans leader

Loading posts...
BERKELEY —  An Antifa leader and middle school teacher was ordered to pay legal fees to a former UC Berkeley College Republican leader after a court ruling this week.

Alameda County Court Commissioner Thomas Rasch ordered Yvette Felarca to pay Troy Worden, the former leader of the college Republicans group, $11,100 in legal fees.

Felarca, an organizer with the group BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), filed a temporary restraining order against Worden, which was initially granted by a judge in September and later amended. Felarca’s group led protests against celebrity conservative speakers such as right-wing celebrities Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter, who were invited on campus by Worden’s group to last year.

