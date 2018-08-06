Antifa in Berkeley smash windows of US Marine Corps recruiting office, city cars

An Antifa protest in Berkeley turned violent Sunday when one masked group member sucker-punched a detractor and other agitators smashed the windows at a Marine Corps recruiting post, cellphone video showed.

Authorities arrested 20 people during the dueling California demonstrations between Antifa and individuals affiliated with the so-called “alt-right.” Three people suffered minor injuries after a group of “extremists” threw “explosives” — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s officers. No members of law enforcement were hurt.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ford Fischer, members of Antifa can be seen smashing the windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruiting office on Shattuck Avenue.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News.

See more of the unlawful action in the Twitter account of Ford Fischer.

No police were around as the black bloc traveled down the street, and a handful used hammers to smash the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office. pic.twitter.com/YeBwEJvopV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

VIDEO: Antifa smashes the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office in #Berkeley #berkeleyprotests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/SZH5d97CjV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

Andres Gonzalez, 35, of Oakland, was arrested at Civic Center Park on five counts of carrying a banned weapon. pic.twitter.com/GbU9PgFv9K — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

Caitlin Boyle, 27, of Oakland, was arrested for working with others to commit a crime. pic.twitter.com/QilrPNfLUy — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

We have made 17 arrests, and, if necessary, we will continue to make more. We're also continuing to confiscate weapons. pic.twitter.com/xJVYrdD2ag — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

“Antifa closed out the day in Berkeley with 20 arrests by smashing the windows out of a Marine Corps Recruiting Office and by threatening to beat up the livestreamer Ford Fischer.”https://t.co/1F8hy2cacX — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018

Earlier, I interviewed Amber Gwen Cummings, organizer of the "No Marxism in America" event at #Berkeley. "This isn't about bigotry. It's about loving America and loving all people," she said. pic.twitter.com/g8cbgyZSZT — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)