Antifa in Berkeley smash windows of US Marine Corps recruiting office, city cars

An Antifa protest in Berkeley turned violent Sunday when one masked group member sucker-punched a detractor and other agitators smashed the windows at a Marine Corps recruiting post, cellphone video showed.
Authorities arrested 20 people during the dueling California demonstrations between Antifa and individuals affiliated with the so-called “alt-right.” Three people suffered minor injuries after a group of “extremists” threw “explosives” — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s officers. No members of law enforcement were hurt.
In a series of photos posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ford Fischer, members of Antifa can be seen smashing the windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruiting office on Shattuck Avenue.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News.
See more of the unlawful action in the Twitter account of Ford Fischer.
No police were around as the black bloc traveled down the street, and a handful used hammers to smash the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office. pic.twitter.com/YeBwEJvopV
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018
VIDEO: Antifa smashes the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office in #Berkeley #berkeleyprotests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/SZH5d97CjV
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018
Andres Gonzalez, 35, of Oakland, was arrested at Civic Center Park on five counts of carrying a banned weapon. pic.twitter.com/GbU9PgFv9K
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018
Caitlin Boyle, 27, of Oakland, was arrested for working with others to commit a crime. pic.twitter.com/QilrPNfLUy
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018
We have made 17 arrests, and, if necessary, we will continue to make more. We're also continuing to confiscate weapons. pic.twitter.com/xJVYrdD2ag
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018
“Antifa closed out the day in Berkeley with 20 arrests by smashing the windows out of a Marine Corps Recruiting Office and by threatening to beat up the livestreamer Ford Fischer.”https://t.co/1F8hy2cacX
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018
Earlier, I interviewed Amber Gwen Cummings, organizer of the "No Marxism in America" event at #Berkeley. "This isn't about bigotry. It's about loving America and loving all people," she said. pic.twitter.com/g8cbgyZSZT
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018
Join the discussion
There have been some arrests but has anyone actually been prosecuted? Or is all that happens to them is they get an unflattering portrait made of themselves (mugshot)?
The only ones who might be prosecuted would be anyone actually defending himself from these animals. It’s Berkeley after all.
I certainly can see berkley charging and prosecuting the victims of these antifa animal savages..
And i’d LOVE to see what judge Dredd would do with these scum.. ON THE SPOT Execution!
Thugs !!!
Lock ’em up !!!
It’s to the point, i say to heck with wasting the money to jail them. just put them up against a wall, and treat them to a good ole fashioned firing squad.
and throw away the key, no special perks or privileges.
This is not a protest, this is a riot and complete anarchy!
Destroying federal property and carrying concealed weapons will get them a few hours being booked and a desk appearance ticket and a heros welcome from their commie friends. What should happen is a night in jail and a bologna sandwich, appeaearace before a judge and a 10 k bail( to assure that this out of town trash will appear)
I’m sure governor moonbeam will grant them clemency since these are the types of people he is only interested in protecting, along with illegals. Hope his neighbhood as well as maxi pad waters is next.
Isn’t this domestic terrorism?
It certainly is in my mind. Using violence to compel political change.
Hence why i feel ANYONE IN, Financially supporting or otherwise rendering aid to Antifa, should be tried and convicted of domestic terrorism.
The “non-violent” and “tolerant” Left in ALL its glory. WHY is nobody enforcing the LAW against these little NAZI brown-shirt PUNKS?
A) the cops are like minded liberals
B) the mayor tells the cops to stand down
C) the cops have friends/family who are part OF these black wearing savages..
IMO all 3 of the above apply.
Dear Marines. Please address enemies “foreign and domestic” accordingly.
You have been trained to not “stand down” in an active “war zone”.
For Antifa, your presence is a “war zone”. Your orders should be one of two: “neutralize” or “dispatch”. Only one has lasting effect. You have a real Commander and Chief in office.
Maybe it is time for the Marines to bring a couple thousand Marines up and have a “utility weekend” at Berkeley! It would be interesting to see where those black clad Antifa wimps would be wearing their hammers. Police should immediately arrest anyone who cannot be identified! Antifa, what you have begun will not end well.
marines … Two known facts about anyone associated with so-called, antifa. First, they are ALL (no exceptions) cowards. Lily-livered, limp-wristed cowards. Second, did I mention that they are ALL a bunch of cowards? They cover their faces. They ALWAYS travel in packs. They NEVER dare to strike anyone who they fear might be able to strike back … it’s ALWAYS on people smaller and weaker than themselves. Also, have you noticed that it is ALWAYS in liberal democrat-controlled areas where they are always active. They NEVER come out in conservative, open carry and conceal and carry states or any of their cities. They are the most dispicable and pathetic of cowards. I saw a film clip last year where a bunch of the black-clad cowardly twits tried to attack a few people on a public beach … there was only a few of the guys they tried to attack, but those guys, a couple of them just wearing swimming trunks, turned on their attackers and commence to beat the living crap out of them … OMG! You should have seen the little base-tards run! But, then again, they ARE nothing but stupid little cowards.
These thugs certainly count (IMO) as ‘domestic enemies’..
Antifa are no different from Mussolini’s black shirts. Mussolini was a Marxist socialist. There is no difference between fascism and socialism.
Anti-fa really stands for anti First Amendment. They certainly aren’t against fascism since they are so good at employing fascist tactics.
NOTE: The so-called “alt-right” is yet another group of progressive terrorists funded by Soro & Co. Some of them were a part of the Occupy movement. There is nothing “right” about them.
These are tools so the news media can report: The alt-right group “XYZ” and counter-protesters confronted one another in downtown Metropolis. Fighting broke out, windows were shattered, blah, blah, blah…
Public floggings, stocks and gallows would bring a quick end to these terror groups.
If I call that 275lb. trans woman a man, do I GO TO JAIL?