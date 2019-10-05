Home » News

Antifa calls for ‘America is Canceled’ protest to ‘disrupt’ Trump’s Minneapolis rally

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:50 am October 5, 2019
Antifa activists Thursday announced a massive anti-Trump protest entitled “America is Canceled” at the president’s scheduled speech next week in Minneapolis.

“Trump is having a campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis. He wants to keep America great, but … AMERICA IS CANCELED,” said the notice posted on It’s Going Down, an online anti-fascist forum. “Join us to celebrate with an anti-capitalist bloc.”

The notice asked activists to “bring your friends, bring your crew and come prepared to disrupt the nightmare that is Trump,” while the site predicted “thousands” would show up “in opposition to Trump and his world.”

The above is from the Washington Times.

On the other hand liberals are trying to say Trump wants a civil war led by his supporters. Watch video.

2 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
8:22 am October 5, 2019 at 8:22 am

How is Antifa not labeled a terrorist group? The sad thing is, the liberal communists in the Congress support these terrorist traitors and the RINOS in Congress are silent!!!!!! The terrorists in Antifa should be hung at the Mexican border.

baitfish
baitfish
8:31 am October 5, 2019 at 8:31 am

This bunch of anarchists is the best reason I can think of for owning high capacity magazines for my AR15.

