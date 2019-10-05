Antifa calls for ‘America is Canceled’ protest to ‘disrupt’ Trump’s Minneapolis rally

Antifa activists Thursday announced a massive anti-Trump protest entitled “America is Canceled” at the president’s scheduled speech next week in Minneapolis.

“Trump is having a campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis. He wants to keep America great, but … AMERICA IS CANCELED,” said the notice posted on It’s Going Down, an online anti-fascist forum. “Join us to celebrate with an anti-capitalist bloc.”

The notice asked activists to “bring your friends, bring your crew and come prepared to disrupt the nightmare that is Trump,” while the site predicted “thousands” would show up “in opposition to Trump and his world.”

Thousands are expected to converge next week in opposition to Trump and his world as he descends on #Minneapolis on Thursday, October 10th. People are calling for an 'Anti-Capitalist Bloc.' #DefendMN https://t.co/IXVf0PQZcW pic.twitter.com/PPMKUuHwig — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) October 3, 2019

Call for an anti-capitalist bloc at upcoming Anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota Thursday, October 10th. https://t.co/QvV0MuIb4P — Always Antifascist (@RoseCityAntifa) October 3, 2019

The above is from the Washington Times.

On the other hand liberals are trying to say Trump wants a civil war led by his supporters. Watch video.

