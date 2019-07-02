Home » Fresh Ink

Antifa and the alarming trend of settling differences on the street

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:35 am July 2, 2019
The hallmarks of a functioning democracy are clear enough. Open elections, a free and unfettered media, an unbiased judiciary system. The most important is the guarantee that a citizen can write or speak his opinions, popular or not, without fear. The United States does well on open elections (despite the Russians), a free media (fake news aside), and an honest judiciary. On fearless free speech, not so much, or not as much as used to be.

The First Amendment is not taken seriously in certain precincts, and not all of them are on college and university campuses. Last week in Portland, Oregon, the Antifa movement rallied in the city’s downtown, part of the carnival of democracy in America. Antifa decided it would be a good occasion to beat up a gay, Asian journalist of Portland. He is Andy Ngo, an editor of the website Quilette, who has criticized Antifa and apparently Antifa decided he had to be punished.

Video footage of the beating quickly showed up on YouTube, showing Mr. Ngo walking among the protesters before being set upon by masked thugs who threw objects at him. He was forced to the ground and Antifa thugs kicked and punched him. Bruised and cut, Mr. Ngo was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a brain hemorrhage.

Portland’s police stood by and made no attempt to protect him, careful not to get in the way of the thugs. The Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, described him unsympathetically as “a right-wing provocateur.” Others, claiming to be journalists, celebrated the attack on Twitter.

This assault was something out of 1930s Germany, when police stood by, not interfering, watching such attacks on Jews, gays and other Germans despised by the Nazis. As evil as the assault of Mr. Ngo was, more disturbing is that the events in Portland are part of a trend of legitimate political differences being punished by violent street thugs.

Examples are easy to find. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at the time the president’s press secretary, was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because the owner doesn’t like the president. A patron at a bar in Chicago spit upon the president’s son. Byron York of the Washington Examiner observes that not only were these events appalling, but that they are often justified by the elites.

A contributor to The New York Times argued that Border Patrol officers should be “doxxed” a public disclosure of their personal information, including names and addresses. “The identities of the individual Customs and Border Protection agents who are physically separating children from their families and staffing the detention centers are not undiscoverable,” the contributor wrote. “Immigration lawyers have agent names; journalists reporting at the border have names, photos and even videos. These agents’ actions should be publicized, particularly in their home communities.”

Mr. York observes that “the toxicity of the resistance to President Trump has risen in recent days, with the nation’s most respected newspapers publishing rationalizations for denying Trump supporters public accommodation and for doxxing career federal employees, while a journalist found himself under physical attack from the so-called anti-fascist group Antifa, which has stepped up its violent activities since Trump’s election.”

Outrage, alas, is selective and sometimes grudging. In an editorial addressing the savage beating of one of their editors, the Quilette observed that following “the hate-killing of Heather Heyer by James A. Fields Jr. in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago, attention was drawn to the problem of right-wing political violence. And rightly so. But this attitude of vigilance must be broadened to include all radical groups. It shouldn’t require an actual fatality to goad Portland’s mayor and police into real action. Surely, a brain hemorrhage should be enough.” Indeed.

19 Comments

Frank Hurley
Frank Hurley
1:15 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:15 pm

“On the street” is OK with me. Bring it on.

    GandalfFreyasson
    GandalfFreyasson
    3:38 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Libtards, neo-marxists and the moral cowards who pretend to be “conservatives” or “patriots” fume over the patriot heroes in Charlottesville who, instead of allowing themselves to be human punching bags, fought back after being attacked–and the neo-marxists were the ones who attacked first. Yet another n eo-marxist gang attacked someone in their car, but that time for once some got what they deserved when the driver, instead of submitting to the attack, tried to drive off. Don’t want to be injured or killed by a patriot trying to drive away in car? Then don’t be in a gang attacking someone in their car. (And please, STOP calling them “progressives”, they are neo-marxists or recycled communists.) We should support those who fought back in Charlottsville, and support those who fight them in the future, and not join with the hypocrites, cowards and RINO types who unjustly condemn the ones who fight back and who are also fighting for America. As long as there are no real consequences for acts of violence against conservatives, populists, nationalists and patriots, the attacks will continue to escalate. Organize defensive counter attacks. When neo-marxists are consistently beaten down, then, and only then, will their attacks stop. Only violence stops violence and that is all these antifa people understand.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:27 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    They only every roam in packs.. Are you able to take on a pack Frank?

capricorn1
capricorn1
1:40 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:40 pm

you notice they only pull this crap in liberal cities or towns.

bring that bull**** bullying and degradation down south.

    Sandmine1
    Sandmine1
    3:42 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Your exactly right. I always carry a primary and a backup…………….just in case.

      BurglarBiter
      BurglarBiter
      4:43 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      Too bad it’s hard to find grenades nowadays.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:28 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    AND only when they’ve already been appraised by the local liberal governors, “THe cops have been told turn a blind eye to what you wish to do”..

    AND IMO EVERY bloody cop who FOLLOWS that order, are just as guilty AS THE ANTIFA thugs are. AND ARE ALL undeserving of wearing the badge.

lkreinmiller
lkreinmiller
2:01 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:01 pm

This doesn’t mention the two men who were attacked with crowbars while the police still did nothing on orders from our so-called mayor/chief of police. This violent attempted murder of two citizens should have been met with riot shields and pepper spray, if not fast moving lead projectiles.
This is why a legally armed citizenry is necessary and right.
My apologies to the whole country from Portland, where the leftard stupidity of our brain-dead, socialist leaders leaves ordinary citizens at the mercy of ranting, animals masquerading as protestors.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:30 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    ANd if found out, THE MAYOR SHOULD BE arrested for
    A) VIOLATING the law by issuing an unlawful order to the cops
    and B) BEING AN ACCESSORY to every act of violence, Antifa perpetrated..

    However, he’s a libtard, i a libtard city, IN A LIBTARD RUINED state. So the likelyhood of him ever being charged with anything, is less than that of a snowball in hell.

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    4:39 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Wouldn’t be surprised in the least if one of these masquerading gutless Antifa thugs turned out to be Ted Wheeler himself hiding under a mask. And how did this Wheeler get appointed Police Commissioner? Was it a self appointment or done by council? Whatever the case he needs to be immediately removed because he obviously does not know the first thing about public safety and can’t separate his political opinion from letting the police protect law abiding citizens from unlawful scumbag anarchists!!

danfromohio
danfromohio
2:42 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:42 pm

Twitter suspended my account because I said people should protect themselves and need be shoot these communist agitators if they attack you with crow bars or acid but twitter has no problem with antifa making threats against us.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:32 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    That’s because twitter IMO IS FULLY Supportive of Antifa beating up conservatives..

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    5:20 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Twitter, Google, Facebook need to be investigated, heavily fined for engaging in discriminatory and biased business practices and ultimately broken apart. Oh how smart these Silicon Valley Bolsheviks think they are with their deceptive algorithms hiding behind lines of computer code doing all the dirty work against evil conservatives. Probably thought them conservatives are too stupid to realize why they’re the only ones being blocked and banned. So they ratcheted up the algorithms a little more and then a little more till no one just a **** hair to right of center can even express an opinion without getting booted. But by this point it was blatantly obvious and these hifalutin Bolsheviks won’t even make excuses for it. There have been plenty of whistleblowers who have exposed what’s really going on behind the scenes. The US govt needs to act before the 2020 election because if you want to talk about election meddling and manipulation Twitter, Google, Facebook can sway opinions and votes merely with the information they present that is the information that they want you to see coming at you from the Libtarded left.

Willy G
Willy G
3:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:06 pm

Cowardly thugs hiding behind masks – just like the bad guys in the wild west who would prefer to shoot ( or hit with tire irons) people in the back. Suspect a lot of these punks are the remnants of the OWS (occupy wall street ) crowd who are actually paid with all expenses covered as they get transported to their nearest demonstration.
All coordinated/orchestrated by Soros and the left over BO crowd. WG

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:33 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Maybe its time for conservatives, to start roaming ourselves, in packs ARMED WITH OPEN CARRY firearms!

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
4:31 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

Neo-Marxists, Bolsheviks its all the same for these gutless Libtard thugs employing tactics used by Hitler’s Brownshirts. And the silence from the Libtarded left is deafening!! The Libtard party condones their behavior and won’t condemn it; the LGBTQ gay mafia crowd doesn’t know what to make of it since the journalist attacked was a gay, Asian male but does the fact that he was conservative cancel out ALL of his intersectionality points?
And you hear the same mantra coming from the Libtarded left over and over again, “all acts of violence committed during the past x-number of years have been from right wing, white males.” Really? Maybe but not so sure I want to believe a talking point coming from the libtards. Even so who on the right is condoning it? Or tacitly cheering it on? Nobody I can think of or say that I know.

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    4:31 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Yet I can’t recall seeing a group of organized thugs walking around a major American city with their faces concealed, openly wielding steel pipes, crowbars, tire irons and wooden clubs with impunity. Sure the KKK shows up from time to time in certain cities with their faces concealed. Marches only when given permission to do so. Spews their brand of hate and then leaves without causing property and bodily damage the way these Antifa thugs do. Nor do you see them openly wielding any of these weapons. Not condoning what KKK does for a second but the differences are staggering. Antifa is a domestic terror group that needs to have its leaders identified and bought up and charged with RICO statutes and be completely put out of business.

America weeps
America weeps
4:47 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm

Want to see how Antifa should be dealt with?
https://www.facebook.com/actforamerica/videos/2324823367598249/UzpfSTEzMDI4NDg1OTU6MTMyMDU0MjQzMTQ0NTIzNA/?comment_id=1321281374704673&notif_id=1561940043005078&notif_t=group_highlights

Paul Armerding
Paul T. Armerding
8:28 pm July 2, 2019 at 8:28 pm

If you read the article in the Oregonian, it conveniently fails to mention that Mr. Ngo publicly identifies as a male homosexual. “Conservative” and “Provocateur” is useful to their preferred and biased narrative, but on this occasion “gay” or “Asian” is not. If the police had actually responded with some protection and law enforcement, and a self-professed homosexual or ethnic minority had been restrained, I suspect a description of that nature would suddenly have become crucial to the story.

