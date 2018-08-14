Antifa and BLM riots are the left’s version of free speech

Say free speech to a Republican and you get a very different definition than when you say free speech to a Democrat.
The Democrats’ version was on display this past weekend in Washington, D.C., when scores of antifa thugs hurled such well-thought-out arguments to political problems as, “You don’t even know who the f— we are,” while rearing in the face of a USA Today journalist and photographer who were at the scene and, indeed, in the throes of finding out who the “f—” they were.
Vox reported similarly.
“Unite the Right rally 2018: Antifa attacks police and journalists in Charlottesville and Washington, DC,” one Vox headline read.
More leftist-style examples of free speech?
“F— you! Who the f— do you protect? Who the f— do you serve? You’re all Ameri-KKK, fascist pieces of sh—,” screamed one at police, Breitbart reported.
Then there was this, another headline from the same news outlet: ” Watch — Black Lives Matter Activists Surround Cars, Attack Drivers: ‘Back the F— Up!”
Riveting, right? But that’s First Amendment freedoms in action, leftist style — Democratic Party rubber-stamped style.
Republicans, meanwhile — at least some of them — have been busily trying to maintain their own free speech rights and gasping for air to preserve their own freedoms of expression on social media.
“Zuckerberg’s Facebook changes threaten conservative speech on social media,” ran one Fox News headline back in April.
“85 Percent of Republicans Say Facebook, Twitter Censor,” ran another headline in June, this one from Newsweek.
And then came the purging of Alex Jones, for speaking what was deemed by his social media censors — and there were many — as hate speech. Hate speech, which isn’t even a real thing in America — not (for the most part) in any sort of prosecutorial way, that is.
Republicans speak — and that’s too offensive to bear. Democrats scream obscenities, rally in the streets, push and shove and cause mayhem and madness, block traffic, and worse — and that’s protected expressions.
What a difference a political affiliation makes.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Antifa, I thought that Antifa stood for anti fascist? How does that stand for antifascist, when you are violent against Trump supporters and you are violent against the police. How are you antifascist, when you were interviewed by a reporter and you called for the assassination of my President, President Trump. Hey Secret Service and FBI, where are you clowns and why haven’t arrests been made? Oh, I forgot, you are part of the deep state, so you clowns in the upper echelon of the Secret Service and the FBI are incompetent!
These demonstrations and the people involved are dividing our country by inhibiting free speech.
Anarchists, seditious thugs representing the classless!
Antifa the George Soros funded terrorist organization sure resembles ISIS! Black uniforms and masks. Seems the DOJ should really get envolved in finding out who they really are.
And like ISIS, with the left’s push last year (and early into this) to destroy all statues of the confederacy, they wish to destroy history!
Anyone wearing a mask at a protest or rally should be arrested immediately!
That’s how it SHOULD BE.. BUT too often we have commucrat mayors, who order the cops to ignore it.
We know who they are. They just don’t know how wrong they are. With the US on the rise, they are the commies that want free education, free healthcare, free money, but they don’t want to contribute. They are satisfied to live in mommies basement, only emerging for concerts, tattoos, and free food. They will grow up, but with difficulty.
It might be easy to blame Soros for Antifa, but the truth is they are older and far more Euro-centric than he is. This group of cowards springs from the fecal leavings of one Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known by the alias Lenin. Now there is some Russian colusion for you!
And a good part of the blame can also lay on the feet of all the liberal indoctrinators in the schooling system, AND THE PARENTS who send their kids to these facilities to get brainwashed.
All we have to do is look at the character of the Detestable Liberal Democrats.
Just pay attention to their leaders Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and most of the Democratic Party and you will see who is promoting HATE toward anyone or anything that does not agree or support their treacherous agenda. They are even giving illegal immigrants much more than a retiree citizen gets from their paid into Social Security. Ever wonder WHY?
““In September 2015, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) published a landmark study of immigration and welfare use, showing that 51 percent of immigrant-headed households used at least one federal welfare program – cash, food, housing or medical care – compared to 30 percent of native households,” CIS reported.”
“The study also divulged that immigrants residing in the U.S. use 57 percent more taxpayer-funded food stamps than Americans who were native-born.”
“This interprets to nearly $2,000 more in federal money received by immigrant households than native-born families nationwide.”
Are you Happy that you go to work everyday in order to support legal and illegal immigrants?
How much more Rope will it take before they all hang themselves.
They don’t have any guns so they cant shoot themselves in the foot.
Just as long as that ‘hang themselves’, is LITERALLY, not figuratively.
Democrat and Liberal supporters love to call Republicans and conservatives Fascists. There have been 500 plus incidents from acts used by Fascists. They are the kind of cowardly tactics that Fascists use and then accuse their victims of being Fascists. Right out of Saul Alinski’s play book. Liberal Democrats and RINO politicians should be vehemently and publicly condemning these types of actions. Their silence is deafening. Being quiet indicates to me that they encourage, support, and/or condone such cowardly Fascist tactics. Anyone, who would condone these cowardly acts, are people I would not want in the White House or representing me in Washington. Their hypocrisy is showing. I have more respect for cockroaches.
Tell me again how ANTIFA can use fascist tactics and still claim to be anti-fascist.
I have never had a “social media” account, not Facebook, not Twitter, not Linkedin, none of them, and I cannot, for the life of me, understand why any thinking person, especially a conservative, would continue to play their game. Can. Not.