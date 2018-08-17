Anti-Trump singer leaves stage to attack pro-Trump fan

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness halted a recent performance in California and started punching a fan who said he raised his middle finger in protest of the singer’s anti-President Trump rant.

Sacramento police are investigating the incident that occurred July 19 at the Ace of Spades venue in Midtown.

Officers told a local CBS affiliate that Mr. Ness jumped into the crowd during the band’s performance and threw punches at a heckler, who was later removed from the venue.

The alleged heckler, Tim Hildebrand, later told CBS that the fight started after he made his opinion known following Mr. Ness’ alleged rant against Mr. Trump and America.

“I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs,” Mr. Hildebrand, a Republican farmer and longtime Social Distortion fan, told CBS.

That’s when the singer grew incensed, Mr. Hildebrand said. Cellphone video taken from another concertgoer showed Mr. Ness exchanging words with the man before handing off his guitar and jumping offstage.

“Takes his guitar off, jumps off the stage and proceeds to punch me multiple times in the head,” Mr. Hildebrand said. “I wasn’t able to defend myself because people in the crowd were holding me back.”

He said he was left with two black eyes, a busted lip and a concussion. He said he plans to press charges.

“Someone that has the status that he does shouldn’t get away with assaulting someone,” he said.

Sacramento police said a report had been filed and an investigation was underway. The band’s manager told CBS that the band had no comment.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.3/10 (6 votes cast)