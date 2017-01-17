Anti-Trump protesters caught on camera planning acid attack on inauguration ball

Activists who oppose President-elect Donald Trump were caught on camera in an undercover video discussing ways to disrupt a gala celebrating his inauguration, including the use of butyric acid, better known as stink bombs.

An edited video, shot by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a conservative group known for conducting sting operations on liberals, that was released Monday shows three members of the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition brainstorming ways to shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall in Washington, D.C.

‘Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing,’ an anti-Trump activist, identified as Luke Kuhn in the video, says in the opening clip.

