Anti-Trump protesters caught on camera planning acid attack on inauguration ball

January 17, 2017 at 6:52 am 1 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
Activists who oppose President-elect Donald Trump were caught on camera in an undercover video discussing ways to disrupt a gala celebrating his inauguration, including the use of butyric acid, better known as stink bombs.

An edited video, shot by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a conservative group known for conducting sting operations on liberals, that was released Monday shows three members of the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition brainstorming ways to shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall in Washington, D.C.

‘Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing,’ an anti-Trump activist, identified as Luke Kuhn in the video, says in the opening clip.

Read more at the Daily Mail

One Comment

  1. baitfish January 17, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Are these cretins in jail yet? Why not? This is the same as plotting an assassination. Whether it is a “stink bomb”, or a fragmentation grenade, throwing it into a populated area with the intent of doing harm is illegal.

