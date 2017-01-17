Anti-Trump protesters caught on camera planning acid attack on inauguration ball

Activists who oppose President-elect Donald Trump were caught on camera in an undercover video discussing ways to disrupt a gala celebrating his inauguration, including the use of butyric acid, better known as stink bombs.
An edited video, shot by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a conservative group known for conducting sting operations on liberals, that was released Monday shows three members of the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition brainstorming ways to shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall in Washington, D.C.
‘Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing,’ an anti-Trump activist, identified as Luke Kuhn in the video, says in the opening clip.
Are these cretins in jail yet? Why not? This is the same as plotting an assassination. Whether it is a “stink bomb”, or a fragmentation grenade, throwing it into a populated area with the intent of doing harm is illegal.