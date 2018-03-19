Anti-Trump Flake says firing of Mueller ‘massive red line that can’t be crossed’

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said Sunday he hopes the White House’s sparring with key figures at the FBI doesn’t turn into an attempt to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, calling it a “massive red line that can’t be crossed.”
Mr. Flake, a Republican and frequent critic of Mr. Trump, said he would expect GOP leaders to push back against attempts to undermine Mr. Mueller, who is probing Russian meddling into the 2016 campaign and its potential ties to the Trump campaign.
“He can’t go there,” Mr. Flake told CNN’s State of the Union.
Mr. Trump and his legal team adopted a combative pose over the weekend, saying the Mueller probe is a fishing expedition that should be shut down.
The president pointed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing of deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe as proof that federal investigators favored Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton and have been plotting against him.
The Justice Department inspector general said Mr. McCabe had misled investigators about his role in allowing FBI officials to speak to reporters at The Wall Street Journal about a corruption investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
Mr. Flake said he’s not sure what Mr. Trump’s grand design is, but he appeared to be inching toward Mr. Mueller.
“It seems to be building towards that. I just hope it doesn’t go there, because it can’t,” Mr. Flake said.
Mr. Flake said he would expect GOP lawmakers who’ve been allies of Mr. Trump to warn the president off a confrontation with Mr. Mueller.
“We have confidence in Mueller. I certainly do,” Mr. Flake said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Mr. Open borders, Jeff Flake. Let Fentanyl, an opioid cross the southern border into our Country and let gangs and criminals cross into our Country. Great job, Flake and McCain for your state of Arizona and our Country, letting the above cross our border with Mexico. Hey Fake News Flake, when did Trump say that he was going to fire Mueller? I hope you run in the primaries against Trump. You, Flake will not win your state of Arizona! How is that Fake News Flake?
Hey flakey Flake, you and Rino linsey, the fake news press,and other liberal wackos are the only ones even talking about firing Mueller, not Trump. What Trump said (and he is 100% correct) is that there should have never been a special council because there was no crime for a basis for it and there is no evidence of collusion. The whole thing was set up witch hunt and there is no witch.
And that Mueller has gone far beyond the limits of the law and yet has been allowed to continue.
How many times, by how many administration spokespersons, do these IDIOTS need to be told that The President is not gong to fire their favorite boy (for the minute)?
Pilot, i agree Mueller has gone FAR BEYOND his initial mandate, which is why i DO FEEL, trump needs to fire him..
To hell with Flake..
But I suppose crossing the line from Republican to Dem-in-disguise is just fine and dandy.
Get over yourself, Flake. Nobody likes you. Even your dog hates you. Your momma won’t return your phone calls. You’re a perfect example of someone who needs to shut up and go away.
Too bad Trump can’t fire you for your socialist progressive ignorance. True Trump should not fire Mueller. Rosenberg should or he should be fired. Redundant! Rosenberg should be fired for even hiring Mueller. He knew that all this was Obama/Hillary/DNC/FBI/DoJ fiction and that the law says that Mueller can only investigate the areas for which he was hired. Mueller would try to stick Trump with parking violations and jaywalking if he could. I want to see that IG report! Sounds like Flake is auditioning for a job with one of the massively socialist companies.
How does one clean up this Democrat and Rino Legislated cesspool – swamp, which is corrupting our society beginning with kindergarteners. Fire the rotters of our society, and replace them with good legislators. Trump-Pence are cleaning up the Democrat – Rino legislated excrement, and Democrat-Rino representatives who legislated the mess hate them for it.
The Democrats and RINOs are facing the cleanup problem the only way they know how: Creating more problems and confusion. What they don’t seem to understand is not everyone that votes is “dumb”, and some are seeing the cesspit for what it is. And they will be voting out the bad odors.
The only way to clean them out is for WE THE VOTER to stop re-electing them.
I’d like to see Trump fire mueller today ! I’d also like to see Trump tell jeff flake to sit down and shut up or his name will be added to the list of democrats in the senate and house who will face investigation along with obama, hillary, comey, mueller, brennen, holder and lynch’s treason against this nation.
Treasonous remark, yours, 4liberty!
And Sessions right afterwards.
I think Flake is right for once. Firing Mueller BEFORE the 2018 midterms would motivate the Democratic “get out the vote” campaign. I think a great time for Mueller’s firing will be the day AFTER the 2018 midterms.
True, Mueller can try some phony charges leaked to the press PRIOR to the election, but Republicans will be able to use REAL charges against Comey, McCabe and others as counter Democrat propaganda.
Alan, the left is already doing all they can to ‘get out the vote’ with their consistent HATE ANYTHING TRUMP SAYS OR DOES campaign. If Trump does something just in case it spurs them on more, then imo that is giving IN to the leftists whining..
Does anyone care what Flake or McCain say. AZ needs to reload and get 2 new Conserative Senators.
MAGA
AZ needs to get two ACTUAL conservative senators.
Trump resignation would be a big step toward making America great again!
The election of Trump is the best that could have happened for the US. His election has brought light on the evil entrenched in the government. The light may also show you that you are wrong, but I doubt that any amount of light will shine that far up where your head is.
And who do you feel WOULD be better? Piglosi? Grahamnamesty? Ryan?
The States from which these progressives come from need to fire them at their next election cycle. “Arizona, and South Carolina most assuredly.” There are more Communist / progressive states of California, Washington, Virginia and a host of Northern States need a good bleaching and scrubbing.
Very, very dangerous sending dog whistles to Mueller that he is immune from scrutiny or criticism. If he thinks he can get by with anything he may do anything. Hillary knew she was immune and she took a sledge hammer to her phones and Bleachbit to her computers. Mueller hired nothing but Hillary Democrats on his gotcha team. This stinks like fish heads in a wad of Democrat maggots.
It has been officially announced that a “Russian/Trump Campaign” collusion is non-existent. There is no more reason for this special council to continue, plain and simple. As long as Mueller has power, does anyone think he will not abuse it? He’s already done it and gone off on rabbit trails twice.
Still, the biggest reason to shut it down is, the team which he put together are hardened Democrats with declared biases against Trump and for Hillary. Fair-minded Americans know this is an injustice, they themselves, would not tolerate. The only ones who want Mueller’s tainted special council to continue are the Never Trumpers, the corrupt DNC, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and Barak Obama. It is time to start a special council, or even a grand jury, to address the clear and obvious crimes which they committed.
“officially announced” Overshadower? Really? By whom? By DJT?
If Mueller was as ethical as the media leads us to believe he will be taking an angle towards HRC and the DNC. If he doesn’t even after the McCabe termination he is corrupt.
So long as the voters keep electing these “Progressive” wolves in Republican clothing the sewage problem in the so-called swamp will continue.
Since Mueller answered the question about Trump and collusion, he should as an ethical man close the investigation, and step aside. Then we could get a real special council to investigate Swillery, The bum, Comey, Watsername, and the myriad of other bad actors.
You assume he IS ethical..
Flake hates the president and thinks he, Flake, is going to be the nominee in 2020 (ridiculous) … however, he’s correct when he says Trump would commit a fatal error if he fired Mueller … or Rosenstein, or Sessions for that matter. While the president has not said he would fire Mueller, he seems to be setting up the rationale to do so. I sure hope he listens to his lawyers ….
Exactly why would it be a mistake to fire ANY OF THEM?? Have they not already shown they are incompetent? SO why keep them on?
So Flake is in favor of using the unbridled power of the government to spy on American Citizens and to waste millions of taxpayer $$ on political granstanding in the hope to overturn the results of an election. He is an example of the corrupted Deep State and should be sent away. “Go away Flake”. See if you can find something of value to do for society – perhaps washing dishes in a homeless shelter.
There are so many Republicans who are closet Democrats, Rino’s, Donkephants (MY term for the two faced, turn-coats who are half and half), and fence-riders! The ONLY loyalty they care about is their SELF-loyalty! They have an interior and UL-terior motive for all their actions! Term limits ( ONLY two terms) should be enacted, made into law, and enforced! Some of the Politicians have been there from diapers to depends! They need to “retire”! Most importantly; Government employees, Politicians, TWO TERMS! Second term will be based on the PROGRESS and accomplishments of their first term! No campaigning for the second term! Select a “Review Board” to assess the action, attention, dedication, accomplishment and progress of the first! Then let the BOARD decide if they warrant and DESERVE the second term! Dead wood won’t burn long! Neither does newspapers! Burn hot and fast! And leave nothing but ashes! Many of them already making “ashes” of themselves!
I’d like to see Flake’s nose pushed to the other side of his head, it would be an improvement on his looks and his attitude!
An endorsement for putting Mueller where he belongs, the dustbin!
Speaking of the dustbin, here is a better one, from the very distinguished John O. Brennan, addressing Trump: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you.”
hoosiernva, John Brennan is as big of an lDlOT as you are. He voted, in 1976 for a communist, because he’s is basically one of the many neo-Marxists that are currently infecting this country and who should be weeded out and eliminated. He is a perfect example of the deep-state problem we have in this country today. When we talk about failures of the intelligence agencies, we are basically talking about “the very distinguished John O. Brennan” and people just like him.
Flakey has himself been fired by GOP voters, and will soon join the Democratic Party officially.
I certainly won’t be surprised when he does so (If)..
Cross that red line Mr. President. Prove these DC “Flakes” are wrong!
Jeff Flake is one of the least credible people currently on the scene. The only reason he doesn’t run for re-election to the Senate is that he knows he would lose big time. For Flake to challenge President Trump on anything is a big joke.
Yeah? Well, investigating Trump’s family’s finances is also crossing a massive red line. So, looks like we’re at a logger-head, doesn’t it?