Anti-Trump bias rampant in text messages by Peter Strzok, FBI agent on Mueller team

The FBI official removed from Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation repeatedly mocked Donald Trump, referring to him as a “douche,” and expressed concern over what would happen to the U.S. if he was elected, according to copies of text messages the agent sent.

The Justice Department turned over 375 messages between counterintelligence investigator Peter Strzrok and FBI agent Lisa Page to congressional committees late Tuesday. The Washington Times obtained copies of the messages, which date back to August 2015.

The pair texted consistently during debates and political conventions leading up to the presidential election about their impressions of the candidates.

“How was Trump, other than a douche? Melania? And any luck with home purchases?” Mr. Strzok wrote in one exchange July 19 as the Republican National Convention was taking place.

“Trump barely spoke, but the first thing out of his mouth was ‘we’re going to win soooo big.’ The whole thing is like living in a bad dream,” Ms. Page wrote.

The exchanges between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page came to light as part of an investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into both the FBI’s and the DOJ’s handling of Hillary Clinton email probe, which cleared the Mrs. Clinton of criminal wrongdoing.

Mr. Strzok led the investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s email server in 2016. He was assigned to Mr. Mueller’s special counsel team for a brief period before the text message came to light. Ms. Page also temporarily worked on the Mueller investigation.

“Omg. You listening to npr? Apparently Melania’s speech had passages lifted from Michele Obama’s…. unbelievable,” Mr. Strozk wrote in messages that continued on July 19, 2016.

“NO WAY!” Ms. Page said.

“God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November,” Mr. Strzok replied.

“It HAS to right? Right?! Panicked,” Ms. Page replied.

In the messages, Mr. Strzrok admits to being “a conservative Dem.”

“I am riled up. Trump is a f**king idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer,” Mr. Strzrok wrote in one exchange on Oct. 20, 2016, the night of the final presidential debate between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton. “I can’t pull away. What the f**k happened to our country??!?!”

“I don’t know. But we’ll get it back. We’re America. We rock.” Ms. Page replied.

