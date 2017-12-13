Anti-Trump bias rampant in text messages by Peter Strzok, FBI agent on Mueller team

The FBI official removed from Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation repeatedly mocked Donald Trump, referring to him as a “douche,” and expressed concern over what would happen to the U.S. if he was elected, according to copies of text messages the agent sent.
The Justice Department turned over 375 messages between counterintelligence investigator Peter Strzrok and FBI agent Lisa Page to congressional committees late Tuesday. The Washington Times obtained copies of the messages, which date back to August 2015.
The pair texted consistently during debates and political conventions leading up to the presidential election about their impressions of the candidates.
“How was Trump, other than a douche? Melania? And any luck with home purchases?” Mr. Strzok wrote in one exchange July 19 as the Republican National Convention was taking place.
“Trump barely spoke, but the first thing out of his mouth was ‘we’re going to win soooo big.’ The whole thing is like living in a bad dream,” Ms. Page wrote.
The exchanges between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page came to light as part of an investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into both the FBI’s and the DOJ’s handling of Hillary Clinton email probe, which cleared the Mrs. Clinton of criminal wrongdoing.
Mr. Strzok led the investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s email server in 2016. He was assigned to Mr. Mueller’s special counsel team for a brief period before the text message came to light. Ms. Page also temporarily worked on the Mueller investigation.
“Omg. You listening to npr? Apparently Melania’s speech had passages lifted from Michele Obama’s…. unbelievable,” Mr. Strozk wrote in messages that continued on July 19, 2016.
“NO WAY!” Ms. Page said.
“God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November,” Mr. Strzok replied.
“It HAS to right? Right?! Panicked,” Ms. Page replied.
In the messages, Mr. Strzrok admits to being “a conservative Dem.”
“I am riled up. Trump is a f**king idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer,” Mr. Strzrok wrote in one exchange on Oct. 20, 2016, the night of the final presidential debate between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton. “I can’t pull away. What the f**k happened to our country??!?!”
“I don’t know. But we’ll get it back. We’re America. We rock.” Ms. Page replied.
Peter Strzrok, another low life liberal. This clown is now in human resources at the FBI and a married man having an affair with Lisa Page, another low life FBI agent. Great job, Mueller, with the low lifes that you picked! Where are you Jeff Sessions?
There is no way that either of those two should be allowed to remain in any government security agency. And to move him to human resources is even worst because there he can recruit more people like himself. He is right about one thing ! What is happening to our country when we have to depend on people like him for our security !!
The problem is NOT Peter Strzok (or ANY of the FBI agents profiled here). It is with the fact that we naively assume that the Federal Government (or any level of government for that matter!) can investigate ITSELF and not have an inherent CONFLICT OF INTEREST while doing so. It is similar to Satan trying to cast out Satan (and this is impossible; see Matthew 12:25-26– 25″Knowing their thoughts, Jesus said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste, and every city or household divided against itself will not stand. 26If Satan drives out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then can his kingdom stand?”) Watergate proved that to be true (as Democratic bias — and John Dean’s treachery– poisoned that investigation). Whitewater proved it yet again (as pro-Clinton bias let them off with a slap on the wrist instead of hard time). Even the 9/11 Commission proved that (because it avoided the Deep State connections to this act), as if the Hillary Clinton and Trump investigations haven’t proven this basic fact: Government CAN NOT and SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED to investigate itself. It does not go well! We need some kind of NGO (and NOT the UN!) to do these investigations as BIAS FREE as humanly possible. Otherwise, LET THESE PEOPLE GO!
Everyone has an opinion about everything. But people in Law Enforcement are expected to know the difference between professional and personal communications and use discernment to moderate their behavior because are held to a higher standard.
They both have violated the trust and high expectation that was given to them by the American people, and should be removed from duty. In other words, they should be FIRED!
Strzrok should be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors for his roles as a subversive in these various government probes. Come on Justice…enforce the law..!!..or are you so corrupt that you’ve forgotten how to do that..?!!