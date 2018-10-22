Anti-ICE mayor Libby Schaaf leads mayoral race

OAKLAND — A Chamber of Commerce poll released Friday shows Libby Schaaf leading the Oakland race for mayor and wide support for her warning residents about a immigration raid by federal authorities in February.
Homelessness and a lack of affordable housing are the first and second biggest problems facing Oakland, according to the chamber’s annual poll. Five hundred voters took part in the telephone survey conducted from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14.
In the mayor’s race, 50 percent of participants said if the election were held today they would vote for Mayor Schaaf, 17 percent for activist Cat Brooks and another 17 percent for civil rights attorney Pamela Price. None of other seven candidates came close.
The poll results did not account for ranked choice voting, so in the event Schaaf does not receive a majority of first place votes, it’s unclear how numbers would shift once second and third place votes are tallied. Schaaf led among all ethnic groups, the poll showed, but Price has a strong base of African American voters.
Two-thirds of people surveyed strongly approved Schaaf’s action to tip off the community that Bay Area immigration raids were planned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while 15 percent somewhat approved. In Council District 5, an area with a large Hispanic population, 98 percent totally approved of her decision.
Her action was less popular in Washington D.C., where President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for her to be prosecuted on obstruction of justice charges. Top ICE officials compared Schaaf to a “gang lookout” yelling “police.”
Overall, voters are evenly divided on whether the city is headed in the right or wrong direction, according to the poll. Top problems facing Oakland, in order, were homelessness, a lack of housing for middle-income families, homeless encampments, the cost of rent, displacement of long-term residents, the cost of living and condition of city streets.
Crime was viewed as less serious, with only 19 percent of those surveyed calling crime a extremely serious problem, while 50 percent find it somewhat serious, according to the language used in the poll.
On development, 66 percent agreed housing density would help address the housing crisis, and 41 percent believe housing development is moving too slow. When asked if “newer residents are helping the local economy grow and contributing to improved city services by paying taxes,” 70 percent agreed and 24 percent disagreed.
The annual chamber poll by FM3 Research had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.
——
(c)2018 the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Calif.)
Visit the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Calif.) at www.eastbaytimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Stop the presses! A liberal from Oakland plans to run for mayor of Oakland?
Say it ain’t so! How long did they have to dig to find a liberal in that little haven of sanity?
Not fake but not really “news” is it? What’s in a name?
“One ******* goes in as another one comes out!” – Paco (The Rat) -The “Ugly”.
You just typing to hear the keys rattle? This woman is ALREADY mayor of Oakland. It’s isn’t one coming in as another one goes out.
She has already been running this sanctuary city. She warned CRIMINAL aliens of ICE raids during her time as mayor to help them stay in the country. She has called for the abolition of ICE. So yes, to at least some of us it is worth noting that she is going to be re-elected even though it is in the liberal bastion of Oakland, CA. If nothing more it is an indicator that we’d better get serious about illegal immigration and VOTE instead of sitting at the keyboard saying re-electing a radical liberal isn’t news.
How screwed up this is, when a mayor FLAT OUT BREAKING THE LAW (by warning folk of impending police raids, and ICE IS A POLICE FORCE), is not only still in the mayor’s office but is WINNING the polls for re-election.
Thanks, but I’ve been voting seriously on illegal immigration for years. The arguments against were reason enough without forty plus years of indicators.
No one is stopping you from getting serious now, though.
And why do you type? To change the world? Just wondering.
What makes you think any of us AREN’T going to vote?
You’re kidding, right? You surely must know that there are always people who don’t bother to register or don’t bother to vote. Nothing new about that.
She should be a shoo-in for another round of demolition. Her voting base has traveled north from numerous South American and Central American countries for months now and the “late arrivals” are now streaming through and picking up their cousins in Mexico while enroute to head to the polls. The Democrats will meet them at the border with their “Ride to Vote!” wagons and voters’ packets complete with voter ID cards, Welfare and SSI cards, keys to their apartments courteousy of American taxpayers, food cards, free phones, cable tv, pickups complete with driver’s licenses for everyone over 16, health care cards, along with grants (migrant students only need apply) for college, tech schools, employment opportunities, unemployment subsidies, etc.etc.
By their very behavior the ILLEGAL Imvaders(not a typo) have demonstrated during their marauding-style venture while storming their way here the type of citizenry that they will be if they dwell among us. Mexico has done nothing but put on a poorly-rehearsed staged event….amounting to nothing more than a shoddily-performed “Mexican hat dance.
Hmmm. Housing costs too much. Homeless encampments. High crime. Isn’t the simplest solution for those who can’t afford housing to just move someplace where they can? Stop giving away free stuff and the problems will leave. Maybe they could walk into Mexico.
she should be arrested for treason.
At least for obstructing law enforcement officers in their duty.
I my be confused, but if
“Homelessness and a lack of affordable housing are the first and second biggest problems facing Oakland, according to the chamber’s annual poll.”
Then why do these fools think that more homeless and jobless illegal immigrants will solve their problems??
There must be something in the water that is driving Californians insane, and just look at the wackos that they keep electing to represent them in Congress. i.e Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein.
If California does not slide into the ocean then Sodom and Gomorrah is owed an apology
Good point!
When I lived in Saudi Arabia, the Aramco (Arabian American Oil Company) geologists gave presentations to employees nearing retirement. They had made a nice model of California showing the fault/earthquake situation there, and recommended that no Aramco retiree retire there, because California WAS going to end up in the ocean – but no one knows when.
Well …. ?
The Tectonic plate involved is moving north, not west. California will not eventually “slide into the ocean,” but move off Alaska.
Some of the fools who approved of anti-public safety Mayor Schaaf’s decision to tip off the community about an impending raid by ICE to round up illegals, including dangerous criminal illegals, may come to regret the mayor’s interference with ICE’s operation if they become the victims of crimes committed by illegals who could have been apprehended and deported. Supporters of sanctuary cities, like Mayor Schaaf, love to claim that we do not need to be concerned about illegals because they have a much lower crime rate than our citizens. However, this bit of liberal sophistry conveniently overlooks the fact that all illegals have committed a crime by breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Also, sanctuary city supporters fail to mention the many billions of dollars that illegals cost taxpayers each year in healthcare, education, housing, and the other benefits they receive. The consensus among historians is that the Western Roman Empire’s downfall was primarily caused by the way its political leaders allowed unrestricted immigration by the Germanic people. If the U.S. government doesn’t get the nation’s current immigration crisis under control, it could be deja-vu all over again.
Why has she not been prosecuted for blowing ICE operations? Maybe GOP majority should have enacted a law like Arizona did.