Anti- Gun coalition gives McDonald’s, Nike, Barnes & Noble ‘F-rating’ for gun safety grade

Shoppers this holiday season may have to reconsider the safety of some of their favorite retailers and restaurants in light of the steps they take to protect their customers from gun violence.

A coalition of 22 gun-reform advocacy groups dubbed “Guns Down America” on Wednesday released a scorecard they hope will give “consumers the opportunity to shop their values this holiday season.” It grades popular shops and fast food spots in three categories based on calls for gun reform, in-store gun policy and whether they have donated money to the top 25 Congressional recipients of National Rifle Association funding.

A B-rating or higher earns the company its Gun Safety Certified mark as part of the #BusinessMustAct campaign — aimed “at urging large retailers to keep their customers and employees safe this holiday season by prohibiting firearms in stores” and “ending political donations to NRA-backed lawmakers.”

Out of the 29 companies analyzed, only three — Kroger, Old Navy and Walmart — earned top marks. Shops like Starbucks, Cotsco and Amazon were handed a letter grade of B for their efforts while Waffle House nabbed the only C score.

McDonald’s, 7-11, Nike, Barnes & Noble and Applebee’s meanwhile were among the 16 companies at the bottom of a list with an F-rating. Chick-fil-A, Dunkin and Hot Topic also earned some of the lowest scores.

According to the report, 25 of the 29 retailers studied also experienced at least one incident of gun violence in the last year.

“Over the last several months, corporate America recognized that they have a responsibility to help us build safer communities with fewer guns and our campaign is pushing them to turn their words into action,” Igor Volsky, founder and Executive Director of Guns Down America, said in a statement.

“When corporate America recognizes that its top business priority is keeping its customers and employees alive, they add their voices to the overwhelming number of American consumers who support gun reform, reach more moderate conservative audiences, and help advance the political and cultural change we’ll need to make real progress on the issue.”

Guns Down America, established in 2016 following the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub, earlier this year released a similar score card for banks called “Is Your Bank Loaded.” It also helped to successfully lead efforts aimed at forcing Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, to taking action on gun violence after 22 people were gunned down inside a location in El Paso, Texas back in August.

Costumers are no longer allowed to open-carry at the retail giant, which has prompted dozens of others companies to issue similar bans.

