Anti-death penalty prosecutor removed from murder cases

A Florida state prosecutor has been taken off 21 first-degree murder cases by the state’s governor because she has refused to consider the death penalty as a possible sentence .
Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who is a Democrat, has accused Republican governor Rick Scott of “abusing his power” and has pledged to fight her removal from one case at the US Supreme Court.
Defendant Markeith Loyd is accused of killing a police officer and his pregnant ex-girlfriend earlier this year.
Mr Scott removed Ms Ayala from the Loyd case three weeks ago after she announced she would not seek the death penalty for him or anyone else, prompting pro and anti demonstrations in the state capital, Tallahassee.
Eryka Washington, a spokeswoman for Ms Ayala said: “Ms Ayala remains steadfast in her position the governor is abusing his authority and has compromised the independence and integrity of the criminal justice system.”
Mr Scott, however, said it is about putting victims first: “If you look at these cases they are horrendous cases… And so I’m going to continue to think about the families and that’s how I made my decision today.
“Some of the victims include a teenager whose life was taken before he could bravely testify as a witness to a dangerous crime, a single mother who was abducted and killed as she called for help and a young child whose life was brutally cut short.”
A Florida prosecutor elected with $1 million from liberal billionaire George Soros has been removed from all first-degree murder cases after refusing to seek the death penalty for any suspect, including an accused cop killer.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who won an upset victory in November after receiving $1.38 million from the Soros-backed Florida Safety & Justice PAC, had 21 first-degree murder cases in Orange and Osceola counties reassigned Monday to other prosecutors by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican.
Read more at the Washington Times
The issue has divided opinion along political and racial lines, with civil rights and faith groups praising Ms Ayala’s stance, and Republican lawmakers and law enforcement officers criticising it.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, said: “Whenever decisions are made regarding the prosecution of individuals, the prosecutor must take into consideration the will and the desire of the victim’s survivors.”
But Democratic state Representative Sean Shaw called Scott’s actions a “gross abuse of his power”.
He argued Mr Scott’s actions threatened to destroy the independence of state attorneys, who are elected representatives in their own right.
In court papers, Ms Ayala, the state’s first black elected prosecutor, said removing a prosecutor because of a disagreement over her use of discretion was “unprecedented”.
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus went further, with one member calling the governor’s intervention in the Loyd case “a lynching”.
(c) Sky News 2017: Anti-death penalty prosecutor removed from murder cases
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Anti-death penalty prosecutor removed from murder cases,
Aramis Ayala, a DemoRAT = No law and order = criminal = TRAITOR = SYMPATHETIC toward criminals. Black TRASH Matters!
Sounds like arie the DEMORAT should have been thrown out when the Swamp was drained!! Good Riddance!!
Good. Get her gone. Affirmative action appointments will ALLways disappoint…
Good riddance to her ! Affirmative action is racists to white people. No more black privilege !!!
Affirmative action is ONE thing i hope trump gets the scotus to nix in the butt.. I have long felt it should go, cause it promots reverse racism…
Enlighten me — how the heck can an anti-death penalty lawyer be a prosecutor in the State Attorney’s Office? This attorney needs to work for the Public Defender’s Office. That way, she can fight for all those murderers’ worthless lives and lies. An anti-death penalty attorney working as a Florida State Prosecutor is just about the best example of hypocrisy I have seen lately.
That is something i was wondering myself. How can someone with such outspoken anti-death penalty beliefs have even made it ONTO the DA’s team??? Unless she ‘developed it’ after she was on the squad..
Looks like a perfect black trash matters mouthpiece. Obviosly she missed her calling.
She made a blanket statement based solely on her emotions and her politics, which have no place in Justice. If the Pulse Nightclub shooter had survived and gone to trial, she would have refused to even consider the death penalty. Think about the magnitude and heinousness of the crime, and how she would have prosecuted it.
Unacceptable, she should be reassigned to the unemployment line.
I thought it was the duty of a judge to enforce laws not to write them. If the law in Florida says capital punishment is legal, then an attorney should not decide that it is not legal. Change the law or enforce them as they are written. Judges writing laws from the bench is illegal and must stop.
She’s a DA not a judge. THAT said, i fully agree, if she is unwilling to push the LAW AS IT STANDS (and Florida does have the death penalty) she is proving she is unfit to serve in the DA’s spot.. FIRE her immediately.
This gives a new meaning to ‘soft on crime’. I have a hunch that many of the accused are black and to seek the death penalty even for horrendous crimes would make her a traitor to the black community. Somewhere in the oath she took there probably is a phrase like ‘to the full extent of the law’. Liberals have this knack for focusing on the criminals and brushing aside the concerns of the victims. If anyone abused power it was the prosecutor!
I thought the same thing — she doesn’t want to sentence blacks. She should be fired. Period.
It should either be hanged or impeached. It is clearly violating any oath it took to enforce the laws of the state as written.
While I am not surprised whatsoever by these comments, I do find them disappointing. There is nothing that suggests that this prosecutor will not aggressively seek a guilty verdict against every one of the accused in these cases, as well as seeking the maximum sentences possible with the exception of the death penalty. Just because you are against the death penalty does not mean that you are soft on crime. So the leap is not a logical one.
I would be curious to see if she ran and won as an anti-death penalty candidate. If so, then it would seem to be the will of the majority of voters (not people, but voters), but I would find it hard to believe that was the case. I think she probably came in as a trojan horse on the topic.
Personally I believe that if you are a prosecutor in a death penalty state you cannot take that option off the table, regardless of your personal beliefs, and the Governor was correct in his decision to remove her from these cases. The argument is simple, we have the death penalty and you are expected to seek it when appropriate. Period. Can’t we leave race and political affiliation out of it?
Good Lawd, yet another one incapable of reading black-and-white LAW. The law is emotionless and apolitical. If you are incapable of calling for the death penalty in a case clearly justifying that punishment, you have absolutely no place in Justice. Go find a safe space.
Do you even understand the term “prosecute”? It certainly does NOT mean defending any part of an accused person. A prosecutor that refuses to prosecute is guilty of aiding and abetting the accused. A prosecutor is supposed to ensure that a criminal gets punished. Slapping them in jail for horrendous murders is not punishment – it only encourages them to continue their lifestyle because they will not be properly punished. Worse, OTHERS see the lack of punishment as permission to copy.
Boiler, if she’s unwilling to push for the death penalty, HOW can that be “Fully going for the maximum sentence possible”???
A great case of the left stealing an election, although it was in the judiciary at the state level. Mr. Soros giving $1.38 M for the election. How the heck did that Nazi youth member ever get US citizenship, if he is a US citizen. If he is not, then foreign intervention.
As long as the Death Penalty is on the Books, any Law abidiing prosecutor must consider it for the nature of crimes commited defined by the applicable statute. Otherwise, she (He) is not following their oath of office to uphold (all) the Law and abdicating her (Their) responsibilites as an officer of the court in my humble opinion. Whether or not the death penalty exists is up to the Legislature, not her. Madam prosecutor is exceeding her authority by her refusal to apply the law in relevant situations and abdicating her responsibilty to the Law. If she cannot follow all of the Law, it is time to find a new job.