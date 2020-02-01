Home » Fresh Ink

Anti-cop demonstrators storm Grand Central Terminal during rush hour

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:56 am February 1, 2020
3

Masked anti-cop protesters flooded Grand Central Terminal at the start of rush hour Friday in an attempt to shut down the commuter hub — but the whole thing soon fizzled out.

Some of the agitators attempted to approach a nearby subway entrance, only to find it blocked off. Others chanted loudly while holding signs with messages like “Money for elevators not more cops,” “F–k the police fight the power” and “No fare no cops.”

Friday afternoon’s demonstration was just the latest salvo in a full day of anti-cop, anti-fare protests organized by the group Decolonize This Place, whose goals include “no cops in the MTA, free transit [and] no harassment.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the NY Post.

3 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
8:04 am February 1, 2020 at 8:04 am

Build gallows and put this communist TRAITOR trash out of their misery.

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:15 am February 1, 2020 at 8:15 am

Look at the age of these misguided useless taxtakers… It’s obvious they’re another fine product of our public funded “get higher” education system. I wonder how much of Soros money helped deploy this shameful failed attempt of hateful socialist assertion.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:29 am February 1, 2020 at 8:29 am

Just more of these deranged socialist fools who want free everything. Just like the Democrat idiots of the NY 14th District who elected a radical bimbo bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Who has the intelligence of a crayon to represent them in Congress. 🙁 🙁 🙁

