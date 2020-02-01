Anti-cop demonstrators storm Grand Central Terminal during rush hour

Masked anti-cop protesters flooded Grand Central Terminal at the start of rush hour Friday in an attempt to shut down the commuter hub — but the whole thing soon fizzled out.

Some of the agitators attempted to approach a nearby subway entrance, only to find it blocked off. Others chanted loudly while holding signs with messages like “Money for elevators not more cops,” “F–k the police fight the power” and “No fare no cops.”

Friday afternoon’s demonstration was just the latest salvo in a full day of anti-cop, anti-fare protests organized by the group Decolonize This Place, whose goals include “no cops in the MTA, free transit [and] no harassment.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the NY Post.

