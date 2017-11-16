VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Anti-American of the Year,
Anti-American of the Year
- Michael Ramirez
- 6:30 am November 16, 2017
- 1 comments
Seldom is it mentioned that this police-hating newly minted (two years back now) black extremist who was rumored to have turned Muslim at that time when Kaepernick followed a new girl friend into exploitative positions. Black Lives Matter has some connection to this and much connection to murderous chants against our nation’s law enforcement officers. To those who favor the blue line over the black smack against them, Colin Kaepernick will be forever tainted with his juvenile and ugly disrespect for his country absent a public reversal and apology and has brought the NFL and each team into our severe scrutiny of their failure to achieve respectful three minutes during the national anthem, one where CK has made many millions and was once liked by all, except for his inconsistency at work.
Roger Goodell that the national anthem be played before the players return to the field as they are a bane to the USA and its patriotic citizens and are bringing the black cause into severe disdain.