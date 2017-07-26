Anthony Scaramucci to suspected leaker Michael Short: You’re fired

One down — however many more to go.

Communications director Anthony Scaramucci, making good on a vow delivered on Sunday television to fire any found White House leakers, reportedly let go comm staffer Michael Short, Politico first reported.

That was fast — and for supporters of President Donald Trump, sickened by the media frenzy fueled by insider tips, most welcome.

Short’s sin?

Scaramucci thought the former campaign official was leaking inside information out, where it didn’t belong.

“Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short,” Politico’s Tara Palmeri wrote. “It would be Scaramucci’s first step toward shaking up the communications shop, which has been dominated by former Republican National Committee staffers loyal to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, a former RNC chairman.”

It’s not clear when he would exit, stage right, his White House position. Short, for his part, said he’s not yet been informed “of any decision,” Politico reported. Other media outlets say he’s simply returning to his former position at the RNC.

But Short can say what he wants. His looming departure smells fishy, at best.

And just think: He’s just the first wave of what’s to come.

“I’m committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can’t get the leaks to stop,” Scaramucci said.

Quite right.

Leaks have plagued Trump’s presidency from the get-go. The only way to plug them is to take a hard-line approach to those who would leak.

