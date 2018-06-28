Anthony Kennedy retirement ends tenure as nation’s decider-in-chief

America has been living in Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s world for the past 12 years.
The 81-year-old jurist, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has been the decider in chief on most of the major controversial cases to reach the Supreme Court ever since 2006, which was when the court’s balance shifted to him after Sandra Day O’Connor’s retirement.
Declaring a national right to same-sex marriage? Justice Kennedy was the tie-breaker, delivering the landmark win for gay rights.
Affirming affirmative action’s role on college campuses? He wrote that opinion in 2016.
Shaping the counters of abortion law, approving President Trump’s powers to enact the travel ban and creating the modern freewheeling campaigns dominated by a wall of television ads — Justice Kennedy was the pivotal vote in each of those cases.
Lawyers arguing before the court would go into many cases knowing the other eight justices would split 4-4, and would essentially be arguing for one man. Whatever his decision was, it would shape the lives of millions of Americans.
“For the last three decades, Justice Kennedy has been at the center of every moral, legal and ethical issue in our republic,” said Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law. “That role is over. Now, litigants will no longer have to convince Justice Kennedy, as the man in the middle, that their position is correct. This is a new world.”
Justice Kennedy will remain on the court through July, finishing up final business. But he joined his final opinions Wednesday as the court closed out its 2017-2018 term, and he announced his retirement just hours later.
Lawmakers and legal observers who have been frequent critics of Justice Kennedy suddenly were embracing his legacy as they worried about what might happen with Mr. Trump getting the chance to nominate a replacement.
“Justice Kennedy was not always on the right side of every issue, but he often served as a critical bulwark against the extremes of conservative jurisprudence on issues ranging from marriage equality to abortion rights and racial justice,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.
Gay rights activists and the NAACP praised his “moderating influence.”
Nominated to the court by President Reagan, he was confirmed in 1988 on a 97-0 vote, praised by Republicans as a conservative but by Democrats as someone who wasn’t rigid. Liberal icon Edward M. Kennedy said he had the chance to become an “outstanding justice.”
At the end of the terms in 2015 and 2016, it seemed liberals were inclined to agree. Justice Kennedy had joined one ruling blocking states from too-restrictive abortion laws and had written major decisions upholding affirmative action in college admissions and establishing a fundamental right to marriage for same-sex couples.
Liberal court observer Garrett Epps, writing in the Atlantic in 2016, wondered whether Justice Kennedy was rebelling against the direction of the Republican Party that appointed him.
“Kennedy has really shifted,” he wrote after the affirmative action and abortion rulings.
By this year, though, it was conservatives who were once again cheering as Justice Kennedy closed out his career voting to affirm the legality of the travel ban and relieving public-sector workers of the duty to pay dues to labor unions with which they disagree politically.
Indeed, Justice Kennedy sided with the other four Republican-nominated justices on 13 cases in the 2017-2018 term. He didn’t side with the four Democrat-appointed justices in any 5-4 decisions this term.
Sen. Christopher A. Coons, Delaware Democrat and a member of the Judiciary Committee that will vote on his replacement, wondered about the timing of the retirement, giving Mr. Trump a chance to speed through a successor before the end of the year.
“I was disappointed Justice Kennedy chose to retire at this point. I think he puts his legacy at risk,” Mr. Coons said.
One major exception to Justice Kennedy’s role as chief decider was Obamacare. In that 2012 ruling, he sided with three other Republican-appointed justices to strike down the crux of the law — only to have Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. side with the Democrat-appointed justices in upholding it.
Two decades earlier, he formed a middle-ground bloc on abortion, joining with Justice O’Connor and Justice David Souter — also Republican appointees to the bench — to narrow, but reaffirm, the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a national right to abortion.
In subsequent years, he narrowed the death penalty, expanded the right to bear arms for average Americans and gave terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay the right to challenge their detentions in regular U.S. courts.
But his most lasting legacy will likely be on gay rights, where he first ruled with the Democrat-appointed justices against the federal Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, then in 2015 delivered the court’s opinion in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case, which expanded marriage rights to same-sex couples nationwide.
“It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves,” he wrote. “Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”
⦁ Alex Swoyer and Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.
Join the discussion
Good riddance to Kennedy. I just hope McConnell can get the idiot RINOS in the Senate to vote for Trump’s nominee.
Yeah, Kennedy was a disappointment. It’ll be good to have a more strict Constitutionalist replace him. And I would hope that the republicans can push Trump’s pick through without too much in-fighting. Can’t take the risk that Neo-Marxist (Democrat) Party gets control of the Senate in the fall and hijacks the process. If they do, I promise you, they will refuse to vote on ANY Trump nominee knowing that keeping the court a 4/4 deadlock is better than the alternative.
Honestly, I’m still hoping that old fool, Ginsburg, kicks the bucket soon and Trump can replace her too!
I think Ginsberg is planning to stick around for another seven years. We could have a Weekend at Bernie’s situation on our hands. Extended version.
I too pray for the day RBG croaks, and we can stack the deck (so to speak) for years to come.. WITH HER out, and kennedy out, that would give us a solid 7 to 2 conservative majority.
That might be Ginsberg’s plan today, but what happens when Trump succeeds in appointing an ultra-conservative to SCOTUS? Think about it from her perspective. From now on, nothing she does on the SCOTUS will matter. She will get overruled on everything for the rest of her natural life.
Kinda depressing. At least for her. I’ll be overjoyed.
She will either retire in disgust (despite the pleas from the Libtards) or go mad (like the rest of the Libtards). Her health will decay and she won’t make it another 7 years. I have no confidence at all in her being around for 2025. None.
In other news…..Following the announcement of Justice Kennedy’s retirement, the staff of all liberal media outlets were immediately placed on suicide watch. Details at 11.
I think you mean terrorist watch. I can only wish and hope these people would commit suicide–we should be so lucky!
As I said on another thread….I’d be glad to watch. Not to get to “Clintonesque about it ya understand” , but I guess it just depends on how one interprets the phrase, “suicide watch”.
CNR, some times i wish that phrase, wasn’t just wishful thinking/joking hyperbole. BUT IT WAS THE TRUTH…
“the extremes of conservative jurisprudence”
The extreme view the law actually means what the law means, “laid down” rather than unsettled, constantly up for examination, reinterpretation, to distort and misshape as whim would dictate for the present moment and circumstances, to be changed at the next moment to its complete opposite.
It is the extreme view there actually are boundaries and borders, limits to your rights and you have no right to trample on the rights of others.
It is an extreme view for the lawless
IMO that’s all the DNC is these days. LAWLESS.
That is why they consider ruling ON the rule of law, to be extreme..
We should never consider appointing anyone to the Supreme Court who isn’t a strict Constitutionalist. That’s literally their job. That’s their only job.
That would be like choosing a Pope who isn’t a Catholic.
Any Libs on the SCOTUS can only serve to undermine, de-legitimize, and turn the country as far away from the Constitution as they can. It’s what they do. The Lib agenda depends on it.
For instance, the 10th Amendment says that if it’s a power not expressly given to the federal govt then that power stays with the States or the People. People can start charities. The States could start their own Welfare programs. This power is not given to the federal govt at all. It’s unconstitutional.
If the SCOTUS was what they’re supposed to be, they would strike down over 90% of what the federal govt does as unconstitutional. I say the govt should be about 2% of its current size. Libs say it should be much much larger than it already is. The Constitution agrees with me, as should every Justice on the SCOTUS. But they don’t because they’re subversive Libs.
The liberal/Progressive, leftist, democrats are Upset that a republican president, selected by a majority of the citizens would nominate a true conservative for the Supreme Court. The democrats believe that a “right choice,” for the Supreme Court would be someone whom they liked, In other words, their advice to Donald trump and the republicans is, ” Be reasonable, and do it….Their… My way.”
A democrat, Barack Obama, however had a different opinion when he was the president when he said, ” There was an election, and I won….” Then his thoughts were that the people had voted him and the democrat party elite in office and so their select elite should reflect that decision.
But now that a republican president had been choosen to be the president those same opinion that the democrats held have evolved and they now are of the opinion that the next nominee for the supreme Court should be someone who agrees with their leftist ideologies and on minor occassions, just might agrees with the conservative presidents point of view. Another Quote seems to fit the democrats thoughts on what is considered by them to be a proper attitude for running government,” GOOD Is when I Steal other people’s wifes and cattle; bad is when they steal mine..” to paraphrase this quote, IT’s good when we control and appoint our minions to set on the Supreme Court but bad when republicans do it.
That’s what i’ve been saying for years. WITH THESE hypocrites. IT IS always
GOOD when we do it, BAD when conservatives do the exact same thing.
In the infamous words of a lesser president, “Elections have consequences.”
In the infamous words of a lesser (and alleged) president …
Imagine: Another non-socialist, non-communist, non-America-hating Supreme Court Justice!
What a concept!
I can just see the crying and howling, from the commucrats, WHEN that comes to pass!
Voters are deemed competent to elect the president of the nation (Executive Branch).
Voters are deemed competent to elect US senators and members of congress (Legislative Branch).
Voters are NOT deemed competent to elect federal judges (Judicial Branch) !!
This is an affront to “We, the People” who (theoretically) control America. Let’s amend the Constitution and have each level of judge DIRECTLY ELECTED by the voters of the respective jurisdictions; including the Supreme Court. A lifetime term of office for judges is just as ridiculous as a lifetime king.
Some may object saying this will “politicize” the courts. If a political person (president) nominates a judge who is confirmed by a political group (the Senate) it results in a political judge, notwithstanding any objection to the contrary. I suggest six-year terms for judges with one-third to be elected each two years.