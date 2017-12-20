Anthem-Kneeler Wants to Buy Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(UPI) — Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick tossed his name into the conversation of potential Carolina Panthers team ownership on Monday.

It came in a reply to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who said that he wanted to buy the team on Sunday. The Panthers were put up for sale by founder and owner Jerry Richardson this weekend. Richardson announced the move after the franchise revealed it was conducting an investigation into the 81-year-old for allegations of workplace misconduct.

Richardson also relinquished his role as the franchise’s chief operating officer. That role was filled Monday by Tina Becker, who has been a part of the franchise for two decades. Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives for any of the 32 teams in the NFL.

With Richardson stepping down, rumors swirled regarding who would be the next face of the Panthers.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

When Diddy announced his campaign to pursue the Panthers, it was met with other celebrities wanting in.

Golden State Warriors star and Charlotte native Stephen Curry tweeted: “I want in.” Diddy told Curry to contact him.

The music mogul and empire engineer detailed a plan about what he would do if he did buy the franchise. He said he would hire Colin Kaepernick to come in and compete for the quarterback job.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!” Kaepernick tweeted in response to Diddy’s announcement.

How much could Curry, Diddy and Kaepernick contribute to owning the NFL franchise outright? Not enough.

The trio would need to find other parties interested in owning the team to make it work.

Kaepernick’s net worth is about $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Curry is worth about $60 million. Forbes pins Diddy’s net worth at about $820 million.

The Panthers are valued at about $2.3 billion, according to Forbes. The trio’s $902 million net worth is about 39 percent of the estimated total value of the team.

