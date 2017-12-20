Anthem-Kneeler Wants to Buy Carolina Panthers

(UPI) — Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick tossed his name into the conversation of potential Carolina Panthers team ownership on Monday.
It came in a reply to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who said that he wanted to buy the team on Sunday. The Panthers were put up for sale by founder and owner Jerry Richardson this weekend. Richardson announced the move after the franchise revealed it was conducting an investigation into the 81-year-old for allegations of workplace misconduct.
Richardson also relinquished his role as the franchise’s chief operating officer. That role was filled Monday by Tina Becker, who has been a part of the franchise for two decades. Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives for any of the 32 teams in the NFL.
With Richardson stepping down, rumors swirled regarding who would be the next face of the Panthers.
I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017
When Diddy announced his campaign to pursue the Panthers, it was met with other celebrities wanting in.
Golden State Warriors star and Charlotte native Stephen Curry tweeted: “I want in.” Diddy told Curry to contact him.
The music mogul and empire engineer detailed a plan about what he would do if he did buy the franchise. He said he would hire Colin Kaepernick to come in and compete for the quarterback job.
I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!
— Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017
“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!” Kaepernick tweeted in response to Diddy’s announcement.
How much could Curry, Diddy and Kaepernick contribute to owning the NFL franchise outright? Not enough.
The trio would need to find other parties interested in owning the team to make it work.
I️ want in! https://t.co/XvvC1vo7xI
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 18, 2017
Kaepernick’s net worth is about $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Curry is worth about $60 million. Forbes pins Diddy’s net worth at about $820 million.
The Panthers are valued at about $2.3 billion, according to Forbes. The trio’s $902 million net worth is about 39 percent of the estimated total value of the team.
If Kaepernick ends up being an owner in the National Football Thug League, it will be appropriate, as Roger Goodell is giving eighty nine million dollars to George Soros'”social justice” organizations aka communist organizations! Thank you Roger for giving money to the communists, instead of where the money originally went (children in hospitals and veterans)! Roger the educated idiot!
Kaperdink vs the current QB for Carolina, Cam Newton is so much better. Geez he might warm the bench..
One more reason that I will never watch another National Felon League game in person or on tv. Spoiled millionaire social “justice” brats.
Having Kamperdick as new owner of the Panthers will ensure increased fan attendance, or maybe not. How a lightweight like him could have amassed enough money to have a significant interest in the ownership of this club is mystifying.
Talks full of air. Even if they buy it. Team will be a loosing proposition. These guys have no business sense. Go ahead and try it. Bankruptcy will be looming.
Maybe no business sense but Combs is worth $84 mil from reports I have read. Wouldn’t be surprised by empty 40’s littering the boardroom and gunplay when somebody gets “dissed”
$84 million won’t buy any NFL team. Wishful thinking.
Correction. P. Diddy’s worth (FTA) is at 820 million. Ten times what you have written. But, still far short of the teams value of 2.3 Billion.
1. Rap just aint music
2 I do not listen to, patronize or have any interest in jungle music
3 I think he is part of a consortium, but once again, I don’t really care, I was only pointing out what I have “heard”
4. as you were you two
With the help of some other social justice leaguer’s, this is really a plan to destroy an American institution.
If theses idiots do destroy the league, their investment will be valued at ZERO then too!
this is a sic joke
nfl may be done now.. but if they make this a ploy to get minority ownership and allow nfl to become more of a sideshow and political tool it is absolutely done
embarassing situation
If this group is successful in the purchase, the Carolina Panthers will no longer need a scoreboard (they will not keep score) and all players will on both teams will receive a participation trophy after each game.
Suddenly this communist sympathizer becomes a capitalist
As are every one of them, deep down, when it comes to THEM and their OWN stuff. They just want us ‘little people’ to live the way they pretend to want to live.
I hope this takes place…that would definetly end this so called league….can you imagine the fiasco that these bird brains would bring to the NFL?…..the rich and stupid on display…can’t wait..
These idiots have no idea how to run a NFL franchise. This would be a conglomerate of wanna be owners proving what? They will embarrass themselves and the NFL even more so.
Anything that has the stink of CK on it is doomed. So go ahead, fools. Try it.
The Carolina Panthers will be plagued with political controversy for years to come if these kooks gain ownership of the team. It’ll be like going to the fights to see a hockey game.
Let’s hope Panthers current owner is paid in hard cold CASH and doesn’t choose stock or percentage of gate or proceeds from gate and/or “other” financial considerations.
WHY?.. Simple. The American People and even the most adrent football fans have, are and will continue to show their utter distain for the actions of the mass of over paid, loud mouths, thugs and “haters” attempts to show not only members of our military and law enforcement, but of their contempt for The Republic, our flag and values. The very same values which makes it possible for these self proclaimed “watch dogs” to make such stupid showings. Were they doing so in China or North Korea, they would be thrown in their prisons and the keys nthrown away.
So if the Panthers are actually sold to a racist and certified looser, their demise is almost guaranteed. Whats more it’s is also 99% certain they will loose the majority of monies from their majory advertisers but of the funds grathered from both state and local governments. Too, if they think the boycot by the adverage fan is large now, they haven’t seen anything yet.
So lets wish them both God’s speed and GOOD BYE!
Hope they’re successful, and then they can quit the jingoistic display of faux patriotism all together.
HA! I STILL won’t be watching these idiots cause the NFL(NoFansLeft) is DEAD to me forever!
Sean “Diddy” Combs is smart business man and I think he would probably not be as bad as some people think. The problem being is that he can not swing the deal by himself and some of the folks trying to get in on the deal are idiots/jerks. I don’t think he could keep them under control anymore than a person can herd cats so this would create a disaster for the NFL.